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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nepa AB: Nepa Interim Report Q3 2026

"Q3 confirms that Nepa is structurally stronger, with Adjusted EBITDA-Capex reaching 2.3 MSEK in our seasonally weakest quarter. Subscription revenue grew by 14.8%, and ARR was 9.7% higher year-on-year. Conversely, lower ad hoc bookings weighed on total bookings and net sales. With the cost base and delivery model producing results, the business must now continue to ramp up sales efforts to drive further profit growth in coming years. Ahead of my announced departure, our priority is to improve conversion, expand client relationships and build ARR. I will hand over a stronger company with a clear commercial agenda." - Anders Dahl, CEO

Q3 in summary

  • ARR increased by 9.7% year-on-year to 135.8 (123.8) MSEK at the end of the quarter.
  • ARR bookings increased by 11.0% to 1.6 (1.4) MSEK. Total sales bookings declined by 52.5%.
  • Subscription revenue grew by 14.8% to 35.3 (30.8) MSEK. Ad hoc revenue from subscribers decreased by 27.3% to 6.4 (8.7) MSEK. Ad hoc revenue from other clients declined by 33.2% to 5.9 (8.9) MSEK.
  • Net sales decreased by 2.6%, or by 1.7% in local currencies, to 47.6 (48.9) MSEK.
  • Adjusted EBITDA-Capex increased to 2.3 (0.4) MSEK, corresponding to a margin of 4.7% (0.8%).
  • Net cash flow for the period was -9.1 (-2.6) MSEK.

9 months in summary

  • ARR bookings increased by 1.4% to 16.8 (16.5) MSEK. Total sales bookings declined by 24.5%.
  • Subscription revenue grew by 14.2% on an underlying basis* and by 0.2% as reported to 103.1 (102.8) MSEK. Ad hoc revenue from subscribers declined by 3.6% on an underlying basis and by 4.5% as reported to 31.2 (32.7) MSEK. Ad hoc revenue from other clients declined by 27.8% to 19.2 (26.6) MSEK.
  • Net sales grew by 2.5% on an underlying basis. As reported, net sales declined by 5.6%, or by 4.9% in local currencies, to 153.5 (162.7) MSEK.
  • Adjusted EBITDA-Capex increased to 1.1 (-11.5) MSEK, corresponding to a margin of 0.7% (-7.0%).
  • Net cash flow for the period was -6.4 (-18.4) MSEK.

Events during and after the quarter ended

  • Nepa announced that CEO Anders Dahl will leave the company during the first quarter of 2027. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of recruiting his successor.

Financial summary

MSEK if not statedQ3 2026Q3 2025?YTD 2026YTD 2025?LTM2025?
ARR bookings1.61.411.0%16.816.51.4%33.032.80.7%
ARR135.8123.89.7%135.8123.89.7%135.8131.33.4%
Net sales47.648.9-2.6%153.5162.7-5.6%213.5222.6-4.1%
of which subscription revenue35.330.814.8%103.1102.80.2%135.7135.50.2%
Gross margin75.6%74.2%1.475.9%74.4%1.676.4%75.2%1.2
Adjusted EBITDA-Capex2.30.41.91.1-11.512.57.7-4.812.5
Adjusted EBITDA-Capex margin4.7%0.8%4.00.7%-7.0%7.83.6%-2.2%5.8
Net income-1.0-5.34.3-9.5-36.226.7-7.3-34.026.7
Profit margin-2.2%-10.9%8.7-6.2%-22.3%16.1-3.4%-15.3%11.9
Net cash flow-9.1-2.6-6.6-6.4-18.412.0-14.5-26.612.0
Net financial position8.112.4-4.38.112.4-4.38.114.5-6.4
Earnings per share, SEK-0.13-0.680.55-1.21-4.613.40-0.93-4.333.40
Average shares outstanding7 863 1867 863 1860.0%7 863 1867 863 1860.0%7 863 1867 863 1860.0%

*Underlying growth compares reported revenue for the first nine months of 2026 with adjusted revenue for the corresponding period in 2025, excluding revenue from contracts that were phased out or subject to extraordinary churn in late 2024 and early 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Dahl, CEO
+46 702 75 84 45

Email: ir@nepa.com

Financial reports
All financial reports are published on Nepa's website: https://nepa.com/investor-relations

This information is information that Nepa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About Nepa
Nepa is a leading company within brand development and marketing optimization. By combining modern research with cutting-edge technology, deep expertise and innovative solutions, Nepa helps some of the world's most well-known brands create growth through data. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with operations in Norway, Finland, Denmark, the UK, the US and India, Nepa supports companies in more than 50 countries. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Nepa's Certified Adviser. Full contact details are available at nepa.com/investor-relations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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