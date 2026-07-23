Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the second quarter 2026.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 186.9 (124.7), which corresponds to an organic growth of 26.7% (27.9% in constant currencies) and a total growth of 49.9% (50.9% in constant currencies).
"The first half of 2026 has been very encouraging with significant growth both in revenue and profitability across the business, says Ulrik Berthelsen. Product availability continues to improve, helping to further drive demand for our products. In parallel, we continue to evaluate opportunities for additional acquisitions and we are strengthening our team to further accelerate M&A activities."
The gross margin was 48.4% (52.1) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 36.5 (24.4).
"We look forward to the second half of 2026 and further evolving the Stille Group", the Stille CEO concludes.
|MSEK
|APR-JUN
2026
|APR-JUN
2025
|JAN-JUN
2026
|JAN-JUN
2025
|JUL-JUN
2025/2026
|JAN-DEC
2025
|Net sales
|186.9
|124.7
|365.9
|254.0
|679.6
|567.6
|Gross profit. %
|48.4
|52.1
|48.8
|51.6
|47.1
|50.7
|EBITDA before non-recurring items
|36.5
|24.4
|75.0
|49.6
|139.2
|113.8
|EBITDA before non-recurring items. %
|19.6
|19.6
|20.5
|19.5
|20.5
|20.0
|EBITDA
|36.5
|24.4
|75.0
|49.6
|132.1
|106.7
|EBITDA. %
|19.6
|19.6
|20.5
|19.5
|19.4
|18.8
|EBIT before non-recurring items
|27.4
|16.6
|57.4
|34.5
|103.2
|80.3
|EBIT before non-recurring items. %
|14.6
|13.3
|15.7
|13.6
|15.2
|14.2
|EBIT
|27.4
|16.6
|57.4
|34.5
|96.1
|73.2
|EBIT. %
|14.6
|13.3
|15.7
|13.6
|15.0
|12.9
This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-23 08:00 CEST.
Contact Details
Ulrik Berthelsen
CEO & President
+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se
About Us
Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.