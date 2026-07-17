Acconeer AB: Interim report Q2 2026 - fourth consecutive quarter with record revenue

In the second quarter of 2026, Acconeer's sales amounted to SEK 21.4 million, which is more than double compared to the same period last year and a new record for the fourth consecutive quarter.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "This is our fourth consecutive quarter of record sales. Growth was driven by our established A1 family of products and I look forward to the new A212 sensor, now in mass production, adding growth going forward."

SECOND QUARTER

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to kSEK 21,432 (10,535).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 53 (60) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -13,441 (-8,133).

Earnings per share before dilution was SEK -0.18 (-0.11) and after dilution SEK -0.17 (-0.11).

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -7,963 (- 7,508).

FIRST SIX MONTHS

Net sales for the first six months amounted to kSEK 39,719 (24,144).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 52 (61) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK 22,086 (-14,929).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.29 (-0.23) SEK.

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -14,595 (-14,169).

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 53,335 (69,570) TSEK.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

Acconeer received order worth USD 130,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.

Acconeer received order worth USD 140,000 from Micro Summit K.K.

Acconeer received order worth USD 180,000 from Xinyuan.

Acconeer received order worth USD 290,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.

Acconeer received order worth USD 150,000 for mass production in the automotive industry.

Acconeer received order worth USD 260,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Order worth USD 230,000 for mass production in the automotive industry was received.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:45 CEST.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.