Röko AB: Year-end report 2025

Stockholm, February 5, 2026

Adj. EBITA increased 9% to MSEK 1,339 (1,227) in the year driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences

Adj. EBITA margin increased to 21% (20%) driven by acquisitions and organic margin improvements

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA was reduced to 2.0x (2.1x) at the end of the year, driven by organic profit growth and good cash conversion

Three acquisitions, of which one add-on, with combined annual sales of MSEK 465 were completed in the year

Röko's B-share was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 11 March 2025. MSEK 41 in transaction costs have impacted the operating profit, net profit and cash flow from operations negatively in the year. The transaction costs had a negative impact on the earnings per share with SEK 2.82.

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 30 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

