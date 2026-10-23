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IC

WKN: A2JF91 | ISIN: SE0010868943 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
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ICONOVO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Iconovo AB: Quarterly Report Q3 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

During the third quarter, discussions with Amneal regarding a European partner for ICOres, as well as with potential licensees for ICOpre, have progressed positively. Our ambition remains to conclude at least one of these discussions successfully in the near term.

Net sales increased by 219% to TSEK 1,917 (601) during the first nine months of the year, already exceeding the previous full-year net sales by 73%. During the year, Iconovo has expanded its development collaborations for new products, including with Aeriant. Further expansion in this area is also supported by the recently signed collaboration agreement with Lonza.

The Company continues to maintain strict cost control. Total costs decreased by 11% to TSEK 7,604 (8,519) in the third quarter and by 15% to TSEK 29,155 (34,373) during the first nine months of the year. While raw material costs increased by 48%, other external expenses and personnel costs declined significantly compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. However, other external expenses include increased spending on business development and marketing activities.

.

KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP

Amounts in TSEK if not otherwise statedJuly-Sep 2026July-Sep 2025Jan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025Jan-Dec 2025
Net sales70771,9176011,105
Operating result-6,770-8,828-24,081-30,173-43,113
Cash flow for the period-9,42313,48014,925-6,139-18,128
Earnings per share (SEK) before and after dilution-0.07-0.17-0.27-0.92-1.14
Cash and cash equivalents21,45518,55021,45518,5506,560
Shareholders' capital142,578130,711142,578130,711117,922
No. of shares end-period96,171,91653,061,25096,171,91653,061,25053,061,250

CEO's MESSAGE

During the third quarter, we have engaged in intensive discussions with prospective partners for our ICOres® and ICOpre® generic development projects. These discussions are ongoing, and we remain optimistic that they will lead to tangible results in the near term.

EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR ICOres® IN PROGRESS
As previously communicated, securing licensing agreements for the generic products developed on our ICOres® and ICOpre® platforms is of critical importance to Iconovo's future. For ICOres®, Iconovo has already entered into a global licensing agreement with Amneal, a pharmaceutical company specialising in generics. However, since the agreement was signed, Amneal has narrowed its strategic focus to the US market. Consequently, securing a European partner is essential to advancing the product through the final stages of development and bringing it to market on a commercially viable basis. We are working closely with Amneal in this process and are currently engaged in discussions aimed at securing such an agreement as soon as possible.

ADVANCED LICENSING DISCUSSIONS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES REGARDING ICOpre®
We are also engaged in advanced commercial discussions with several prospective partners regarding the licensing of the ICOpre® platform, for which Iconovo continues to hold global rights. Our ambition remains unchanged: to conclude an agreement as soon as possible. The transactions we are pursuing in this area could make a significant contribution to the Company's financing ahead of product launches and the subsequent generation of royalty revenues.

AWAITING FUNDING DECISION FOR OXYTOCIN IN ICOone®
A decision has yet to be made regarding funding for the final stages of development required to bring our ICOone®-based oxytocin formulation to market for the prevention of postpartum haemorrhage. The product is primarily intended for use in developing countries, where maintaining the cold chain required for currently available injectable oxytocin formulations presents significant challenges. We are currently awaiting a funding decision from the Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, our development collaboration with Aeriant continues to progress and expand, as does our work with the multinational consumer products company whose identity has not yet been disclosed in our pipeline overview. In the GLP-1 programme, the preclinical work is scheduled to be evaluated later this autumn.


GRADUAL EXPANSION INTO NEW-DRUG AND REFORMULATIONS IN COLLABORATION WITH LONZA
We continue to monitor our costs closely and can confirm that our spending is currently slightly below budget. However, as previously communicated, a development-stage company without significant recurring revenues cannot achieve success through cost savings alone. We are therefore strongly focused on finalizing the transactions relating to ICOres® and ICOpre® in the near term, as these would have a transformative impact on the Company's revenue.

