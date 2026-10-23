Bangladesh has issued a special ordinance to facilitate private-sector investment in rooftop solar installations on government buildings under Opex and Capex models, as the country seeks to accelerate renewable energy deployment. Under the Capex model, project owners finance and own the solar installations, while under the Opex model, third-party developers finance, install and operate the systems, with consumers typically paying for the electricity generated under long-term agreements. The Special Solar Power Installation Ordinance, 2026, is intended to support the government's ambitious target ...

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