Iconovo AB: Quarterly Report Q3 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

During the third quarter, discussions with Amneal regarding a European partner for ICOres, as well as with potential licensees for ICOpre, have progressed positively. Our ambition remains to conclude at least one of these discussions successfully in the near term.

Net sales increased by 219% to TSEK 1,917 (601) during the first nine months of the year, already exceeding the previous full-year net sales by 73%. During the year, Iconovo has expanded its development collaborations for new products, including with Aeriant. Further expansion in this area is also supported by the recently signed collaboration agreement with Lonza.

The Company continues to maintain strict cost control. Total costs decreased by 11% to TSEK 7,604 (8,519) in the third quarter and by 15% to TSEK 29,155 (34,373) during the first nine months of the year. While raw material costs increased by 48%, other external expenses and personnel costs declined significantly compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. However, other external expenses include increased spending on business development and marketing activities.

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KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP

Amounts in TSEK if not otherwise stated July-Sep 2026 July-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2026 Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Dec 2025 Net sales 707 7 1,917 601 1,105 Operating result -6,770 -8,828 -24,081 -30,173 -43,113 Cash flow for the period -9,423 13,480 14,925 -6,139 -18,128 Earnings per share (SEK) before and after dilution -0.07 -0.17 -0.27 -0.92 -1.14 Cash and cash equivalents 21,455 18,550 21,455 18,550 6,560 Shareholders' capital 142,578 130,711 142,578 130,711 117,922 No. of shares end-period 96,171,916 53,061,250 96,171,916 53,061,250 53,061,250

CEO's MESSAGE

During the third quarter, we have engaged in intensive discussions with prospective partners for our ICOres® and ICOpre® generic development projects. These discussions are ongoing, and we remain optimistic that they will lead to tangible results in the near term.

EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR ICOres® IN PROGRESS

As previously communicated, securing licensing agreements for the generic products developed on our ICOres® and ICOpre® platforms is of critical importance to Iconovo's future. For ICOres®, Iconovo has already entered into a global licensing agreement with Amneal, a pharmaceutical company specialising in generics. However, since the agreement was signed, Amneal has narrowed its strategic focus to the US market. Consequently, securing a European partner is essential to advancing the product through the final stages of development and bringing it to market on a commercially viable basis. We are working closely with Amneal in this process and are currently engaged in discussions aimed at securing such an agreement as soon as possible.

ADVANCED LICENSING DISCUSSIONS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES REGARDING ICOpre®

We are also engaged in advanced commercial discussions with several prospective partners regarding the licensing of the ICOpre® platform, for which Iconovo continues to hold global rights. Our ambition remains unchanged: to conclude an agreement as soon as possible. The transactions we are pursuing in this area could make a significant contribution to the Company's financing ahead of product launches and the subsequent generation of royalty revenues.

AWAITING FUNDING DECISION FOR OXYTOCIN IN ICOone®

A decision has yet to be made regarding funding for the final stages of development required to bring our ICOone®-based oxytocin formulation to market for the prevention of postpartum haemorrhage. The product is primarily intended for use in developing countries, where maintaining the cold chain required for currently available injectable oxytocin formulations presents significant challenges. We are currently awaiting a funding decision from the Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, our development collaboration with Aeriant continues to progress and expand, as does our work with the multinational consumer products company whose identity has not yet been disclosed in our pipeline overview. In the GLP-1 programme, the preclinical work is scheduled to be evaluated later this autumn.





GRADUAL EXPANSION INTO NEW-DRUG AND REFORMULATIONS IN COLLABORATION WITH LONZA

We continue to monitor our costs closely and can confirm that our spending is currently slightly below budget. However, as previously communicated, a development-stage company without significant recurring revenues cannot achieve success through cost savings alone. We are therefore strongly focused on finalizing the transactions relating to ICOres® and ICOpre® in the near term, as these would have a transformative impact on the Company's revenue.

At the same time, we are gradually laying the foundation for expansion into the promising field of new drug formulations and reformulations, including beyond the respiratory segment. This process is now further supported by the strategic collaboration agreement with Lonza that we signed in June. With several important initiatives underway, Iconovo clearly has attractive opportunities for development and growth, both in the near and longer term.

