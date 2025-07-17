Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Stockholm, July 17, 2025

Adj. EBITA increased 11% to MSEK 708 (635) in the six-months period driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences

Adj. EBITA margin increased to 22% (21%) driven by acquisitions and organic margin improvements

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA was unchanged at 2.3x at the end of the period compared with the same time last year, due to organic profit growth and good cash conversion

Röko's B-share was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 11 March 2025. MSEK 41 in transaction costs have impacted the operating profit, net profit and cash flow from operations negatively in the period. The transaction costs had a negative impact on the earnings per share with SEK 2.81.

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 29 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

