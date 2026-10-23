HEXPOL AB: Henrik Elmin continues in the role as CEO and President of HEXPOL AB

On May 25, 2026, Henrik Elmin was appointed CEO and President of HEXPOL AB. He assumed the position on August 1st.

Today Henrik Elmin and the Board of Directors have agreed on his continuation as CEO and President, which gives HEXPOL the benefit of continuity in the leadership and in the implementation of the strategic direction.

For inquiries, please contact:

Fredrik Erlandsson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46 70 309 00 21

fredrik.erlandsson@hexpol.com

About HEXPOL

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.

The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.

The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.

Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

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