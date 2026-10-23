Lifco AB: Interim report January-September 2026

Reporting period January - September

Net sales increased 7.6 per cent to SEK 22,288 (20,717) million. Organically, net sales grew by 2.5 per cent.

EBITA increased 10.3 per cent to SEK 5,072 (4,600) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.6 percentage points to 22.8 (22.2) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 14.4 per cent to SEK 3,932 (3,437) million.

Net profit for the period grew 11.7 per cent to SEK 2,930 (2,624) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased 11.7 per cent till SEK 6.38 (5.71).

Cash flow from operating activities increased 12.0 per cent to SEK 3,514 (3,138) million.

Seven new businesses were consolidated during the period with estimated total annual net sales on the acquisition dates of approximately SEK 670 million.

Reporting period July - September

Net sales increased 8.3 per cent to SEK 7,407 (6,842) million. Organically, net sales grew by 1.6 per cent.

EBITA increased 10.7 per cent to SEK 1,708 (1,543) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.5 percentage points to 23.1 (22.6) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 17.7 per cent to SEK 1,323 (1,124) million.

Net profit for the period grew 9.5 per cent to SEK 986 (900) million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 19.2 per cent to SEK 1,662 (1,394) million.

Summary of financial performance



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025



















Net sales 22,288 20,717 7.6% 7,407 6,842 8.3% 29,822 5.6% 28,251 EBITA 5,072 4,600 10.3% 1,708 1,543 10.7% 6,790 7.5% 6,318 EBITA margin 22.8% 22.2% 0.6 23.1% 22.6% 0.5 22.8% 0.4 22.4% Profit before tax 3,932 3,437 14.4% 1,323 1,124 17.7% 5,251 10.4% 4,756 Net profit for the period 2,930 2,624 11.7% 986 900 9.5% 3,975 8.3% 3,669 Earnings per share before and after dilution 6.38 5.71 11.7% 2.15 1.96 9.7% 8.66 8.3% 8.00 Return on capital employed 20.5% 20.5% 0.0 20.5% 20.5% 0.0 20.5% 0.0 20.5% Return on capital employed excl. goodwill 127% 131% -4 127% 131% -4 127% -5 132%





Comments from the CEO

Sales increased 7.6 per cent to SEK 22,288 (20,717) million in the first nine months of the year, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. All business areas except Dental reported organic growth. The increase in sales was especially strong in Transportation Products and Systems Solutions as a result of acquisitions. Exchange rate effects negatively impacted sales for the period.

EBITA increased 10.3 per cent to SEK 5,072 (4,600) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.6 percentage points to 22.8 (22.2) per cent as a result of acquisitions and organic growth. The improvement in profitability was particularly strong in Dental and Systems Solutions, while a negative product mix continued to impact Demolition & Tools. The increase in Dental's profitability was driven by acquisitions with high margins and a positive product mix. In Systems Solutions, organic growth in all divisions as well as acquisitions contributed to the improvement in profitability.

Earnings per share increased 11.7% till SEK 6.38 (5.71) during the first nine months of the year. Cash flow from operating activities increased 12.0 per cent to SEK 3,514 (3,138) million.

Lifco consolidated the Italian companies Boscaro and Metalltech, the UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and Glass Umbrella, the German companies Karl Kaps and Mozelt and the French company ErgoPack France during the first nine months of the year. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 670 million.

In July, Lifco updated its MTN programme with a loan framework of SEK 8 billion, and in August, Lifco issued an unsecured bond of SEK 750 million. Lifco thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. Lifco's financial position remains strong and interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.0 times EBITDA at 30 September 2026, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA. This means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales increased 7.6 per cent to SEK 22,288 (20,717) million, with growth in all business areas. Acquisitions contributed 6.6 per cent and organic growth amounted to 2.5 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on sales of 1.5 per cent. The Italian companies Boscaro and Metalltech, the UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and Glass Umbrella, the German companies Karl Kaps and Mozelt and the French company ErgoPack France were consolidated during the period.

EBITA increased 10.3 per cent to SEK 5,072 (4,600) million and the EBITA margin improved 0.6 percentage points to 22.8 (22.2) per cent due to increased profitability in all business areas except Demolition & Tools and Transportation Products.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 1.3 per cent. During the period, 47 (46) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 14 (17) per cent in SEK, 16 (14) per cent in GBP, 11 (9) per cent in NOK, 6 (6) per cent in DKK, 2 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (4) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -249 (-317) million.

