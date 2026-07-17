Röko AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2026

Stockholm, July 17, 2026

Adj. EBITA increased 19% to MSEK 842 (708) in the quarter driven by acquisitions and organic growth, but with negative exchange rate differences

Adj. EBITA margin was 22% (22%). Comparable companies increased their margins while recent acquisitions had a margin-dilutive effect in the period

Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA increased to 2.6x (2.3x) at the end of the period, driven by acquisitions consolidated in the period

Four companies with combined annual sales of MSEK 1,249 were acquired and consolidated in the period

Please see the report for more information.

In case you have any questions, please contact:

Andreas Larsson, Investor Relations Röko, +46 (0) 709 707 555, ir@roko.se

Röko is a perpetual owner of European small- and medium-sized businesses and today we own 34 companies in a variety of industries across Europe. Our team has more than 100 years of combined experience working with owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries.

This information is information that Röko AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.