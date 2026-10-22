Acquisition brings advanced 3D spatial generation and simulation platform in-house to power Rivian's end-to-end autonomous driving data flywheelIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has acquired Third Dimension AI, Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered 3D spatial generation. The strategic transaction will accelerate synthetic data generation and full-world simulation for Rivian's driver assistance and self-driving systems.Third Dimension AI, founded by Tolga Kart and Piotr Sokolski, has developed a simulation platform that transforms real-world data into high-fidelity, controllable 3D environments and enables complex driving scenarios to be recreated and varied at scale. By bringing this team and platform in-house, Rivian will further expand its physical and virtual data flywheel, enabling its autonomy models to simulate complex driving conditions without waiting for rare real-world edge cases to occur."Simulation is central to how we train and validate our autonomous driving systems," said James Philbin, SVP, Autonomy & AI. "Third Dimension's team has built impressive technology that turns real-world data into detailed 3D environments. This allows us to recreate challenging driving situations, vary the conditions, and improve how our systems respond. Their technology and expertise will strengthen and accelerate autonomy across our consumer and robotaxi roadmaps.""Our mission at Third Dimension AI has always been to power the next generation of embodied AI and autonomous systems," said Tolga Kart, Co-Founder and CEO of Third Dimension AI. "Joining Rivian allows us to deploy our simulation technology at scale, accelerating both the generation of data needed to train autonomous systems and the validation needed to deploy them safely and reliably."Third Dimension's leadership and technical talent will join Rivian's Autonomy research and engineering teams. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.About RivianRivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal - preserving the natural world for generations to come.For more information, visit rivian.com.About Third Dimension AI, Inc.Founded in 2024, Third Dimension AI builds technology that transforms real-world data into high-fidelity, controllable 3D simulation environments. Its platform enables teams developing autonomous systems and robotics to reconstruct real-world environments, create variations and edge cases, and generate data for training and validation at scale.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future expectations, plans, and prospects related to this acquisition, including the integration of Third Dimension AI's technology, advancements in autonomous driving capabilities, software developments, and vehicle validation timelines.We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.ContactsMedia Contact:Harry Porter:hporter@rivian.comInvestor Relations Contact:ir@rivian.com

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