Profit before tax grew 14.4 per cent to SEK 3,932 (3,437) million. Net profit for the period grew 11.7 per cent to SEK 2,930 (2,624) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 578 million during the period, to SEK

5,348 million at 30 September 2026, compared with SEK 4,770 million at 31 December 2025. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill decreased 5 percentage points from the end of the year to 127 per cent.

The Group's net debt increased SEK 273 million from 31 December 2025 to SEK 12,321 million at 30 September 2026, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions decreased SEK 212 million to SEK 2,718 million from SEK 2,930 million at year-end. Interest-bearing net debt increased during the nine-month period by SEK 178 million to SEK 7,979 million, compared to SEK 7,801 million at 31 December 2025.

In July 2026, Lifco updated its MTN programme with a loan framework of SEK 8 billion, and in August 2026, Lifco issued an unsecured bond of SEK 750 million, with a maturity of two years and an annual variable interest rate of 3-month STIBOR +0.45%. Lifco thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. The terms of the MTN programme and bonds are available on lifco.se. In addition to bonds outstanding, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities.

The net debt/equity ratio as of 30 September 2026 amounted to 0.6 (0.7), compared with 0.6 at year-end. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.6 (1.9) times compared to 1.7 times at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.0 (1.3) times compared to 1.1 times at the end of the year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 12.0 per cent to SEK 3,514 (3,138) million during the period. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -1,761 (-3,243) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Sales increased 8.3 per cent to SEK 7,407 (6,842) million in the third quarter due to higher sales in all business areas. Acquisitions contributed 5.6 per cent and organic growth amounted to 1.6 per cent. Exchange rate changes had a positive impact on sales of 1.1 per cent.

EBITA increased 10.7 per cent to SEK 1,708 (1,543) million and the EBITA margin grew 0.5 percentage points to 23.1 (22.6) per cent due to increased profitability in Dental and Systems Solutions.

Exchange rate changes had a positive impact on EBITA of 1.1 per cent. During the third quarter, 47 (43) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 14 (17) per cent in SEK, 16 (16) per cent in GBP, 10 (9) per cent in NOK, 7 (7) per cent in DKK, 2 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (4) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items improved to SEK -78 (-111) million.

Profit before tax grew 17.7 per cent to SEK 1,323 (1,124) million. Net profit for the period grew 9.5 per cent to SEK 986 (900) million. The comparison for net profit for the period is impacted by a lower-than-normal effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 due to a reduction in the corporate tax rate in Germany.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 217 million to SEK 5,348 million at 30 September 2026, compared with SEK 5,131 million at 30 June 2026. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill amounted to 127 per cent at 30 September 2026 and to 129 per cent at 30 June 2026.

The Group's net debt decreased SEK 1,027 million from 30 June 2026 to SEK 12,321 million, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions decreased SEK 69 million from 30 June 2026 to SEK 2,718 million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 19.2 per cent to SEK 1,662 (1,394) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -390 (-1,614) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 4,911 4,737 3.7% 1,587 1,493 6.3% 6,505 2.7% 6,331 EBITA



1,115 1,013 10.1% 357 329 8.5% 1,434 7.7% 1,331 EBITA margin 22.7% 21.4% 1.3 22.5% 22.1% 0.4 22.0% 1.0 21.0%

The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental increased 3.7 per cent to SEK 4,911 (4,737) million during the first nine months of the year due to acquisitions.

EBITA increased 10.1 per cent to SEK 1,115 (1,013) million during the nine-month period. The EBITA margin improved 1.3 percentage points to 22.7 (21.4) per cent as a result of acquisitions with high margins and positive mix effects from strong performances in manufacturing companies during the period.

The British company Ethoss Regeneration, which markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons, and the German company Karl Kaps, a niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes, were consolidated in January 2026.

Demolition & Tools



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 5,127 5,081 0.9% 1,741 1,667 4.4% 6,807 0.7% 6,760 EBITA 1,236 1,283 -3.6% 428 422 1.6% 1,635 -2.8% 1,681 EBITA margin 24.1% 25.3% -1.2 24.6% 25.3% -0.7 24.0% -0.9 24.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of attachments for forest machinery and excavators. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Sales increased 0.9 per cent during the first nine months of the year to SEK 5,127 (5,081) million. Organic growth in the period was counteracted by negative exchange rate effects.

