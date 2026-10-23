Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the third quarter 2026.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 170.6 (138.8), which corresponds to an organic growth of 16.5% (15.2% in constant currencies) and a total growth of 22.9% (21.5% in constant currencies).

" We delivered another quarter of strong, profitable growth in Q3. Organic revenue growth was 16.5%, EBITDA before non-recurring items increased by 29%, and our rolling 12-month sales exceeded MSEK 700 for the first time ever", says Ulrik Berthelsen. "For the first nine months, organic growth was around 20% and earnings per share more than doubled compared to last year."

The gross margin was 49.9% (48.8) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 33.7 (26.1).

" With a net cash position, strengthened margins and improving delivery performance, Stille is in a strong position to take the next step, both organically and through selective acquisitions.", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEK JUL-SEP

2026 JUL-SEP

2025 JAN-SEP

2026 JAN-SEP

2025 OCT-SEP

2025/2026 JAN-DEC

2025 Net sales 170.6 138.8 536.5 392.7 711.4 567.6 Gross profit, % 49.9 48.8 49.1 50.6 49.3 50.7 EBITDA before non-recurring items 33.7 26.1 108.7 75.7 146.8 113.8 EBITDA before non-recurring items, % 19.7 18.8 20.3 19.3 20.6 20.0 EBITDA 37.7 19.0 112.7 68.6 150.8 106.7 EBITDA, % 22.1 13.7 21.0 17.5 21.2 18.8 EBIT before non-recurring items 24.5 17.3 81.9 51.8 110.4 80.3 EBIT before non-recurring items, % 14.4 12.5 15.3 13.2 15.5 14.2 EBIT 28.5 10.3 85.9 44.7 114.4 73.2 EBIT, % 16.7 7.4 16.0 11.4 16.1 12.9

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details

Ulrik Berthelsen

CEO & President

+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us

Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.