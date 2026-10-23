Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Stockholm, October 23, 2026

In the third quarter Adj. EBITA increased 57% to MSEK 433 (275), driven by acquisitions, organic growth and with positive exchange rate differences. The Adj. EBITA margin increased to 20% (18%)

For the nine-month period Adj. EBITA increased 30% to MSEK 1,275 (983) in the period driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences. The Adj. EBITA margin was 21% (21%)

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA increased to 2.6x (2.1x) at the end of the period, driven by acquisitions consolidated in the period

Five companies with combined annual sales of MSEK 1,543 were acquired and consolidated in the nine-months period

Please see the report for more information:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a117c4e1e3bd1c52e327f71c99453c556

In case you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and have completed more than 40 acquisitions since the start in 2019. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

This information is information that Röko AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.