EBITA decreased 3.6 per cent to SEK 1,236 (1,283) million during the nine-month period and the EBITA margin decreased 1.2 percentage points to 24.1 (25.3) per cent, primarily as a result of a weak market trend for demolition robots that led to a negative product mix in the period.

The Italian company Boscaro, a niche designer and manufacturer of construction equipment and crane attachments, and the Germany company Mozelt, which designs and manufactures generators and magnet systems for material handling, were consolidated in July 2026.

Environmental Technology



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 2,625 2,514 4.4% 880 873 0.8% 3,586 3.2% 3,475 EBITA 715 663 7.7% 255 254 0.4% 964 5.6% 913 EBITA margin 27.2% 26.4% 0.8 28.9% 29.1% -0.2 26.9% 0.6 26.3%

The Environmental Technology business area offers solutions that improve working environments and reduce environmental impact in the marine sector, industrial processes and recycling.

Sales increased 4.4 per cent to SEK 2,625 (2,514) million in the first nine months of the year, driven by organic growth.

During the nine-month period, EBITA increased 7.7 per cent to SEK 715 (663) million and the EBITA margin improved 0.8 percentage points to 27.2 (26.4) per cent, primarily as a result of organic growth.

ErgoPack France was consolidated in September 2026. Since ErgoPack France is a distributor for the Lifco company ErgoPack Deutschland, the acquisition will have a very limited impact on Lifco's consolidated external sales.

Transportation Products



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 3,207 2,687 19.4% 1,002 915 9.5% 4,342 13.6% 3,822 EBITA 722 606 19.0% 206 210 -1.7% 1,043 12.4% 928 EBITA margin 22.5% 22.6% -0.1 20.6% 22.9% -2.3 24.0% -0.3 24.3%

The Transportation Products business area offers solutions and accessories for service and transport vehicles as well as material handling within industrial applications.

Sales increased 19.4 per cent to SEK 3,207 (2,687) million in the first nine months of the year as the result of acquisitions and organic growth.

During the nine-month period, EBITA increased 19.0 per cent to SEK 722 (606) million and the EBITA margin decreased 0.1 percentage point to 22.5 (22.6) per cent.

Systems Solutions



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Net sales 6,418 5,699 12.6% 2,197 1,894 16.0% 8,582 9.1% 7,863 EBITA 1,445 1,167 23.8% 515 370 39.3% 1,921 16.9% 1,643 EBITA margin 22.5% 20.5% 2.0 23.4% 19.5% 3.9 22.4% 1.5 20.9%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into three divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products.

Sales in Systems Solutions increased 12.6 per cent to SEK 6,418 (5,699) million during the first nine months of the year due to acquisitions and organic growth.

EBITA increased 23.8 per cent during the nine-month period to SEK 1,445 (1,167) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 2.0 percentage points to 22.5 (20.5) per cent as a result of acquisitions and organic growth.

Contract Manufacturing reported a stable sales trend with improved profitability in the nine-month period as the result of organic growth and acquisitions. A customer in the Contract Manufacturing division, accounting for approximately 5 per cent of Lifco's total revenue, has reduced its forecasts as of January 2027 and announced its intention to shift purchases to other suppliers outside Europe. This is expected to have a negative impact on System Solution's revenue and earnings in 2027.

Sales and profitability in Infrastructure Products increased during the nine-month period due to acquisitions and organic growth. The Italian company Metalltech, which designs and manufactures expanded metal mesh for architectural applications, was consolidated in April 2026, and the UK company Glass Umbrella, a niche manufacturer of secondary glazing, was consolidated in May 2026.

Special Products reported a healthy performance in sales in the first nine months of the year as a result of acquisitions and organic growth. Profitability was unchanged.

ACQUISITIONS

Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions during the first nine months of the year as announced in press releases:

Consolidated

from month Acquisitions Business area Operations Sales Country Number of employees Acquired interest January Karl Kaps Dental Niche manufacturer of medical and dental microscopes EUR 10.1m Germany 33 100% January Ethoss Regeneration Dental Markets and sells regenerative bone graft material to dentists and facial surgeons GBP 5.4m United Kingdom 16 Majority April Metalltech Systems Solutions Designs and manufactures expanded metal mesh for architectural applications EUR 15.8m Italy 53 Majority May Glass Umbrella Systems Solutions Niche manufacturer of secondary glazing GBP 11m United Kingdom 741 Majority July Boscaro Demolition & Tools Designer and manufacturer of construction equipment and crane attachments EUR 9.5m Italy 35 Majority July Mozelt Demolition & Tools Designer and manufacturer of generators and load fitting magnet systems EUR 2.6m Germany 10 100% September ErgoPack France Environmental Technology Distributor for ErgoPack Deutschland EUR 4.8m2 France 9 100%

1 In the Swedish press release announcing the acquisition, the number of employees was given as 35.

2 Since ErgoPack France is a distributor for the Lifco company ErgoPack Deutschland, the acquisition will have a very limited impact on Lifco's consolidated external sales.

