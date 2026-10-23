DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc (JPXU) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106753 CODE: JPXU ISIN: LU1646359XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 447338 EQS News ID: 2421110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 23, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)