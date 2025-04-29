Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2025

Stockholm, April 29, 2025

Adj. EBITA increased 14% to MSEK 395 in the quarter

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA changed -0.4x in the quarter compared with the same quarter last year, due to organic profit growth and good cash conversion

Adj. EBITA increased 14% to MSEK 395 (347) in the first quarter of 2025, and the Adj. EBITA margin increased to 23% (22%) driven by organic growth and acquisitions. The Group's Financial net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA decreased to 1.9x (2.3x) in the quarter.

Röko's B-share was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 11 March 2025. MSEK 39 in transaction costs have impacted the operating profit, net profit for the period and cash flow from operations negatively. The transaction costs had a negative impact on the earnings per share with SEK 2.62.

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 28 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

