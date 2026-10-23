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RO

WKN: A413WN | ISIN: SE0023950795 | Ticker-Symbol: N8Q
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:10
167,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ROKO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,00192,8010:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Stockholm, October 23, 2026

  • In the third quarter Adj. EBITA increased 57% to MSEK 433 (275), driven by acquisitions, organic growth and with positive exchange rate differences. The Adj. EBITA margin increased to 20% (18%)
  • For the nine-month period Adj. EBITA increased 30% to MSEK 1,275 (983) in the period driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences. The Adj. EBITA margin was 21% (21%)
  • Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA increased to 2.6x (2.1x) at the end of the period, driven by acquisitions consolidated in the period
  • Five companies with combined annual sales of MSEK 1,543 were acquired and consolidated in the nine-months period

Please see the report for more information:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a117c4e1e3bd1c52e327f71c99453c556

In case you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and have completed more than 40 acquisitions since the start in 2019. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

This information is information that Röko AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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