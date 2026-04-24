Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the first quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 179.1 (129.3), which corresponds to an organic growth of 18.6 percent (26.9 percent in constant currencies) and a total growth of 38.5 percent (46.9 percent in constant currencies).

" I am very pleased with the start to 2026 and our strong growth in both revenue and profitability, says Ulrik Berthelsen. We continue to see strong demand for our products while at the same time improving product availability."

The gross margin was 49.1 percent (51.1) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 38.5 (25.2).

" With a strengthened Group structure and cash position, we are well positioned to continue building the Stille Group through selective acquisitions. We look forward to the rest of 2026 and further evolving the Stille Group", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEK JAN-MAR

2026 JAN-MAR

2025 APR-MAR

2025/2026 JAN-DEC

2025 Net sales 179.1 129.3 617.4 567.6 Gross profit, % 49.1 51.1 48.7 50.7 EBITDA before non-recurring items 38.5 25.2 127.1 113.8 EBITDA before non-recurring items, % 21.5 19.5 20.6 20.0 EBITDA 38.5 25.2 120.0 106.7 EBITDA, % 21.5 19.5 19.4 18.8 EBIT before non-recurring items 30.0 17.9 92.4 80.3 EBIT before non-recurring items, % 16.7 13.8 15.0 14.2 EBIT 30.0 17.9 85.3 73.2 EBIT, % 16.7 13.8 13.8 12.9

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details

Ulrik Berthelsen

CEO & President

+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us

Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.