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 19. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in 2026.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,969 (7,560) during the first nine months of the year. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 8,166 (7,707).







New business area heads and members of Group Management Team

On 8 September 2026, Lifco announced that Jonas Redin had been appointed as the Head of Business Area Dental, Thomas Friedrich as Head of Business Area Demolition & Tools, and Josef Alenius as Head of Business Area Systems Solutions. Josef Alenius succeeded Martin Linder, who decided to leave Lifco in spring 2027 to focus on his own business. All three are members of the Group Management Team.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Consolidation of the Italian company Micronova will take place in the fourth quarter of 2026 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Contract Manufacturing. Micronova develops and manufactures customised electronic boards and touch screen displays sold to OEMs in various industries. In 2025, Micronova reported sales of approximately EUR 35.1 million and has 49 employees. The acquisition, which comprised all of the shares, was announced on 28 September 2026.

Consolidation of the German company Hega Medical will take place in the fourth quarter of 2026 in the Dental business area. Hega Medical manufactures products for cleaning of medical equipment for laboratories, clinics and hospitals. In 2025, Hega Medical reported sales of approximately EUR 1.6 million and has ten employees. The acquisition, which comprised all of the shares, was announced on 15 October 2026.

Related party transactions

During the period, customary transactions with related parties have occurred. All transactions have been carried out on market terms.

Risks and uncertainties

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks. Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves the Group Management Team and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, the Group Management Team evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis. The risks and sensitivity analysis are described in detail in Lifco's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report and have remained unchanged since this report.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies.

Accounting policies

The Group's interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2025 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these.

IFRS 18 enters into force 1 January 2027 and will impact the presentation and disclosures in the Group's financial statements. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact the new standards will have on the consolidated financial statements. No material impact on the Group's financial position or earnings has been identified at this stage.

The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this nine-month report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group. The content of the interim report was confirmed on 22 October 2026.

Enköping, 22 October 2026

Carl Bennet

Chairman of the Board Anneli Broström

Director, employee representative

Ulrika Dellby

Director Dan Frohm

Vice Chairman

Erik Gabrielson

Director

Ulf Grunander

Director Anna Hallberg

Director

Anders Oscarsson

Director Anna-Karin Rydén

Director, employee representative

Caroline af Ugglas

Director

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO, Director



AUDITOR'S REPORT

Lifco AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556465-3185

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (the interim report) of Lifco AB (publ) as of 30 September 2026 and the nine-month period then ended. The Board of Directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410, Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden.

The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Therefore, the conclusion expressed on the basis of a review does not provide the same level of assurance as a conclusion expressed on the basis of an audit.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.

Stockholm, 22 October 2026

Ernst & Young AB

Johan Holmberg

Authorised Public Accountant

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 29 January 2027.

2026 Annual and Sustainability Report the week starting 29 March 2027.

Report for the first quarter 23 April 2027.

Report for the second quarter 14 July 2027.

Report for the third quarter 22 October 2027.

Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 31 January 2028.

2027 Annual and Sustainability Report the week starting 27 March 2028.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2027

The Annual General Meeting of Lifco AB will be held on Friday 23 April 2027, at 11 a.m. CEST in Stockholm. Shareholders wishing to raise an issue for discussion at the AGM may do so by submitting their proposal to the Chairman of Lifco by e-mail: ir@lifco.se or by post to: Lifco AB, Attn: Bolagsstämmoärenden, Verkmästaregatan 1, SE-745 85 Enköping, Sweden. To ensure their inclusion in the notice and thus on the agenda for the AGM, proposals must be received by the Company no later than Friday, 5 March 2027.

THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2027, the Nomination Committee consists of Carl Bennet, Carl Bennet AB, Simon Blecher, Carnegie Fonder, Thomas Ehlin, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) and Celia Grip, Swedbank Robur. Carl Bennet is Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2027 AGM may do so by sending an e-mail to ir@lifco.se or writing to: Lifco, Attn: Valberedningen, Verkmästaregatan 1, SE-745 85 Enköping, Sweden.

