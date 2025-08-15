Röko AB: RWP Holding GmbH acquires Oppold

RWP Holding GmbH, a Röko AB (publ) subsidiary, has acquired all shares in OPPOLD SYSTEM International GmbH.

Oppold manufactures professional tools for solid wood processing, particularly for window and door production. Oppold has net sales of EUR 3 million, 25 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in August 2025. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Oppold is Röko's second acquisition in Germany and since the start in 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Please visit https://oppold-system.de/ for more information regarding Oppold. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0)709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 29 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 15, 2025, at 17.00 (CEST).