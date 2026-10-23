Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction's founders, Head of R&D, CFO and Chairman submit subscription orders totalling approximately SEK 872,500 in the Rights Issue

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Company's founders, Head of R&D, CFO and Chairman of the Board have submitted subscription orders for an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 872,500 in the ongoing Rights Issue.

As previously communicated on 22 September 2026, Head of R&D Steen Iversen intended to subscribe for approximately SEK 250,000, while founders Clas Dyrholm and Peter Simonsen and CFO Torben Okkels each intended to subscribe for approximately SEK 150,000. Subscription orders for these amounts have now been submitted, with CFO Torben Okkels increasing his subscription to SEK 162,500. In addition, Chairman of the Board Lars Bentsen Møller has submitted a subscription order for approximately SEK 160,000.

The subscription orders reaffirm the continued commitment of the Company's founders, management and Chairman of the Board to Realfiction and their confidence in the Company's future.

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.