ONLINE PRESENTATION

An online presentation with Per Waldemarson, CEO, and Therése Hoffman, CFO, will take place on Friday, 23 October at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation can be listened to online or by calling in to the telephone conference. Questions can be asked at the telephone conference.

Time: Friday, 23 October at 9:00 a.m CEST

Link to the presentation: https://lifco.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate at the telephone conference, you can register using the link below. Following registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference.

Link to register for the telephone conference:

https://events.inderes.com/lifco/q3-report-2026/dial-in

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change 2025 Net sales 22,288 20,717 7.6% 7,407 6,842 8.3% 28,251 Cost of goods sold -12,318 -11,668 5.6% -4,060 -3,849 5.5% -15,907 Gross profit 9,971 9,050 10.2% 3,347 2,993 11.8% 12,344 Selling expenses -2,585 -2,326 11.1% -876 -779 12.5% -3,345 Administrative expenses -3,009 -2,821 6.7% -1,008 -929 8.6% -3,673 Development costs -205 -185 10.5% -68 -60 12.9% -253 Other income and expenses 9 37 -76.0% 6 8 -33.0% 97 Operating profit 4,181 3,754 11.4% 1,401 1,234 13.5% 5,170 Net financial items -249 -317 -21.5% -78 -111 -29.4% -414 Profit before tax 3,932 3,437 14.4% 1,323 1,124 17.7% 4,756 Tax -1,003 -813 23.3% -337 -224 50.9% -1,087 Net profit for the period 2,930 2,624 11.7% 986 900 9.5% 3,669 Profit attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 2,899 2,595 11.7% 975 892 9.3% 3,633 Non-controlling interests 31 28 10.3% 11 8 25.5% 36 Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 6.38 5.71 11.7% 2.15 1.96 9.7% 8.00 EBITA 5,072 4,600 10.3% 1,708 1,543 10.7% 6,318 Depreciation of tangible assets 596 529 12.7% 211 181 16.2% 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 17 19 -10.7% 6 6 -2.9% 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 873 809 7.9% 302 286 5.5% 1,102

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR

2025 SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change Net profit for the period 2,930 2,624 11.7% 986 900 9.5% 3,669 Other comprehensive income













Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:













Hedge of net investment -239 138 -273% -107 56 -291% 186 Translation differences 1,512 -1,192 -227% 677 -287 -336% -1,676 Tax pertaining to hedge of net investment 50 -31 -263% 22 -12 -280% -41 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,253 1,538 176% 1,578 657 140% 2,139















Comprehensive income attributable to:













Parent Company shareholders 4,206 1,517 177% 1,560 649 141% 2,113 Non-controlling interests 46 21 118% 18 8 122% 26

4,253 1,538 176% 1,578 657 140% 2,139



SEGMENT OVERVIEW

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, Lifco decided to reorganise into five operating segments instead of the previous three. This change was made after many years of strong growth in Systems Solutions through acquisitions and organic growth. Within Systems Solutions, the two divisions Environmental Technology and Transportation Products, have become so material that from the second quarter of 2026 they are reported and monitored internally by the chief operating decision-maker. As of the second quarter of 2026, Systems Solutions consists of the Contract Manufacturing, Infrastructure Products and Special Products divisions. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operating segments are not affected by the change. The report for the first quarter of 2026 presented sales, EBITA and EBITA margin per quarter 2024-2026 and the full years 2015-2025 for the new business areas Environmental Technology and Transportation Products as well as Systems Solutions excluding Environmental Technology and Transportation Products.

Group-wide functions consist mainly of costs attributable to the Board of Directors, CEO and other senior executives, audit costs and company costs for producing information to shareholders, maintaining the stock exchange listing and costs related to the annual report.

The results of the operating segments are based on EBITA. The Group's financial income and expenses and tax are managed at Group level and are therefore not allocated to each segment. Assets and liabilities are not broken down by segment, as no such amount is regularly reported to the CEO.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

No sales are made between the segments.



