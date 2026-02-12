Röko AB: Röko acquires a majority of Lambda in Italy

Röko AB has acquired 85% of the shares of Lambda S.p.A. ("Lambda"). The remaining 15% will be owned by the management team of Lambda.

Lambda designs and manufactures erbium and diode lasers for dental, veterinary and art restoration under the brands Doctor Smile, Doctor Vet and doctor Art. The company supplies customers in more than 30 countries across the world. Lambda has sales of ca EUR 11m, 43 employees and will be consolidated in the B2B business segment in February 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on Röko's earnings in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Lambda is Röko's second acquisition in Italy and since 2019 Röko have completed more than 30 acquisitions.

Please visit www.lambdaspa.com for more information regarding Lambda. If you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0)709 70 75 55, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 31 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 12, 2026, at 15.00 (CEST).