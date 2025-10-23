Stille AB: Stille AB (publ) today presents the report for the third quarter 2025.

Revenue amounted to 138.8 MSEK (127.9), an increase of 8.5 percent, of which a negative organic growth of 1.9 percent. The quarter was negatively impacted by the phase-out of non-strategic products in surgical instruments that began in early 2025 and a negative currency effect. Adjusted for these two factors, underlying organic growth would have amounted to 7.3 percent.

"We had a continued strong demand and acquisition-driven sales growth in a quarter characterized by negative currency effects and stabilization of the supply chain" says Ulrik Berthelsen. "Looking ahead to 2026, we anticipate a return to growth driven by a combination of strong order intake, operational improvements and commercial execution."

The gross profit margin in the quarter amounted to 48.8 percent (53.1) and EBIT before non-recurring items amounted to 17.3 MSEK (24.4).

MSEK JUL-SEP

2025 JUL-SEP

2024 JAN-SEP 2025 JAN-SEP 2024 OCT-SEP 2024/2025 JAN-DEC 2024 Net sales 138.8 127.9 392.7 408.7 554.0 569.9 Gross profit, % 48.8 53.1 50.6 49.3 52.1 51.9 EBITDA before non-recurring items 26.1 31.3 75.7 96.2 122.0 142.4 EBITDA before non-recurring items, % 18.8 24.5 19.3 23.5 22.0 25.0 EBITDA 19.0 31.3 68.6 76.1 90.5 98.0 EBITDA, % 13.7 24.5 17.5 18.6 16.3 17.2 EBIT before non-recurring items 17.3 24.4 51.8 75.7 91.0 114.9 EBIT before non-recurring items, % 12.5 19.1 13.2 18.5 16.4 20.2 EBIT 10.3 24.4 44.7 55.7 59.5 70.5 EBIT, % 7.4 19.1 11.4 13.6 10.7 12.4

This information is information that Stille is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.

Contact Details

Ulrik Berthelsen

CEO & President

+46 (0)73 033 38 25 | ulrik.berthelsen@stille.se

About Us

Stille AB (publ) is a well-established pioneer in the development, manufacturing and distribution of premium surgical instruments and advanced surgical tables, with a differentiated offering in fast growing niche markets for high-precision procedures. Stille was founded in 1841 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "STIL" with Eminova AB as Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 8 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se. More information is available at www.stille.se.