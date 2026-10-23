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MO

WKN: A3DH17 | ISIN: SE0017562523 | Ticker-Symbol: X64
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:10
11,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOMENTUM GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENTUM GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,60011,98010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:55 Uhr
47 Leser
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Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q3 2026: Robust earnings growth in a gradually improving market

The Group reported increased revenue, higher earnings and strong cash flow during the third quarter, driven primarily by a positive performance in the Industry business area, with organic growth and earnings improvements as well as significant contributions from acquired businesses in both business areas. The organic sales trend was marginally positive overall, with a good performance in the Swedish market. The quarter was also characterised by improved margins and a continued focus on cost control and streamlining. To date this year, Momentum Group has completed seven acquisitions, with combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 260 million.

Third quarter 2026

  • Revenue increased by 8% SEK 805 million (746). For comparable units, sales increased slightly.
  • Operating profit increased by 15% to SEK 93 million (81), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.6% (10.9).
  • EBITA increased by 15% to SEK 109 million (95), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.5% (12.7).
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 67 million (56), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.30 (1.10).

January-September 2026

  • Revenue increased by 5% to SEK 2,427 million (2,305), of which -2% for comparable units.
  • Operating profit increased by 12% to SEK 246 million (220), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.1% (9.5), where the previous year was affected by non-recurring items of SEK -3 million.
  • EBITA increased by 11% to SEK 292 million (263), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.0% (11.4).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 175 million (154), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 3.35 (3.00).
  • The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 59% (58).
  • The equity/assets ratio was 36% (32) at the end of the period.
  • As of 30 September 2026, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.
  • During the first quarter, Höglandets Kompressorservice was acquired. During the second quarter Actuated Solutions, Limo, Ceon and IntentiusGruppen (Intentius Industrikomponenter and Tryggve Olson Normdetaljer) were acquired.

Events after the end of the period

  • After the end of the quarter Polymore, a specialist in polymer dosing equipment with a focus on water and wastewater treatment, was acquired.
  • As of 1 January 2027, the business will be divided into three business areas: Power Transmission, Industrial Solutions and Process Technology. For more information, refer to the separate press release.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO
Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO
Tel: +46 703 93 66 73
niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, Group Communications & IR
Tel: +46 720 85 72 62
anncharlotte.svensson@momentum.group

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:55 CEST.

Image Attachments

Web Image Q3 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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