Anders Månsson

CEO





This is ICONOVO

Iconovo develops innovative inhaled medicines in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies in a growing market. Inhaled medicines offer significant advantages over oral and injectable treatments but are challenging to develop, requiring specialised expertise across multiple disciplines and access to advanced platform technologies.

Novel Pharmaceuticals

Iconovo has successfully formed several strategic partnerships with research-driven drug companies to pioneer the development of cutting-edge treatments, harnessing the potential of the company's patented inhalers to deliver enhanced value. The strategic alliance agreement signed with Lonza in June positions Iconovo for continued long-term expansion in this area.

Generic Pharmaceuticals

As major inhaled drugs face patent expirations, substantial commercial opportunities arise for generic pharmaceutical companies. Iconovo's products show promising potential to replace medications currently delivered through inhalers such as Turbuhaler® and Ellipta®. Notably, in 2025 Symbicort Turbuhaler® and similar products achieved sales of approx. USD 3bn, and Ellipta®-inhaled medications recorded sales of approx. USD 6bn.

Iconovo's model offers high commercial potential with low development risk

The revenue streams from Iconovo's customer collaborations consist of upfront payments for access to the company's technology, milestone-based payments during the development phase, and subsequently royalties on sales once the products reach the market. This business model enables Iconovo to pursue its development activities with relatively modest net investments of its own and limited risk exposure.

Inhalation platforms

Iconovo has five platforms that collectively address the market's various needs for effective and user-friendly inhalers, offering significant commercial opportunities both in the development of entirely new medicines and during patent expirations of branded drugs.



ICOres® is a dry powder inhaler designed to be substitutable for AstraZeneca's top-selling product, Turbuhaler®. ICOres is the only reservoir inhaler capable of accommodating up to three different medicines.

ICOpre® is a multi-dose inhaler with pre-filled doses that can be customized for all types of inhalation powders. ICOpre has been designed to be substitutable for GSK's Ellipta inhaler. ICOpre is based on a unique, patented principle that minimizes the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of other inhalers.



ICOcap® is an inhaler designed for medication in capsules, which are loaded one at a time. It features a sturdy and uniquely user-friendly design, a patented integrated cap, and low inhalation resistance. A standard version of ICOcap is readily available off-the-shelf, and the inhaler can also be optimized to deliver maximum product performance for a specific medicine.





ICOone® is a unique and patented dry powder inhaler designed for single-use. Its construction allows for quick and easy handling, and it boasts an extremely low manufacturing cost. ICOone can deliver significant inhalation doses that are well protected from moisture, which is crucial for many biologics. The inhaler can be designed with one or two cavities (compartments), which is a significant advantage in developing drugs based on two or more active medications.





ICOone® is also available in a version for nasal inhalation, called ICOone® Nasal - a unique and patented inhaler with an extremely low manufacturing cost. It is particularly suitable for short-term treatments, vaccinations, and as-needed medication, offering numerous medical and practical advantages at an unbeatably low treatment cost.





FINANCIAL COMMENTS 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Turnover and result

Net sales for July-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 707 (7) and consisted of revenues related to the development of new pharmaceutical products. Net sales for January-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 1,917 (601), also comprising revenues from development activities in the same area.

Amounts in TSEK July-Sep 2026 July-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2026 Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Dec 2025 Development income 707 7 1,917 601 1,105 License income - - - - - Royalty income - - - - - Net sales 707 7 1,917 601 1,105 Other operating income 10 4 224 689 706

Other operating income amounted to TSEK 10 (4) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 224 (689) for January-September 2026. The decrease during the nine-month period was primarily attributable to lower grant income.

Capitalised development costs amounted to TSEK 2,004 (2,001) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 8,946 (10,397) for January-September 2026. In both periods, these costs primarily related to the development of the ICOpre® platform and associated formulations.

Costs for raw materials and consumables increased to TSEK 534 (361) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 4,213 (1,933) for January-September 2026, primarily reflecting costs associated with intranasal semaglutide and the development of ICOpre®.

Other external expenses decreased slightly to TSEK 3,042 (3,229) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 10,630 (10,838) for January-September 2026. The decreases in both periods were primarily attributable to lower consultancy expenses.

