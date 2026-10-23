Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Third Quater 2026

Growth in all business areas and agreement to advance new nuclear power in Sweden

Third Quarter Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 227.4 (205.8) million, an increase of 10.5 per cent. In local currencies this represented an increase of 10.7 per cent. All business areas increased their sales.

Operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 7.2 (13.2) million and the operating margin was 3.2 (6.4) per cent. Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 7.4 million and the adjusted operating margin was 3.3 per cent.

We continued to see increased profitability within DRPS following the strategic and leadership changes in the last 12 months.

Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK -35.3 (17.3) million. January - September Sales in the first nine months amounted to SEK 700.8 (660.4) million, an increase of 6.1 per cent. In local currencies this represented an increase of 7.9 per cent.

Operating profit in the first nine months amounted to SEK 28.8 (50.2) million. The operating margin was 4.1 (7.6) per cent. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit amounted to SEK 34.0 million and the adjusted operating margin was 4.8 per cent.

Free cash flow for the first nine months was SEK -107.3 (55.6) million, of which SEK -34.1 million is attributable to the acquisition of Kärnfull Next AB.

Events during the quarter

Following an evaluation process, Studsvik selected GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Samsung C&T, DS Investment Partners and GE Vernova Financial Services as its strategic partners for new nuclear power in Sweden. The companies will jointly work to develop up to 1.2 GW of new nuclear generating capacity in Sweden.

During the quarter the issue and repurchase of a total of 7,500 Class E1-E6 and 120,000 Class E7 2026 shares was completed in connection with previously adopted long-term incentive programmes (LTIP).

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 August, Mats Ladeborn was elected to Studsvik's Board of Directors. After the end of the quarter, on 12 October, Mats Ladeborn was appointed acting Chairman of the Board.

We expanded our hot cell capacity at the Studsvik site by taking over a hot cell facility from AB SVAFO and bringing its operations in-house. This enables us to meet growing demand, improve logistics, and support future projects.

After the quarter, on 16 October, Studsvik signed a long-term framework agreement with Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning (NND) for the management of spent nuclear fuel from Norway's former research reactors. The agreement runs until 2055 and is estimated to have a total value of SEK 3-4 billion for Studsvik, with a contractual minimum value of approximately SEK 875 million.

The Group in summary

Q3 Jan-Sep Jan-Dec 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net sales, SEK million 227.4 205.8 700.8 660.4 883.3 Operating profit, SEK million 7.2 13.2 28.8 50.2 68.6 Adjusted operating profit, SEK million 7.4 13.2 34.0 50.2 68.8 Operating margin, % 3.2 6.4 4.1 7.6 7.8 Adjusted operating margin, % 3.3 6.4 4.8 7.6 7.8 Profit after tax, SEK million 0.7 3.6 12.6 22.3 37.3 Free cash flow, SEK million -35.3 17.3 -107.3 55.6 98.3 Net debt, SEK million 176.8 105.7 176.8 105.7 65.1 Net debt/equity ratio, % 38.9 27.7 38.9 27.7 16.8 Profit per share after tax, SEK 0.09 0.44 1.52 2.71 4.54 Equity per share, SEK 52.10 46.46 52.10 46.46 47.09

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 10:30 am (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Teske, CFO, tel. +46 (0)155-22 10 00

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik is an independent nuclear technology company active across the full nuclear lifecycle, from new build development to existing fleet services, operations support and decommissioning. It is a leading supplier of vendor-independent reactor analysis software, and its hot cell laboratories in Nyköping test fuel and materials for fission and fusion applications worldwide. Studsvik also provides radiation protection services and technology for treating radioactive waste, and handles and packages radioisotopes for healthcare and industry. ReFirm is Studsvik's platform for new nuclear development in Sweden. Founded in 1947 as the centre of Sweden's national nuclear programme, Studsvik today serves operators, fuel vendors, technology developers and regulators in more than 20 countries, has approximately 500 employees in six countries, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SVIK).

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 23, 2026, at 08:00 am (CEST).