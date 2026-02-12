Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 174.9 (161.2), an increase of 8.5 percent (negative organic growth of 6.1 percent). The quarter was negatively impacted by the phase-out of non-strategic products in surgical instruments that began in early 2025 (MSEK 5.8) and a negative currency effect (MSEK 9.9). Adjusted for these two factors, underlying organic growth would have amounted to 3.7 percent.

" The supply chain situation improved during the quarter enabling us to reduce delivery time, says Ulrik Berthelsen. Looking ahead, we expect to see solid growth in 2026 driven by a combination of strong order intake, operational improvements, and commercial execution.

The gross margin was 51.1 percent (58.4) and EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 38.1 (46.3).

" We have a market leading portfolio of products in both surgical instruments and surgical tables and with improved product availability we will have the foundation for long-term value creation", the Stille CEO concludes.

MSEKOCT-DEC
2025		OCT-DEC
2024		JAN-DEC
2025		JAN-DEC
2024
Net sales174.9161.2567.6569.9
Gross profit, %51.158.450.751.9
EBITDA before non-recurring items38.146.3113.8142.4
EBITDA before non-recurring items, %21.828.720.025.0
EBITDA38.121.8106.798.0
EBITDA, %21.813.518.817.2
EBIT before non-recurring items28.539.280.3114.9
EBIT before non-recurring items, %16.324.314.220.2
EBIT28.514.873.270.5
EBIT, %16.39.212.912.4

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.

Contact Details
Ulrik Berthelsen
CEO & President
+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us
Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