Personnel expenses decreased by 18% to TSEK 4,028 (4,929) for July-September 2026 and by 34% to TSEK 14,312 (21,602) for January-September 2026, reflecting the effects of the reorganisation implemented in the previous year.

The average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) during July-September 2026 was 12.3, comprising 4.0 women, 7.3 men and 1.0 non-binary employee (19.1, comprising 10.0 women, 8.3 men and 0.8 non-binary employees).

Net financial items amounted to TSEK -39 (-35) for July-September 2026 and TSEK -194 (-222) for January-September 2026.

The net loss for July-September 2026 decreased to TSEK 6,809 (8,863), while the net loss for January-September 2026 decreased to TSEK 24,274 (30,396).

Investments and depreciations

Investments in tangible assets amounted to TSEK 46 (0) for both July-September 2026 and January-September 2026. Investments in intangible assets increased slightly to TSEK 2,358 (2,217) for July-September 2026, while decreasing to TSEK 10,369 (10,915) for January-September 2026. These investments primarily related to the development of the ICOpre® platform and associated formulations.

Depreciation and amortisation of tangible and intangible assets decreased to TSEK 1,869 (2,315) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 5,859 (7,428) for January-September 2026.

Cash, cash flow and net debt

The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to TSEK 21,455 (18,550) at the end of the period. The Company raised MSEK 25 through a directed share issue in January and a further MSEK 24.6 through a rights issue in March 2026. Interest-bearing lease liabilities amounted to TSEK 3,462 (5,315).

Cash flow from operating activities improved to TSEK -6,203 (-10,387) for July-September 2026 and TSEK -20,160 (-23,944) for January-September 2026, reflecting a reduced operating loss and changes in working capital. Cash flow from investing activities amounted to TSEK -2,437 (-2,217) and TSEK -10,448 (-10,915), respectively, while cash flow from financing activities amounted to TSEK -811 (-876) and TSEK 45,514 (28,720). Total cash flow for the respective periods was TSEK -9,451 (-13,480) and TSEK 14,896 (-6,193).

Based on the Company's budget, current business outlook, and the assumption that transactions expected to be concluded in the near term are successfully finalized, the Board of Directors and management assess that sufficient funding will be available to support the Company's operations and planned activities for the next 12 months.

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 142,578 (130,711). Total assets at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 152,533 (142,634). Intangible non-current assets increased by TSEK 1,718 to TSEK 118,643 as of 30 September 2026, compared with the end of the previous quarter, primarily due to investments in the ICOpre® platform, which accounts for approximately 85% of total intangible non-current assets.

PARENT COMPANY

Turnover and result

Net sales during July-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 707 (7) and consisted of compensation related to one project. The net loss for the period amounted to TSEK 6,827 (8,867).

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity as of 30 September 2026 amounted to TSEK 148,212 (136,195).

Contact information and calendar

Anders Månsson, CEO

Tel.: +46 76 518 8491, anders.månsson@iconovo.se

Carl Lindgren, Chairman of the Board of Directors

carllindgren@live.com

Iconovo AB (publ)

Ideon Science Park, Ideongatan 3B, SE-223 62 LUND

Tel +46 46 275 6777, info@iconovo.se, www.iconovo.se

Registration number Iconovo AB: 556938 - 0156

Certified Adviser

Tapper Partners AB, telephone: +46 70 440 10 98 and email: ca@tapperpartners.se

Financial Calendar

Q4 report (Jan.-Dec. 2026) 26 Feb. 2027

Iconovo's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Ticker: ICO, ISIN code: SE0010868943.

Key ratio definitions

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Operating result before depreciation and amortization.

Board of Directors' affirmation

The Board of Directors and the CEO hereby affirm that the Quarterly Report constitutes a faithful representation of the company's operations, financial position and profit/loss and that it describes the significant risks and uncertainty factors facing the company.

Lund, 23 October 2026,

Board of Directors, Iconovo AB

This report has not been subject to the auditor's review.





Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, summary

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months 12 months Amounts in TSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Net sales 707 7 1,917 601 1,105 Other operating income 10 4 224 689 706 717 11 2,142 1,290 1,811 Capitalized work for own account 2,004 2,001 8,946 10,397 13,427 Operating expenses Raw materials and supplies -534 -361 -4,213 -1,933 -3,014 Other external expenses -3,042 -3,229 -10,630 -10,838 -15,077 Personnel expenses -4,028 -4,929 -14,312 -21,602 -30,493 Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets -1,869 -2,315 -5,859 -7,428 -9,701 Other operating expenses -18 -5 -155 -58 -66 Operating result -6,770 -8,828 -24,081 -30,173 -43,113 Financial income 19 60 44 124 197 Financial expenses -58 -95 -238 -346 -449 Profit before tax -6,809 -8,863 -24,274 -30,396 -43,364 Tax 0 0 0 0 0 Profit for the period -6,809 -8,863 -24,274 -30,396 -43,364 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period -6,809 -8,863 -24,274 -30,396 -43,364 Profit for the period attributable to the equity holders of the parent company Earnings per share, SEK -0.07 -0.17 -0.27 -0.92 -1.14 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0.07 -0.17 -0.27 -0.92 -1.14 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.07 -0.17 -0.27 -0.92 -1.14

Consolidated balance sheet statement, summary

Amounts in TSEK 2026-09-30 2025-09-30 2025-12-31 ASSETS Fixed assets Intangible fixed assets 118,643 108,284 110,462 Tangible fixed assets 7,197 10,775 8,629 125,840 119,060 119,091 Current assets Trade receivables 372 0 504 Short-term investments 4,887 4,755 4,929 Cash and cash equivalents 21,455 18,550 6,560 26,713 23,304 11,993 TOTAL ASSETS 152,553 142,364 131,084 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 9,617 5,306 5,306 Other paid-in capital 391,803 347,005 347,184 Retained earnings -258,842 -221,600 -234,568 142,578 130,711 117,922 Long-term liabilities Leasing liabilities 579 1,727 1,261 579 1,727 1,261 Short-term liabilities Leasing liabilities 2,883 3,588 2,452 Other short-term liabilities 6,513 6,337 9,449 9,397 9,926 11,901 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 152,553 142,364 131,084

Consolidated cash flow statement, summary

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months 12 months Amounts in TSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax -6,809 -8,863 -24,274 -30,396 -43,364 Adjustments for items not included in the cash flow 1,970 2,578 6,315 8,056 10,664 Paid income tax -167 -259 -533 -778 -1,038 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital -5,006 -6,544 -18,493 -23,118 -33,738 Increase (-) / Decrease (+) of operating receivables 1,123 507 1,259 1,406 987 Increase (+) / Decrease (-) of operating liabilities -2,320 -4,350 -2,936 -2,232 880 Cash flow from operating activities -6,203 -10,387 -20,169 -23,944 -31,871 Investment activities Investments in tangible fixed assets -46 0 -46 0 0 Investments in intangible fixed assets -2,391 -2,217 -10,402 -10,915 -14,089 Cash flow from investment activities -2,437 -2,217 -10,448 -10,915 -14,089 Financing activities Issue of shares 0 0 49,577 36,612 36,612 Issue of warrants 0 0 162 0 0 Transaction costs 0 0 -1,817 -5,304 -5,304 Payment of leasing liabilities -811 -876 -2,408 -2,589 -3,477 Cash flow from financing activities -811 -876 45,514 28,720 27,832 Cash flow for the period -9,451 -13,480 14,896 -6,139 -18,128 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,906 32,030 6,559 24,688 24,688 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 21,455 18,550 21,455 18,550 6,560