At the same time, we are gradually laying the foundation for expansion into the promising field of new drug formulations and reformulations, including beyond the respiratory segment. This process is now further supported by the strategic collaboration agreement with Lonza that we signed in June. With several important initiatives underway, Iconovo clearly has attractive opportunities for development and growth, both in the near and longer term.

Anders Månsson
CEO


This is ICONOVO

Iconovo develops innovative inhaled medicines in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies in a growing market. Inhaled medicines offer significant advantages over oral and injectable treatments but are challenging to develop, requiring specialised expertise across multiple disciplines and access to advanced platform technologies.

Novel Pharmaceuticals
Iconovo has successfully formed several strategic partnerships with research-driven drug companies to pioneer the development of cutting-edge treatments, harnessing the potential of the company's patented inhalers to deliver enhanced value. The strategic alliance agreement signed with Lonza in June positions Iconovo for continued long-term expansion in this area.

Generic Pharmaceuticals
As major inhaled drugs face patent expirations, substantial commercial opportunities arise for generic pharmaceutical companies. Iconovo's products show promising potential to replace medications currently delivered through inhalers such as Turbuhaler® and Ellipta®. Notably, in 2025 Symbicort Turbuhaler® and similar products achieved sales of approx. USD 3bn, and Ellipta®-inhaled medications recorded sales of approx. USD 6bn.

Iconovo's model offers high commercial potential with low development risk
The revenue streams from Iconovo's customer collaborations consist of upfront payments for access to the company's technology, milestone-based payments during the development phase, and subsequently royalties on sales once the products reach the market. This business model enables Iconovo to pursue its development activities with relatively modest net investments of its own and limited risk exposure.

Inhalation platforms

Iconovo has five platforms that collectively address the market's various needs for effective and user-friendly inhalers, offering significant commercial opportunities both in the development of entirely new medicines and during patent expirations of branded drugs.


ICOres® is a dry powder inhaler designed to be substitutable for AstraZeneca's top-selling product, Turbuhaler®. ICOres is the only reservoir inhaler capable of accommodating up to three different medicines.

ICOpre® is a multi-dose inhaler with pre-filled doses that can be customized for all types of inhalation powders. ICOpre has been designed to be substitutable for GSK's Ellipta inhaler. ICOpre is based on a unique, patented principle that minimizes the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of other inhalers.

ICOcap® is an inhaler designed for medication in capsules, which are loaded one at a time. It features a sturdy and uniquely user-friendly design, a patented integrated cap, and low inhalation resistance. A standard version of ICOcap is readily available off-the-shelf, and the inhaler can also be optimized to deliver maximum product performance for a specific medicine.


ICOone® is a unique and patented dry powder inhaler designed for single-use. Its construction allows for quick and easy handling, and it boasts an extremely low manufacturing cost. ICOone can deliver significant inhalation doses that are well protected from moisture, which is crucial for many biologics. The inhaler can be designed with one or two cavities (compartments), which is a significant advantage in developing drugs based on two or more active medications.


ICOone® is also available in a version for nasal inhalation, called ICOone® Nasal - a unique and patented inhaler with an extremely low manufacturing cost. It is particularly suitable for short-term treatments, vaccinations, and as-needed medication, offering numerous medical and practical advantages at an unbeatably low treatment cost.


FINANCIAL COMMENTS 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Turnover and result
Net sales for July-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 707 (7) and consisted of revenues related to the development of new pharmaceutical products. Net sales for January-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 1,917 (601), also comprising revenues from development activities in the same area.

Amounts in TSEKJuly-Sep 2026July-Sep 2025Jan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025Jan-Dec 2025
Development income70771,9176011,105
License income-----
Royalty income-----
Net sales70771,9176011,105
Other operating income104224689706

Other operating income amounted to TSEK 10 (4) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 224 (689) for January-September 2026. The decrease during the nine-month period was primarily attributable to lower grant income.

Capitalised development costs amounted to TSEK 2,004 (2,001) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 8,946 (10,397) for January-September 2026. In both periods, these costs primarily related to the development of the ICOpre® platform and associated formulations.

