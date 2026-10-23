Bilia AB: Third quarter 2026

Higher earnings and margin for both Service Business and Car Business

Third quarter 2026

• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 9,961 (9,717).

• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 380 (310). The higher operational earnings were attributable to Sweden and Norway, while Western Europe reported a slightly lower result.

• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 326 (284), and the operating margin increased from 2.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent. The previous year included a gain of MSEK 35 on the disposal of properties.

• Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 185 (191). The previous year included a tax-exempt gain of MSEK 35 on the sale of properties in Sweden. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.02 (2.07).

• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 479 (792). The previous year included proceeds of MSEK 303 from the sale of properties in Sweden.

Nine months 2026

• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 30,482 (30,204).

• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 1,173 (1,002). The higher operational earnings were primarily attributable to Sweden, although Norway also reported a higher result. Western Europe reported a strong result in line with the previous year.

• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 1,018 (901), and the operating margin increased from 3.0 per cent to 3.3 per cent. The previous year included gains of MSEK 62 on the disposal of operations and properties in Sweden.

• Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 609 (532). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.64 (5.76).

• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 1,045 (1,433). The previous year included proceeds of MSEK 303 from the sale of properties in Sweden.

Gothenburg, October 23, 2026

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.