Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Interim Report Q3 2026

CEO's statement

Net sales in the third quarter were broadly unchanged compared with the same period last year. Following the strong growth in 2025, net sales year to date in 2026 have remained at a level similar to the prior year.

Performance year to date is partly explained by the prior year including a large delivery project in Sweden, which our other markets have not yet fully offset. During the quarter, installations were also delayed, particularly in Germany, where permitting processes and limited subcontractor capacity pushed revenue recognition into future periods. We are actively working with our partners to increase capacity and improve execution.

Activity levels in our markets are high and have improved steadily during the year, and we continue to see attractive business opportunities in both existing and new markets. Our market is characterized by large-scale tenders and long sales cycles, which means that the timing of customer decisions and orders can vary between periods.

Our installed base continues to grow, providing a foundation for recurring revenue from SaaS, service and support, which strengthens the quality and resilience of our business model over time. In the U.S., we are also building our position step by step, with new customers who can become important references in future tenders. This fall, we have participated in InnoTrans in Berlin, APTA Expo in Chicago, Journées AGIR in Angers and Persontrafik in Stockholm, among others.

In September, Mats Sundin joined as Chief Product and Development Officer, further strengthening our product and technology development.

Following the refinancing in May, the planned dividend and repayment of the vendor loan note were completed in July, as communicated in connection with the refinancing. With this, the main steps of the new financing structure have been completed.

Going forward, our focus is clear: to win new customer contracts and increase call-offs under existing framework agreements, while shortening the time from order to completed delivery and installation. Our view of Axentia's long-term opportunities is unchanged, with a strong market position, competitive technology and a growing installed base.

For further information, please contact

Dick Ollas, President and CEO

E-mail: do@axentia.se

Phone: +46 13-32 85 30

Johanna Klint, CFO

E-mail: jk@axentia.se

Phone: +46 76-063 24 57

This information is information that Axentia Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and a global provider of end-to-end real-time information solutions for public transportation. The Company offers both a cloud-based Transit Intelligence platform and low-power, battery-operated bus stop displays. By making public transportation a smarter and more attractive choice, Axentia contributes to more vibrant cities - for today's and future generations. For more information, please visit www.axentia.se