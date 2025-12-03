Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A413WN | ISIN: SE0023950795 | Ticker-Symbol: N8Q
Frankfurt
03.12.25 | 09:14
156,90 Euro
+1,88 % +2,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,50163,5017:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 15:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of ITIB Machinery in Italy

Röko AB has signed an agreement to acquire 75% of the shares of Maestro S.r.L. and its operating company ITIB Machinery International S.r.L. ("IMI") The remaining 25% will be owned by the management team of IMI.

IMI designs and manufactures corrugators and ancillary equipment. IMI has sales of ca EUR 19m, 59 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in December 2025. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of IMI is Röko's first acquisition in Italy and since 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Please visit www.itib-machinery.com for more information regarding IMI. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 3, 2025, at 15.30 (CET).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.