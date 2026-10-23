

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Fastighets AB Balder (BALDF) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK1.670 billion, or SEK1.27 per share. This compares with SEK2.390 billion, or SEK1.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to SEK3.642 billion from SEK3.444 billion last year.



Fastighets AB Balder earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.670 Bln. vs. SEK2.390 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.27 vs. SEK1.82 last year. -Revenue: SEK3.642 Bln vs. SEK3.444 Bln last year.



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