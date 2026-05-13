Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of Fri-Jado in the Netherlands

Röko AB (publ) has acquired 93% of the shares of Fri-Jado Holding BV ("Fri-Jado").

Fri-Jado is the global market leader for chicken rotisseries and also manufactures hot and cold food displays. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands and sells to customers around the world. Fri-Jado has annual net sales of EUR 64m, c. 220 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in May 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Fri-Jado is Röko's fifth platform acquisition in the Netherlands. Since 2019 Röko have completed 40 acquisitions.

Please visit www.fri-jado.com for more information regarding Fri-Jado. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0)709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 34 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 13, 2026, at 13.00 (CEST).