

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Cellulosa AB Sca Ser. A (SCAa.ST) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK772 million, or SEK1.10 per share. This compares with SEK832 million, or SEK1.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to SEK5.248 billion from SEK4.993 billion last year.



Svenska Cellulosa AB Sca Ser. A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK772 Mln. vs. SEK832 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.10 vs. SEK1.19 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.248 Bln vs. SEK4.993 Bln last year.



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