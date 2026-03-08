Röko AB: Johan Bladh appointed new CEO of Röko - Fredrik Karlsson continues at Röko, now as Deputy CEO

The Board of Röko has decided, in consultation with CEO Fredrik Karlsson, to appoint Johan Bladh as the new CEO. Johan replaces Fredrik Karlsson, who will remain operational in the company, including as Deputy CEO. The transition takes place on April 22, 2026, the day after Röko's annual general meeting.

"Our ambition is to create the conditions for the fastest possible growth going forward. During the seven years we have worked together, the conclusion that Johan is ready to become CEO has gradually taken shape. As founders and main owners, we believe this is the best path for Röko and see it as a natural step." say Tomas Billing and Fredrik Karlsson.

"I have never worked with a person who has as much energy and such a strong interest in business as Johan Bladh. His competence and strong social skills are valuable for Röko's business." says Fredrik Karlsson.

Fredrik Karlsson will maintain his full commitment and his operational roles within Röko, such as Chairman of the Investment Committee, member of subsidiary boards, and active participation in the evaluation of new acquisitions.

"Johan Bladh was the first person that Fredrik and I hired after founding Röko. He has been involved in all our transactions except the very first one. We are very pleased that the recruitment of Johan has been so successful that he can now take over as CEO of the entire group." says Chairman of the Board Tomas Billing.

In connection with these changes, Douglas Kressner will also assume the role of new CFO, thereby replacing Johan Bladh. Douglas joined Röko in 2022 and is currently Group Financial Controller. He was responsible for accounting related to Röko's IPO in 2025 and has extensive experience with IFRS. This change will also take effect on April 22, 2026.

"I am grateful for the Board's confidence and look forward to continuing to develop Röko. I am also pleased that we have found a new CFO internally in Douglas Kressner, who has delivered since he joined Röko in 2022." says Johan Bladh.

The Board of Directors of Röko AB (publ)

If you have questions, please contact Tomas Billing, Chairman Röko, +46 (0)706 66 33 46, tomas@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 31 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-08 09:00 CET.