

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Safran SA (SAF.PA), a French aerospace and defense company, Thursday reported a 15.2% increase in third-quarter 2026 revenue to €8.89 billion.



Adjusted revenue rose 14.7% to €9.003 billion from €7.852 billion a year earlier, representing organic growth of 13.4%.



On an organic basis, Propulsion revenue increased 13.2% to €4.628 billion, Equipment & Defense revenue grew 15.7% to €3.623 billion, and Aircraft Interiors revenue rose 5.8% to €751 million.



For the 9-month period, revenue climbed 15.7% to €26.135 billion, while adjusted revenue increased 17.5% to €26.574 billion.



Safran reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting mid-teens revenue growth, recurring operating income of €6.4 billion to €6.5 billion, and free cash flow of €4.7 billion to €4.9 billion.



In Paris, Safran shares closed down 3.79% at €302 on Thursday.



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