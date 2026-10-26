Bilia AB: Bilia decides to buy back own shares

The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) has decided to utilize the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2026 to buy back its own shares, in order to transfer capital to the shareholders and adjust the company's capital structure.

The Board's decision concerns the buyback of up to 400,000 shares at a maximum value of SEK 60 million during the period from October 26, 2026 until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. The purpose of the buybacks is to maintain an efficient capital structure and create value for the company's shareholders. The buybacks will be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm within the price range registered at any time between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price, in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rules for Issuers. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The Group's financial position will remain strong even after the decided share buybacks and to provide continued possibility to develop the business further.

At the time of this press release, Bilia holds 4,572,672 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.75 percent of the total number of shares.

Gothenburg, October 26, 2026



Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-26 08:00 CET.

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.