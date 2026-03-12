Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of ABP Group in the UK

Röko AB has acquired 85% of the shares of the Access Building Products Group Limited ("ABP Group"). The remaining 15% will be owned by ABP Group's Managing Director.

ABP Group is the holding company for wholly owned subsidiaries, Access Building Products Ltd, Jupiter Blue Ltd, House of Canopies Ltd and GRP Products Ltd.

ABP Group is a manufacturer and supplier of products for commercial and residential buildings, predominantly focused on access panels and door canopies where it holds a leading position in the UK market. The ABP Group supplies trade customers, contractors, housebuilders and end customers through its brands, Access Building Products, Jupiter Blue and House of Canopies and has two manufacturing sites in the UK. ABP Group has consolidated sales of ca GBP 15m, 88 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in March 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of ABP Group is Röko's ninth platform acquisition in the UK and since 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Please visit www.accessbuildingproducts.co.uk // www.jupiterblue.co.uk // www.houseofcanopies.co.uk for more information regarding ABP Group. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0)709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 32 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 12, 2026, at 15.30 (CEST).