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 4,911 4,737 3.7% 1,587 1,493 6.3% 6,505 2.7% 6,331 Demolition & Tools 5,127 5,081 0.9% 1,741 1,667 4.4% 6,807 0.7% 6,760 Environmental Technology 2,625 2,514 4.4% 880 873 0.8% 3,586 3.2% 3,475 Transportation Products 3,207 2,687 19.4% 1,002 915 9.5% 4,342 13.6% 3,822 Systems Solutions 6,418 5,699 12.6% 2,197 1,894 16.0% 8,582 9.1% 7,863 Group 22,288 20,717 7.6% 7,407 6,842 8.3% 29,822 5.6% 28,251

Net sales by significant type of income:



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental Products 4,911 4,737 3.7% 1,587 1,493 6.3% 6,505 2.7% 6,331 Machinery and Tools 5,127 5,081 0.9% 1,741 1,667 4.4% 6,807 0.7% 6,760 Environmental Technology 2,625 2,514 4.4% 880 873 0.8% 3,586 3.2% 3,475 Transportation Products 3,207 2,687 19.4% 1,002 915 9.5% 4,342 13.6% 3,822 Contract Manufacturing 2,639 2,560 3.1% 893 809 10.4% 3,603 2.2% 3,525 Infrastructure Products 2,022 1,520 33.1% 711 540 31.7% 2,654 23.3% 2,152 Special Products 1,757 1,619 8.6% 594 546 8.7% 2,325 6.3% 2,186 Group 22,288 20,717 7.6% 7,407 6,842 8.3% 29,822 5.6% 28,251

EBITA

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 change 2026 2025 change

change 2025 Dental 1,115 1,013 10.1% 357 329 8.5% 1,434 7.7% 1,331 Demolition & Tools 1,236 1,283 -3.6% 428 422 1.6% 1,635 -2.8% 1,681 Environmental Technology 715 663 7.7% 255 254 0.4% 964 5.6% 913 Transportation Products 722 606 19.0% 206 210 -1.7% 1,043 12.4% 928 Systems Solutions 1,445 1,167 23.8% 515 370 39.3% 1,921 16.9% 1,643 Central Group functions -161 -132 21.7% -54 -41 31.0% -207 16.1% -178 EBITA before acquisition costs

5,072 4,600 10.3% 1,708 1,543 10.7% 6,790 7.5% 6,318 Acquisition costs -18 -37 -51.7% -5 -23 -78.6% -26 -42.9% -45 EBITA 5,054 4,563 10.8% 1,703 1,520 12.0% 6,764 7.8% 6,273 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions -873 -809 7.9% -302 -286 5.5% -1,166 5.8% -1,102 Net financial items -249 -317 -21.5% -78 -111 -29.4% -346 -16.4% -414 Profit before tax 3,932 3,437 14.4% 1,323 1,124 17.7% 5,251 10.4% 4,756

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Intangible assets 28,590 27,109 26,817 Tangible assets 3,526 3,082 3,150 Financial assets 505 476 467 Inventories 4,815 4,640 4,314 Accounts receivable - trade 4,054 3,783 3,434 Current receivables 1,544 1,231 1,046 Cash and cash equivalents 1,383 1,467 1,878 TOTAL ASSETS 44,416 41,789 41,106







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 22,068 18,779 19,277 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 3,380 5,356 5,378 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,592 5,566 5,663 Current interest-bearing liabilities 7,607 6,492 5,617 Accounts payable - trade 1,785 1,932 1,829 Other current liabilities 3,985 3,663 3,342 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 44,416 41,789 41,106

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders







SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening equity 19,137 18,257 18,257 Comprehensive income for the period 4,206 1,517 2,113 Change in value of put/call options attributable to non-controlling interests -212 -40 -143 Dividend -1,226 -1,090 -1,090 Closing equity 21,905 18,644 19,137







Equity attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 21,905 18,644 19,137 Non-controlling interests 163 135 140

22,068 18,779 19,277



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Operating activities









Operating profit 4,181 3,754 1,401 1,234 5,170 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 1,486 1,357 519 474 1,858 Other non-cash items 84 89 45 36 4 Interest and financial items, net -249 -317 -78 -111 -414 Tax paid -1,316 -1,239 -329 -344 -1,580 Cash flow before changes in working capital 4,186 3,644 1,558 1,290 5,037 Changes in working capital









Inventories -210 -360 33 28 -29 Current receivables -315 -450 253 94 -146 Current liabilities -148 305 -181 -17 263 Cash flow from operating activities 3,514 3,138 1,662 1,394 5,124 Acquisitions of subsidiaries -1,480 -2,910 -294 -1,499 -3,360 Net investment in tangible assets -255 -309 -86 -104 -432 Net investment in intangible assets -26 -24 -9 -11 -40 Cash flow from investing activities -1,761 -3,243 -390 -1,614 -3,833



