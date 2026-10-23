DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 2 Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 2 Acc (WOR2) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 2 Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 2 Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 299.5973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10000 CODE: WOR2 ISIN: IE000XBYQXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000XBYQXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WOR2 LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 447324 EQS News ID: 2421082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)