Costs for raw materials and consumables increased to TSEK 534 (361) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 4,213 (1,933) for January-September 2026, primarily reflecting costs associated with intranasal semaglutide and the development of ICOpre®.

Other external expenses decreased slightly to TSEK 3,042 (3,229) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 10,630 (10,838) for January-September 2026. The decreases in both periods were primarily attributable to lower consultancy expenses.

Personnel expenses decreased by 18% to TSEK 4,028 (4,929) for July-September 2026 and by 34% to TSEK 14,312 (21,602) for January-September 2026, reflecting the effects of the reorganisation implemented in the previous year.

The average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) during July-September 2026 was 12.3, comprising 4.0 women, 7.3 men and 1.0 non-binary employee (19.1, comprising 10.0 women, 8.3 men and 0.8 non-binary employees).

Net financial items amounted to TSEK -39 (-35) for July-September 2026 and TSEK -194 (-222) for January-September 2026.

The net loss for July-September 2026 decreased to TSEK 6,809 (8,863), while the net loss for January-September 2026 decreased to TSEK 24,274 (30,396).

Investments and depreciations
Investments in tangible assets amounted to TSEK 46 (0) for both July-September 2026 and January-September 2026. Investments in intangible assets increased slightly to TSEK 2,358 (2,217) for July-September 2026, while decreasing to TSEK 10,369 (10,915) for January-September 2026. These investments primarily related to the development of the ICOpre® platform and associated formulations.

Depreciation and amortisation of tangible and intangible assets decreased to TSEK 1,869 (2,315) for July-September 2026 and TSEK 5,859 (7,428) for January-September 2026.

Cash, cash flow and net debt
The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to TSEK 21,455 (18,550) at the end of the period. The Company raised MSEK 25 through a directed share issue in January and a further MSEK 24.6 through a rights issue in March 2026. Interest-bearing lease liabilities amounted to TSEK 3,462 (5,315).

Cash flow from operating activities improved to TSEK -6,203 (-10,387) for July-September 2026 and TSEK -20,160 (-23,944) for January-September 2026, reflecting a reduced operating loss and changes in working capital. Cash flow from investing activities amounted to TSEK -2,437 (-2,217) and TSEK -10,448 (-10,915), respectively, while cash flow from financing activities amounted to TSEK -811 (-876) and TSEK 45,514 (28,720). Total cash flow for the respective periods was TSEK -9,451 (-13,480) and TSEK 14,896 (-6,193).

Based on the Company's budget, current business outlook, and the assumption that transactions expected to be concluded in the near term are successfully finalized, the Board of Directors and management assess that sufficient funding will be available to support the Company's operations and planned activities for the next 12 months.

Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 142,578 (130,711). Total assets at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 152,533 (142,634). Intangible non-current assets increased by TSEK 1,718 to TSEK 118,643 as of 30 September 2026, compared with the end of the previous quarter, primarily due to investments in the ICOpre® platform, which accounts for approximately 85% of total intangible non-current assets.

PARENT COMPANY
Turnover and result
Net sales during July-September 2026 amounted to TSEK 707 (7) and consisted of compensation related to one project. The net loss for the period amounted to TSEK 6,827 (8,867).

Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity as of 30 September 2026 amounted to TSEK 148,212 (136,195).

Contact information and calendar

Anders Månsson, CEO
Tel.: +46 76 518 8491, anders.månsson@iconovo.se

Carl Lindgren, Chairman of the Board of Directors
carllindgren@live.com

Iconovo AB (publ)
Ideon Science Park, Ideongatan 3B, SE-223 62 LUND
Tel +46 46 275 6777, info@iconovo.se, www.iconovo.se
Registration number Iconovo AB: 556938 - 0156

Certified Adviser
Tapper Partners AB, telephone: +46 70 440 10 98 and email: ca@tapperpartners.se

Financial Calendar
Q4 report (Jan.-Dec. 2026) 26 Feb. 2027

Iconovo's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Ticker: ICO, ISIN code: SE0010868943.

Key ratio definitions
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Operating result before depreciation and amortization.

