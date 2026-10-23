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ST

WKN: A0JKE2 | ISIN: SE0000998650 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R6
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:04
23,600 Euro
+1,07 % +0,250
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the third quarter 2026.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 170.6 (138.8), which corresponds to an organic growth of 16.5% (15.2% in constant currencies) and a total growth of 22.9% (21.5% in constant currencies).

" We delivered another quarter of strong, profitable growth in Q3. Organic revenue growth was 16.5%, EBITDA before non-recurring items increased by 29%, and our rolling 12-month sales exceeded MSEK 700 for the first time ever", says Ulrik Berthelsen. "For the first nine months, organic growth was around 20% and earnings per share more than doubled compared to last year."

The gross margin was 49.9% (48.8) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 33.7 (26.1).

" With a net cash position, strengthened margins and improving delivery performance, Stille is in a strong position to take the next step, both organically and through selective acquisitions.", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEKJUL-SEP
2026		JUL-SEP
2025		JAN-SEP
2026		JAN-SEP
2025		OCT-SEP
2025/2026		JAN-DEC
2025
Net sales170.6138.8536.5392.7711.4567.6
Gross profit, %49.948.849.150.649.350.7
EBITDA before non-recurring items33.726.1108.775.7146.8113.8
EBITDA before non-recurring items, %19.718.820.319.320.620.0
EBITDA37.719.0112.768.6150.8106.7
EBITDA, %22.113.721.017.521.218.8
EBIT before non-recurring items24.517.381.951.8110.480.3
EBIT before non-recurring items, %14.412.515.313.215.514.2
EBIT28.510.385.944.7114.473.2
EBIT, %16.77.416.011.416.112.9

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details
Ulrik Berthelsen
CEO & President
+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us
Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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