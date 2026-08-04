Röko AB: Röko acquires CyTech in Italy

Röko AB (publ) has acquired 99% of the shares of CyTech S.r.l. ("Cytech").

CyTech is, through the brand Elastic Interface, the global market leader in pads for cycling pants and ancillary products. The products are sold to leading cycling apparel brands around the world and are used by a majority of the world's pro teams. The company is headquartered in Italy. CyTech has annual net sales of EUR 27m, around 190 employees, and will be consolidated in the B2C segment in August 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of CyTech is Röko's third platform acquisition in Italy. Since 2019 Röko have completed more than 40 acquisitions.

Please visit www.elasticinterface.com for more information regarding CyTech. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0)709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 35 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 4, 2026, at 14.00 (CEST).