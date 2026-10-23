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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
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SINEXCEL Achieves IEC 62443-4-1 Certification for Cybersecurity Compliance

SINEXCEL Achieves IEC 62443-4-1 Certification for Cybersecurity Compliance

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global provider of energy storage, EV charging, power quality, and critical power solutions for AIDC, has received IEC 62443-4-1:2018 cybersecurity certification from TÜV SÜD following an independent assessment of its Product Cybersecurity Development Process System V1.0. This milestone demonstrates SINEXCEL's commitment to internationally recognized secure product development practices.

As industrial and energy systems become increasingly interconnected, cybersecurity has become essential to operational reliability and resilience. The IEC 62443 series provides an internationally recognized framework for industrial automation and control system security, supporting manufacturers in establishing robust cybersecurity practices throughout the product lifecycle. Its principles also provide a foundation for addressing evolving regulatory and customer requirements, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), NIS2 Directive, NERC CIP and cybersecurity expectations across other international markets.

Independently Validated Secure Development Practices

During the assessment, TÜV SÜD systematically evaluated SINEXCEL's cybersecurity development processes against IEC 62443-4-1:2018, covering eight key areas:

  • Security management
  • Security requirements specification
  • Secure-by-design principles
  • Secure implementation
  • Security verification and validation testing
  • Management of security-related issues
  • Security update management
  • Security guidelines for users

The assessment confirmed that SINEXCEL's Product Cybersecurity Development Process System V1.0 meets the applicable requirements of IEC 62443-4-1:2018, establishing a structured framework for integrating cybersecurity into product development and lifecycle management.

Building Security into Every Stage of Development

"Cybersecurity is not just about meeting standards. It is about building security into every stage of product development," said Marx Zhao, Cybersecurity Expert at SINEXCEL. "Achieving IEC 62443-4-1 certification marks an important milestone in strengthening our secure development practices. It reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, secure energy technologies while helping customers navigate evolving cybersecurity requirements across global markets."

Advancing Cybersecurity for Global Energy Infrastructure

This certification strengthens SINEXCEL's foundation for managing cybersecurity risks throughout product development, supporting continuous improvement in security engineering, vulnerability management, and lifecycle protection.

Looking ahead, SINEXCEL will continue advancing secure-by-design practices and strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities to support reliable, resilient energy infrastructure worldwide.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filters deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-achieves-iec-62443-4-1-certification-for-cybersecurity-compliance-302917844.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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