Board of Directors' affirmation
The Board of Directors and the CEO hereby affirm that the Quarterly Report constitutes a faithful representation of the company's operations, financial position and profit/loss and that it describes the significant risks and uncertainty factors facing the company.

Lund, 23 October 2026,
Board of Directors, Iconovo AB

This report has not been subject to the auditor's review.


Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, summary

20262025202620252025
3 months3 months9 months9 months12 months
Amounts in TSEKJul-SepJul-SepJan-SepJan-SepJan-Dec
Net sales70771,9176011,105
Other operating income104224689706
717112,1421,2901,811
Capitalized work for own account2,0042,0018,94610,39713,427
Operating expenses
Raw materials and supplies-534-361-4,213-1,933-3,014
Other external expenses-3,042-3,229-10,630-10,838-15,077
Personnel expenses-4,028-4,929-14,312-21,602-30,493
Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets-1,869-2,315-5,859-7,428-9,701
Other operating expenses-18-5-155-58-66
Operating result-6,770-8,828-24,081-30,173-43,113
Financial income196044124197
Financial expenses-58-95-238-346-449
Profit before tax-6,809-8,863-24,274-30,396-43,364
Tax00000
Profit for the period-6,809-8,863-24,274-30,396-43,364
Other comprehensive income00000
Total comprehensive income for the period-6,809-8,863-24,274-30,396-43,364
Profit for the period attributable to the
equity holders of the parent company
Earnings per share, SEK-0.07-0.17-0.27-0.92-1.14
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-0.07-0.17-0.27-0.92-1.14
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-0.07-0.17-0.27-0.92-1.14

Consolidated balance sheet statement, summary

Amounts in TSEK 2026-09-302025-09-302025-12-31
ASSETS
Fixed assets
Intangible fixed assets 118,643108,284110,462
Tangible fixed assets 7,19710,7758,629
125,840119,060119,091
Current assets
Trade receivables 3720504
Short-term investments 4,8874,7554,929
Cash and cash equivalents 21,45518,5506,560
26,71323,30411,993
TOTAL ASSETS 152,553142,364131,084
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital 9,6175,3065,306
Other paid-in capital 391,803347,005347,184
Retained earnings -258,842-221,600-234,568
142,578130,711117,922
Long-term liabilities
Leasing liabilities 5791,7271,261
5791,7271,261
Short-term liabilities
Leasing liabilities 2,8833,5882,452
Other short-term liabilities 6,5136,3379,449
9,3979,92611,901
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 152,553142,364131,084

Consolidated cash flow statement, summary

20262025202620252025
3 months3 months9 months9 months12 months
Amounts in TSEKJul-SepJul-SepJan-SepJan-SepJan-Dec
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax-6,809-8,863-24,274-30,396-43,364
Adjustments for items not included in the cash flow1,9702,5786,3158,05610,664
Paid income tax-167-259-533-778-1,038
Cash flow from operating activities
before changes in working capital-5,006-6,544-18,493-23,118-33,738
Increase (-) / Decrease (+) of operating receivables1,1235071,2591,406987
Increase (+) / Decrease (-) of operating liabilities-2,320-4,350-2,936-2,232880
Cash flow from operating activities-6,203-10,387-20,169-23,944-31,871
Investment activities
Investments in tangible fixed assets-460-4600
Investments in intangible fixed assets-2,391-2,217-10,402-10,915-14,089
Cash flow from investment activities-2,437-2,217-10,448-10,915-14,089
Financing activities
Issue of shares0049,57736,61236,612
Issue of warrants0016200
Transaction costs00-1,817-5,304-5,304
Payment of leasing liabilities-811-876-2,408-2,589-3,477
Cash flow from financing activities-811-87645,51428,72027,832
Cash flow for the period-9,451-13,48014,896-6,139-18,128
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period30,90632,0306,55924,68824,688
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period21,45518,55021,45518,5506,560