Change interest-bearing liabilities -617 1,653 -1,141 580



837 Repayments of lease liabilities -280 -246 -99 -84 -338 Change in non-current receivables/liabilities 2 5 -2 4 -9 Dividends paid -1,226 -1,090 - - -1,090 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -229 -168 -38 - -187 Cash flow from financing activities -2,350 154 -1,280 500 -788











Cash flow for the period -597 49 -7 280 504 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,878 1,517 1,337 1,210 1,517 Translation differences 102 -98 54 -23 -143 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,383 1,467 1,383 1,467 1,878

ACQUISITIONS IN 2026

Seven new operations were acquired during the first nine months of the year, which were announced via press releases: the Italian companies Boscaro and Metalltech, the UK companies Ethoss Regeneration and Glass Umbrella, the German companies Karl Kaps and Mozelt and the French company ErgoPack France. The majority of the shares were acquired in Boscaro, Ethoss Regeneration, Metalltech and Glass Umbrella, while all shares were acquired in ErgoPack France, Karl Kaps and Mozelt. Where the majority of shares were acquired, combined put/call options were issued to the sellers.

Minor bolt-on acquisitions have not been announced via press releases. However, the purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions consolidated in the nine-month period. All acquisitions have been consolidated at 100 percent.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 18 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first nine months of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 282 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 83 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2026, net sales for the year would have increased a further SEK 222 million and EBITA would have increased a further SEK 51 million.





Acquired net assets







Net assets, SEK million Carrying amount Value adjustment Fair value Intangible assets 40 657 697 Tangible assets 54 - 54 Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables 231 -3 227 Accounts payable and other liabilities1 -205 -176 -381 Cash and cash equivalents 152 - 152 Net assets 271 478 749 Goodwill - 528 528 Total net assets 271 1,006 1,277







Effect on cash flow, SEK million Consideration



1,277 Considerations not paid (put/call options) -199 Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies -152 Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years 554 Total cash flow effect

1,480 1 Of which SEK 20 million refers to external interest-bearing liabilities.





















FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 Financial assets at amortised cost





Accounts receivable - trade 4,054 3,783 3,434 Other non-current financial receivables 44 27 44 Cash and cash equivalents 1,383 1,467 1,878 Total 5,481 5,277 5,356 Liabilities at fair value





Other liabilities1 2,718 2,883 2,930 Financial liabilities at amortised cost





Interest-bearing borrowings 10,951 11,813 10,964 Accounts payable - trade 1,785 1,932 1,829 Total 15,455 16,628 15,723

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to combined put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. unobservable inputs. The put/call options are valued on the basis of a multiple valuation whereby a contractually determined multiple according to the terms of the contracts is applied to average EBITA/EBIT for the three immediately preceding financial years before the options can be exercised/expire.

As of 30 September 2026, there were 52 option agreements (57 as of 31 December 2025), and the median value of the holdings relating to put/call options amounted to 20 per cent (20 per cent 31 December 2025) of the shares in each subsidiary. No individual option agreement has or could have a material impact on Lifco's financial statements. The specification of the liability associated with these agreements was as follows: 81 per cent in EUR, 15 per cent in GBP, 3 per cent in DKK, and the remaining 1 per cent in SEK and NOK. The multiples ranged from 3.5x to 8.25x. The put/call options as of 30 September 2026 expire between 2026 and 2037.

Combined put/call options, SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 Opening balance 2,930 2,636 2,636 Additional 199 472 596 Revaluation recognised in equity 212 40 143 Considerations paid -554 -12 -112 Dividends paid -206 -138 -157 Foreign exchange differences 136 -115 -176 Closing equity 2,718 2,883 2,930

The uncertainty in the valuation can be found in the assessment of future EBITA/EBIT until the maturity date and changes in exchange rates. Revaluation takes place on every balance sheet date based on the EBITA/EBIT for the most recent twelve months for each subsidiary. A 10 per cent change in EBITA/EBIT for all option agreements would affect the liability by approximately SEK 221 million (SEK 200 million as of 31 December 2025), corresponding to 1 per cent of equity. Higher EBITA/EBIT results in a higher liability and vice versa. A reasonably possible 10 per cent change in foreign exchange rates in relation to the SEK would affect the liability by approximately SEK 270 million (SEK 280 million as of 31 December 2025), corresponding to 1 per cent of equity. Stronger foreign exchange rates in relation to the SEK result in a higher liability and vice versa.

