Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 174.9 (161.2), an increase of 8.5 percent (negative organic growth of 6.1 percent). The quarter was negatively impacted by the phase-out of non-strategic products in surgical instruments that began in early 2025 (MSEK 5.8) and a negative currency effect (MSEK 9.9). Adjusted for these two factors, underlying organic growth would have amounted to 3.7 percent.

" The supply chain situation improved during the quarter enabling us to reduce delivery time, says Ulrik Berthelsen. Looking ahead, we expect to see solid growth in 2026 driven by a combination of strong order intake, operational improvements, and commercial execution.

The gross margin was 51.1 percent (58.4) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 38.1 (46.3).

" We have a market leading portfolio of products in both surgical instruments and surgical tables and with improved product availability we will have the foundation for long-term value creation", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEK OCT-DEC

2025 OCT-DEC

2024 JAN-DEC

2025 JAN-DEC

2024 Net sales 174.9 161.2 567.6 569.9 Gross profit, % 51.1 58.4 50.7 51.9 EBITDA before non-recurring items 38.1 46.3 113.8 142.4 EBITDA before non-recurring items, % 21.8 28.7 20.0 25.0 EBITDA 38.1 21.8 106.7 98.0 EBITDA, % 21.8 13.5 18.8 17.2 EBIT before non-recurring items 28.5 39.2 80.3 114.9 EBIT before non-recurring items, % 16.3 24.3 14.2 20.2 EBIT 28.5 14.8 73.2 70.5 EBIT, % 16.3 9.2 12.9 12.4

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.