Consolidated statement of changes in equity, summary

Amounts in TSEKShare capitalShare premium reserveRetained earningsTotal equity
Opening balance, 1 January 20252,122318,294-191,204129,212
Profit for the period -43,364-43,364
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income00-43,364-43,364
Transactions with shareholders
Shareholder contribution3,18433,429 36,612
Transaction costs -5,304 -5,304
Share-based compensation 765 765
Total transactions with shareholders3,18428,890032,074
Closing balance, 31 December 20255,306347,184-234,568117,922
Amounts in TSEKShare capitalShare premium reserveRetained earningsTotal equity
Opening balance, 1 January 20265,306347,184-234,568117,921
Profit for the period -24,274-24,274
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income00-24,274-24,274
Transactions with shareholders
New share issues4,31145,266 49,577
Issue of warrants 162 162
Transaction costs -1,265 -1,265
Share-based compensation 456 456
Total transactions with shareholders4,31144,619048,930
Closing balance, 30 September 20269,617391,803-258,842142,578

Parent company income statement, summary

20262025202620252025
3 months3 months9 months9 months12 months
Amounts in TSEKJul-SepJul-SepJan-SepJan-SepJan-Dec


Net sales70771,9176011,105
Other operating income104224689706
717112,1421,2901,811

Capitalized work for own account2,0042,0018,94610,39713,427
Operating expenses
Raw materials and supplies-534-361-4,213-1,933-3,014
Other external expenses-3,938-4,217-13,345-13,762-18,825
Personnel expenses-4,028-4,929-14,312-21,602-30,493
Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets-1,050-1,426-3,350-4,760-6,144
Other operating expenses-18-5-165-58-66
Operating result-6,846-8,926-24,298-30,429-43,304

Financial income196044124193
Financial expenses0-2-12-29-51
Profit before tax-6,827-8,867-24,266-30,335-43,161
Tax00000
Profit for the period-6,827-8,867-24,266-30,335-43,161


Number of shares, weighted average for period96,171,91653,061,25089,902,42533,015,88938,027,229
Earnings per share, SEK-0.07-0.17-0.27-0.92-1.14

Parent company balance sheet statement, summary

Amounts in TSEK 2026-09-302025-09-302025-12-31
ASSETS





Fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets

118,643108,284110,462
Tangible fixed assets

3,4514,9214,534
Financial fixed assets

6,4006,4006,400


128,493119,605121,395
Current assets

Trade receivables

3720504
Short-term investments

5,7435,6885,852
Cash and cash equivalents

20,10717,2305,229



26,22222,91811,584

TOTAL ASSETS 154,716142,523132,980

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Restricted equity

Share capital

9,6175,3065,306
Fund for development expenses

104,65994,890104,659


114,276100,196109,965
Unrestricted equity

Share premium reserve

391,803347,005347,184
Retained earnings

-333,600-280,670-290,439
Profit for the period

-24,266-30,335-43,161


33,93635,99913,583
Total shareholders' equity

148,212136,195123,548

Short-term liabilities

Short-term liabilities

6,5046,3289,432



6,5046,3289,432
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 154,716142,523132,980

Notes
Accounting principles
Iconovo prepares its consolidated accounts in accordance with IFRS, International Financial Reporting Standards, as endorsed by the EU. Furthermore, the Group also applies the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Corporate Reporting Board's recommendation RFR 1 (Supplementary accounting rules for groups). The Group uses historical cost for the valuation of balance sheet items unless otherwise stated. The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. IFRS is constantly evolving, with new standards and interpretations being published continuously. No new or amended standards coming into effect are expected to impact the group's accounting. The complete accounting principles applied by the Group can be found in the Swedish 2025 annual report on pages 42-47.

In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Contacts

Anders Månsson, CEO
+46 76 518 8491
anders.mansson@iconovo.se

About Iconovo

Iconovo (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ICO) develops new inhaled medicinal products in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company provides several types of patent-protected inhalers that can generate significant commercial opportunities in the development of novel pharmaceuticals and vaccines and at patent expirations for established pharmaceuticals. The most advanced project is a generic version of the asthma and COPD product Symbicort®. Iconovo plans to market this product in the Nordic region through its subsidiary Iconovo Pharma, while the company's partner Amneal Pharmaceuticals has the rights in other parts of Europe and the United States. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

This information is information that Iconovo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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