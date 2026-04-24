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WKN: A0JKE2 | ISIN: SE0000998650 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R6
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 09:07
19,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the first quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 179.1 (129.3), which corresponds to an organic growth of 18.6 percent (26.9 percent in constant currencies) and a total growth of 38.5 percent (46.9 percent in constant currencies).

" I am very pleased with the start to 2026 and our strong growth in both revenue and profitability, says Ulrik Berthelsen. We continue to see strong demand for our products while at the same time improving product availability."

The gross margin was 49.1 percent (51.1) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 38.5 (25.2).

" With a strengthened Group structure and cash position, we are well positioned to continue building the Stille Group through selective acquisitions. We look forward to the rest of 2026 and further evolving the Stille Group", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEKJAN-MAR
2026		JAN-MAR
2025		APR-MAR
2025/2026		JAN-DEC
2025
Net sales179.1129.3617.4567.6
Gross profit, %49.151.148.750.7
EBITDA before non-recurring items38.525.2127.1113.8
EBITDA before non-recurring items, %21.519.520.620.0
EBITDA38.525.2120.0106.7
EBITDA, %21.519.519.418.8
EBIT before non-recurring items30.017.992.480.3
EBIT before non-recurring items, %16.713.815.014.2
EBIT30.017.985.373.2
EBIT, %16.713.813.812.9

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details
Ulrik Berthelsen
CEO & President
+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us
Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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