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WKN: A1J8U3 | ISIN: SE0005034550 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 09:55
1,509 Euro
+1,62 % +0,024
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5091,51710:42
1,5091,51610:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 09:45 Uhr
124 Leser
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Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo completes share buy-back programme and initiates a new programme of up to SEK 100 million

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) ("Neobo") has completed the share buy-back programme resolved by the board of directors on 19 May 2026, under which a total of 2,759,854 shares have been repurchased. The board of directors has, in accordance with the previously communicated intention, resolved to utilise the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2026 to repurchase own shares in an additional amount of up to SEK 100 million on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 23 October 2026 up to and including 9 April 2027.

On 16 September 2026, the board of directors announced its intention to use liquidity released through the divestment of Neobo's property portfolio in Skara, Skövde and Mariestad to launch a new share repurchase programme of up to an additional SEK 100 million, once the SEK 50 million repurchase programme resolved by the board of directors on 19 May 2026 had been completed. The purpose of the new share repurchase programme is to improve Neobo's capital structure by reducing the share capital.

Repurchases of shares will be carried out in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for issuers, the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). Repurchases of shares will be carried out by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), which will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of purchases of shares independently of Neobo.

Repurchases of own shares shall be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for issuers and in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation during the period from and including 23 October 2026 up to and including 9 April 2027, whereby shares may be repurchased for a maximum amount of SEK 100 million. Neobo may repurchase no more shares than such that its holdings at any given time do not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in Neobo. Repurchases shall be conducted in compliance with the price restrictions set forth in Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for issuers, where it is stated that repurchases of shares shall not be conducted at a price that exceeds the higher of the prices of the most recent independent trade and the highest current independent bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Repurchases may not be conducted at a price below the lowest possible market price. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

As of the date of this press release, the total number of shares in Neobo amounts to 140,880,066. As per the same date, Neobo holds 2,759,854 own shares in treasury, corresponding to approximately 2 percent of the total number of shares in Neobo.

Completed repurchases will be reported in accordance with applicable rules.

For more information, please contact:
Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO
mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

About Us
Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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