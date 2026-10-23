Fastighets AB Balder: Fastighets AB Balder's (publ) Interim report January-September 2026

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 4,695m (5,176). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 4,345m (4,798), corresponding to a decrease per share by 8% to SEK 3.70 (4.03). Adjusted for Balder's participation in the profit from property management from Norion Bank, the profit from property management per share increased instead by 6% compared with the same period in the previous year.

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 97.03 per share (93.03).

Rental income amounted to SEK 10,671m (10,269).

Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 4,501m (5,851) corresponding to SEK 3.84 per share (4.92).

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 4,695m (5,176). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 4,345m (4,798), corresponding to a decrease per share of 8% to SEK 3.70 (4.03). Profit from property management includes SEK 883m (1,445) in respect of associated companies. The decrease in the profit from property management is primarily due to the fact that Norion Bank is no longer included in the profit from property management from associated companies. Adjusted for Balder's participation in the profit from property management from Norion Bank, the profit from property management per share increased instead by 6% compared with the same period in the previous year, despite headwind from currency effects and higher interest expenses due to higher interest-bearing liabilities.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 4,791m (6,158). Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 4,501m (5,851), corresponding to SEK 3.84 per share (4.92). Profit before tax was impacted by unrealised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK 1,262m (2,159), realised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK -9m (62), profit from the sale of development properties SEK 1m (-3), changes in value in interest rate derivatives and option component convertible of SEK 1,213m (245) and profit from participations in associated companies of SEK -220m (1,124).

"The goal is to reduce costs and lower the vacancy rate. These are not major, organisation-wide changes, but rather a re-evaluation of how we have done things in the past. A series of small adjustments that I believe can lead to better overall results," says CEO Sharam Rahi.

Presentation of Balder's Interim report

On 23 October at 08:45 (CEST), Balder's CEO Sharam Rahi, CFO Ewa Wassberg and IR Jonas Erikson will be hosting an online presentation and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English, and during the telephone conference there will be an opportunity for representatives from the financial market to ask questions.

Follow the webcast by registering here.

Please register here to be able to ask questions during the conference call. Once you have registered, you will be sent a phone number and a conference ID.

Questions from the media are referred to Media Relations at press@balder.se.

The recorded presentation and telephone conference will subsequently be made available here.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Erikson, IR, +46 (0)76-765 50 88, jonas.erikson@balder.se

Ewa Wassberg, CFO, +46 (0)31-351 83 99, ewa.wassberg@balder.se

Sharam Rahi, CEO, via Executive Assistant, +46 (0)31-351 84 49, amelie.wilson@balder.se

This is information that Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 08.00 CEST on October 23, 2026.

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 30 September 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 246.1 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.