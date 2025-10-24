Anzeige
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
WKN: A413WN | ISIN: SE0023950795 | Ticker-Symbol: N8Q
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 08:28
179,20 Euro
+5,54 % +9,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Stockholm, October 24, 2025

  • Adj. EBITA increased 11% to MSEK 983 (889) in the nine-months period driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences
  • Adj. EBITA margin increased to 21% (20%) driven by acquisitions and organic margin improvements
  • Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA was reduced to 2.1x at the end of the period compared with the same time last year, due to organic profit growth and good cash conversion.

Röko's B-share was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 11 March 2025. MSEK 41 in transaction costs have impacted the operating profit, net profit and cash flow from operations negatively in the nine-months period. The transaction costs had a negative impact on the earnings per share with SEK 2.82.

Please see the report for more information.

In case you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 29 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

This information is information that Röko AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.