Consolidated statement of changes in equity, summary

Amounts in TSEK Share capital Share premium reserve Retained earnings Total equity Opening balance, 1 January 2025 2,122 318,294 -191,204 129,212 Profit for the period -43,364 -43,364 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 0 0 -43,364 -43,364 Transactions with shareholders Shareholder contribution 3,184 33,429 36,612 Transaction costs -5,304 -5,304 Share-based compensation 765 765 Total transactions with shareholders 3,184 28,890 0 32,074 Closing balance, 31 December 2025 5,306 347,184 -234,568 117,922 Amounts in TSEK Share capital Share premium reserve Retained earnings Total equity Opening balance, 1 January 2026 5,306 347,184 -234,568 117,921 Profit for the period -24,274 -24,274 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 0 0 -24,274 -24,274 Transactions with shareholders New share issues 4,311 45,266 49,577 Issue of warrants 162 162 Transaction costs -1,265 -1,265 Share-based compensation 456 456 Total transactions with shareholders 4,311 44,619 0 48,930 Closing balance, 30 September 2026 9,617 391,803 -258,842 142,578

Parent company income statement, summary

2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months 12 months Amounts in TSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec







Net sales 707 7 1,917 601 1,105 Other operating income 10 4 224 689 706 717 11 2,142 1,290 1,811





Capitalized work for own account 2,004 2,001 8,946 10,397 13,427 Operating expenses

Raw materials and supplies -534 -361 -4,213 -1,933 -3,014 Other external expenses -3,938 -4,217 -13,345 -13,762 -18,825 Personnel expenses -4,028 -4,929 -14,312 -21,602 -30,493 Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets -1,050 -1,426 -3,350 -4,760 -6,144 Other operating expenses -18 -5 -165 -58 -66 Operating result -6,846 -8,926 -24,298 -30,429 -43,304





Financial income 19 60 44 124 193 Financial expenses 0 -2 -12 -29 -51 Profit before tax -6,827 -8,867 -24,266 -30,335 -43,161 Tax 0 0 0 0 0 Profit for the period -6,827 -8,867 -24,266 -30,335 -43,161







Number of shares, weighted average for period 96,171,916 53,061,250 89,902,425 33,015,889 38,027,229 Earnings per share, SEK -0.07 -0.17 -0.27 -0.92 -1.14

Parent company balance sheet statement, summary

Amounts in TSEK 2026-09-30 2025-09-30 2025-12-31 ASSETS















Fixed assets







Intangible fixed assets



118,643 108,284 110,462 Tangible fixed assets



3,451 4,921 4,534 Financial fixed assets



6,400 6,400 6,400



128,493 119,605 121,395 Current assets







Trade receivables



372 0 504 Short-term investments



5,743 5,688 5,852 Cash and cash equivalents



20,107 17,230 5,229





26,222 22,918 11,584









TOTAL ASSETS 154,716 142,523 132,980







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Restricted equity







Share capital



9,617 5,306 5,306 Fund for development expenses



104,659 94,890 104,659



114,276 100,196 109,965 Unrestricted equity







Share premium reserve



391,803 347,005 347,184 Retained earnings



-333,600 -280,670 -290,439 Profit for the period



-24,266 -30,335 -43,161



33,936 35,999 13,583 Total shareholders' equity



148,212 136,195 123,548









Short-term liabilities







Short-term liabilities



6,504 6,328 9,432





6,504 6,328 9,432 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 154,716 142,523 132,980

Notes

Accounting principles

Iconovo prepares its consolidated accounts in accordance with IFRS, International Financial Reporting Standards, as endorsed by the EU. Furthermore, the Group also applies the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Corporate Reporting Board's recommendation RFR 1 (Supplementary accounting rules for groups). The Group uses historical cost for the valuation of balance sheet items unless otherwise stated. The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. IFRS is constantly evolving, with new standards and interpretations being published continuously. No new or amended standards coming into effect are expected to impact the group's accounting. The complete accounting principles applied by the Group can be found in the Swedish 2025 annual report on pages 42-47.

In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Contacts

Anders Månsson, CEO

+46 76 518 8491

anders.mansson@iconovo.se

About Iconovo

Iconovo (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ICO) develops new inhaled medicinal products in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company provides several types of patent-protected inhalers that can generate significant commercial opportunities in the development of novel pharmaceuticals and vaccines and at patent expirations for established pharmaceuticals. The most advanced project is a generic version of the asthma and COPD product Symbicort®. Iconovo plans to market this product in the Nordic region through its subsidiary Iconovo Pharma, while the company's partner Amneal Pharmaceuticals has the rights in other parts of Europe and the United States. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

This information is information that Iconovo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:30 CEST.