The sensitivity analysis is calculated by applying a percentage change to each unobservable input and calculating the resulting effect on the fair value of the liability. The analyses assume that all other variables remain constant.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO 30 Sep 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 Sep 2025 Net sales, SEK million 29,822 28,251 27,842 Change in net sales, % 5.6 8.1 6.5 EBITA, SEK million 6,790 6,318 6,233 EBITA margin, % 22.8 22.4 22.4 EBITDA, SEK million 7,610 7,073 6,945 EBITDA margin, % 25.5 25.0 24.9 Capital employed, SEK million 33,051 30,764 30,411 Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million 5,348 4,770 4,772 Return on capital employed, % 20.5 20.5 20.5 Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, % 127 132 131 Return on equity, % 19.3 19.8 19.6 Net debt, SEK million 12,321 12,048 13,263 Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 0.6 0.7 Net debt/EBITDA 1.6 1.7 1.9 Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 7,979 7,801 9,149 Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA 1.0 1.1 1.3 Equity/assets ratio, % 49.7 46.9 44.9 Number of shares, thousands 454,216 454,216 454,216 Average number of employees, full-time equivalents 7,969 7,619 7,560



CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT



NINE MONTHS THIRD QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Administrative expenses -125 -111 -40 -29 -154 Other operating items1 0 -2 0 -1 88 Operating loss -125 -113 -40 -30 -67 Net financial items2 1,760 2,306 0 129 2,408 Profit/loss after financial items 1,635 2,193 -40 100 2,341 Appropriations - - - - 178 Tax 84 17 16 -9 -9 Net profit for the period 1,719 2,211 -24 90 2,510

1 Includes invoicing of Group-wide services.

2 Net financial items include SEK 1,820 (2,068) million in dividends received during the nine-month period.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 ASSETS





Financial assets 9,329 9,181 8,968 Current receivables 15,237 14,572 14,949 Cash and cash equivalents 347 454 805 TOTAL ASSETS 24,913 24,207 24,722







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 7,928 7,135 7,435 Untaxed reserves - 4 - Provisions - 11 17 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 2,090 4,364 4,329 Current interest-bearing liabilities 7,215 6,163 5,274 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 7,681 6,529 7,666 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 24,913 24,207 24,722

DEFINITIONS AND OBJECTIVES

Return on equity Net profit for the period divided by average equity.

Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.

Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets

EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.

EBITA EBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs.

EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales.

EBITDA EBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs.

EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales.

Net debt/equity ratio Net debt divided by equity.

Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.



Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.



Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.



Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).

Capital employed Capital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



Capital employed excluding

goodwill and other intangible assets























Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance that are considered material for analysis and understanding of the Group's earnings and financial position. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 2324.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million NINE MONTHS

2026 NINE MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

4,181



Operating profit 3,754 5,170 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 873 809 1,102 EBITA 5,054 4,563 6,273 Acquisition costs 18 37 45 EBITA before acquisition costs 5,072 4,600 6,318

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million NINE MONTHS

2026 NINE MONTHS

2025 FULL YEAR

2025

4,181



Operating profit 3,754 5,170 Depreciation of tangible assets 596 529 731 Amortisation of intangible assets 17 19 24 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 873 809 1,102 EBITDA 5,667 5,111 7,028 Acquisition costs 18 37 45 EBITDA before acquisition costs 5,685 5,148 7,073

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2025 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 2,137 4,435 4,389 Current interest-bearing liabilities 7,226 6,181 5,290 Cash and cash equivalents -1,383 -1,467 -1,878 Interest-bearing net debt 7,979 9,149 7,801 Put/call options 2,718 2,883 2,930 Lease liability 1,624 1,232 1,317 Net debt 12,321 13,263 12,048



Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 30 Sep 2026 30 Jun 2026 31 Mar 2026 31 Dec 2025 Total assets 44,416 43,673 42,388 41,106 Cash and cash equivalents -1,383 -1,337 -1,423 -1,878 Interest-bearing pension provisions -35 -34 -33 -31 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -8,643 -8,511 -8,168 -7,904 Capital employed 34,355 33,792 32,765 31,293 Goodwill and other intangible assets -28,590 -28,009 -27,397 -26,817 Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 5,765 5,783 5,368 4,476

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS





SEK million



Average Q3

2026 Q2

2026 Q1

2026 Q4

2025

Capital employed 33,051 34,355 33,792 32,765 31,293

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 5,348 5,765 5,783 5,368 4,476



Total









EBITA 6,790 1,708 1,776 1,588 1,717





Return on capital employed



20.5%









Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets



127%











For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

This information is information that Lifco AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.