Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Stockholm, April 21, 2026

Adj. EBITA increased 5% to MSEK 415 (395) in the quarter driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences

Adj. EBITA margin declined to 22% (23%) with recent acquisitions having a negative margin impact in the first quarter

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA increased to 2.4x (1.9x) at the end of the quarter, driven by recent acquisitions consolidated towards the end of the quarter

Three acquisitions with combined annual sales of MSEK 552 were completed in the quarter

Please see the report for more information:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/ac530ca47ee737fd2c6238daa4416d987

In case you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 33 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

This information is information that Röko AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 08:00 CEST.