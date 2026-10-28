Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction announces discontinuation of glasses-free multi-user 3D development project by industrial customer

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that, during a video meeting held earlier today, the global display industry participant which previously ordered two Directional Pixel Technology ("DPT") demonstrators informed Realfiction of its decision to discontinue its glasses-free multi-user 3D development project at the end of October 2026. According to the customer, the decision follows an internal review of business strategy, cost-reduction measures and organizational restructuring, and is not related to technical issues with Realfiction's DPT.

The decision brings the current development activities with this customer to an end but does not change Realfiction's ongoing DPT development activities or its previously communicated technical development milestones.

As previously announced in Realfiction's press release dated 30 June 2026, the customer referred to in this announcement ordered two DPT demonstrators. The customer relationship and the ongoing technical evaluation process have subsequently been discussed in presentations by the Company and in the Information Memorandum published in connection with the rights issue.

"We are naturally disappointed by this unexpected decision, particularly following a constructive technical due diligence process during which our technology received positive feedback from the customer's technical team. While this opportunity will now not progress as anticipated, we remain focused on the ongoing validation of our patent-pending nematic SLM architecture, which we believe could strengthen the commercial potential of DPT and support our discussions with other interested parties," says Clas Dyrholm, CEO of Realfiction.

During the meeting, the customer also indicated that there may still be interest in DPT within another division of its organization, potentially opening the door to future discussions independently of the discontinued project.

Realfiction continues its development of DPT, including the ongoing physical validation of its patent-pending nematic Spatial Light Modulator architecture and the development of its compact 7-inch DPT Evaluation Platform. In parallel, the Company continues its dialogues with other interested parties and the ongoing strategic review process.

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

This information is information that Realfiction is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-28 12:47 CET.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.