Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of ITIB Machinery in Italy

Röko AB has signed an agreement to acquire 75% of the shares of Maestro S.r.L. and its operating company ITIB Machinery International S.r.L. ("IMI") The remaining 25% will be owned by the management team of IMI.

IMI designs and manufactures corrugators and ancillary equipment. IMI has sales of ca EUR 19m, 59 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in December 2025. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of IMI is Röko's first acquisition in Italy and since 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Please visit www.itib-machinery.com for more information regarding IMI.

