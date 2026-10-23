Ovzon AB: Ovzon Receives Supplementary Order from Existing NATO Customer of 39 MSEK (3.9 MUSD)

Ovzon has received a supplementary order from its newest NATO customer for additional mobile satellite terminals which will operate on the existing satellite service. The order value amounts to 39 MSEK (3.9 MUSD), and deliveries will be carried out during the fourth quarter 2026 and the first quarter 2027.

"We are honored to deepen our relationship with our newest NATO customer that we welcomed in July 2026. Sovereign control through end-to-end systems over space-based infrastructure continues to be prioritized as the operational necessity. We look forward to supporting the customer with high-performing and resilient mobile satellite communication through the continued expansion of their use of our advanced satellite communications platform," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.