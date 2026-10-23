Researchers in India have developed a reusable, thermally conductive gel that can passively cool silicon solar cells and improve their power conversion efficiency. The research aimed to develop a cost-effective and sustainable cooling solution that reduces operating temperatures, improves electrical performance, and extends the lifespan of photovoltaic devices without requiring external energy. The gel consists of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) blended with tin (Sn)-coated and Sn-filled carbon nanotubes (Sn-CNTs). "In the present study, Sn was employed as a coating material because of its excellent wettability, ...

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