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WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 16:46
23,420 Euro
+0,52 % +0,120
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,10022,14009:59
22,10022,12009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires fire protection systems specialist Schraner

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the German company Schraner GmbH, www.schraner.de, with annual sales of approximately EUR 8 million (SEK 90 million).

Schraner is a specialised manufacturer of fire peripheral solutions and sensors, mainly for the German market. The product offering includes boards and control units for fire brigade access, complemented by fire detection products and signalling devices from leading suppliers. The company has a diverse customer base, including industrial OEMs and installation companies.

Schraner was founded in 1994, has 35 employees and is located in Erlangen, Germany. The company has a strong position in its niche, high technical expertise and good prerequisites for continued sustainable, profitable growth.

Closing took place on 22 October and Schraner will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Infrastructure & Construction. The acquisition is Indutrade's 13th in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 225 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.