China's mainstream TOPCon module export prices held steady for a second week, despite efforts by major polysilicon producers to set minimum price floors on module and polysilicon products. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Oct. 20, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules below 645 W from China, was unchanged at $0.107/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China. Forward prices were also stable, with Q1 2027 loading assessed at $0.106/W and Q2 through Q4 2027 at $0.105/W. Under the pricing framework discussed by China's eight major polysilicon ...

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