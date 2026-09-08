Acconeer AB: Acconeer updates financial targets

The board of directors in Acconeer AB has decided to revise the company's financial targets. The targets for the company are to have a cash flow positive quarter during 2026, at least 100% revenue growth 2027 compared to 2026, and a long-term EBIT margin of at least 25 per cent.

Updated financial targets for Acconeer AB

First cash flow positive quarter during 2026 (unchanged)

Revenue growth of at least 100% for full year 2027 compared to 2026 (previous: Revenues of more than SEK 300 million in 2027)

Long-term EBIT margin of at least 25 per cent (unchanged)

Acconeer has strong momentum, the company has shown record revenue four consecutive quarters and estimates that the growth will continue during the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

The revised revenue target is based on reduced forecasts for launched car models using Acconeer A1 sensors, as well as delays in completing the A212 product offering outside the automotive industry. This is primarily due to increased resource requirements for the launch of the first A212 customer in the automotive industry.

Ted Hansson, CEO, comments: "We have built a strong customer base with good geographical spread within our verticals. This base has delivered a long period of continuous strong growth and we see this continuing. There is strong interest in our new A212 sensor, with the investment to launch the first customer in the automotive industry behind us, we can now accelerate the rollout into other verticals."

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-08 14:35 CEST.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.