Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of Golfshopen in Norway

Röko AB has signed an agreement to acquire 80% of the shares of NH Norsk Handel AS ("Golfshopen"). The remaining 20% will be owned by the Golfshopen management team.

Golfshopen is the leading golf equipment retailer in Norway with four physical stores and a nationwide e-commerce site. Golfshopen has annual sales of NOK 250m, 65 employees and will be consolidated in the B2C business segment in March 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Golfshopen is Röko's fifth platform acquisition in Norway. Since 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 31 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

