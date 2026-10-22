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WKN: 659084 | ISIN: US8251071051 | Ticker-Symbol: SHC
NASDAQ
22.10.26 | 21:59
23,390 US-Dollar
+0,04 % +0,010
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), reported net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $16.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $14.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Pre-tax Pre-provision Income ("PTPP"), a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP")(1) financial measure - PTPP for the third quarter of 2026 increased $1.5 million to $27.5 million, from $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. PTPP increased primarily due to an increase in interest income of $2.6 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $405 thousand. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $1.2 million and an increase in interest expense of $390 thousand. PTPP for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $76.4 million compared to $63.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.08% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.24% for the second quarter of 2026 and 0.95% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA - non-GAAP(1) was 1.16% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.34% for the second quarter of 2026 and 1.05% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $2.2 million to $55.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2026. NIM increased 8 basis points ("bps") to 3.78% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026. NIM excluding accretion(1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.45% to 3.50%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 4 bp and funding costs decreased 2 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to elevated accretion income from loan payoffs, partially offset by a slightly higher interest expense driven by municipal deposits.
  • Capital Management - Book value per share increased to $18.59 at September 30, 2026 from $18.44 at June 30, 2026 and $17.27 at September 30, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased 148,006 shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $3.4 million.
  • Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets were 1.27% of total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase from 1.09% at June 30, 2026 and an increase from 0.45% at September 30, 2025. Classified assets were 1.61% of total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase when compared to 1.41% at June 30, 2026 and 0.83% at September 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $59.6 million at both September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, and $58.7 million at June 30, 2026. The ACL as a percentage of loans increased to 1.21% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2026 and decreased compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2025.
  • Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 56.15%, compared to 57.76% in the second quarter of 2026 and 61.00% for the third quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1), which excludes amortization of intangibles, was 53.30% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 54.49% for the second quarter of 2026 and 57.30% for the third quarter of 2025. Management anticipates ongoing expense management of professional services and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Our third quarter reflected very strong core earnings, driven by continued expansion in net interest margin, growth in net interest income and lower noninterest expense, which further improved operating leverage," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 5.6% from the prior quarter, reflecting our disciplined approach to balance sheet management, the strength of our deposit franchise and our focus on operational execution.

Net income for the quarter was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses, primarily related to a partial charge-off on a multifamily relationship that we downgraded last year. As we pursued an exit from these credits, updated valuations reflected property-specific issues that reduced collateral values. Our approach is to address potential credit problems as early as possible, and our core performance gives us the flexibility to do so. Capital levels remained strong, book value per share increased and we continued to return capital to shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchases. Going forward, we remain focused on prudent growth, continually managing expenses and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.45 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $302.9 million from June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $197.4 million, an increase in available for sale securities of $93.5 million and an increase in loans of $24.9 million. Total assets increased $195.5 million, or 3.1%, when compared to $6.26 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $99.5 million and an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $101.7 million. The increases in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter and year were primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) were $2.58 billion at September 30, 2026 compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $447.0 million, or 9.1% of total loans at September 30, 2026. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at September 30, 2026.



September 30, 2026



Owner Occupied


Non-Owner Occupied

($ in thousands)


Average LTV(1)


Average
Loan Size


Loan
Balance(2)


Average LTV(1)


Average
Loan Size


Loan
Balance(2)

Office, medical


49.69 %


$ 628


$ 27,643


47.34 %


$ 1,458


$ 68,535

Office, govt. or govt. contractor


52.28


948


9,477


53.94


3,189


57,402

Office, other


48.94


485


85,395


49.06


1,289


198,524

Office, total


49.23


533


122,515


49.07


1,482


324,461

Retail


51.79


668


72,151


47.57


2,453


458,804

Multifamily (5+ units)


-


-


-


54.32


2,452


274,637

Hotel/motel


-


-


-


44.05


4,134


210,818

Industrial/warehouse


45.16


690


95,282


46.59


1,636


204,460

Commercial-improved


41.78


1,170


221,044


49.15


1,328


168,696

Marine/boat slips


28.26


747


16,430


35.66


1,446


7,232

Restaurant


48.10


992


53,584


48.99


1,004


41,164

Church


31.46


801


51,288


13.03


2,326


2,326

Land/lot loans


11.31


192


192


50.16


465


1,861

Other


38.60


1,337


105,626


32.19


541


148,902

Total CRE loans, gross


43.32


834


$ 738,112


44.17


1,607


$ 1,843,361

(1)

Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank-owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.

(2)

Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.

The office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $96.2 million, or 21.5% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at September 30, 2026. The office CRE loan portfolio also included loans secured by buildings with government or government contractor tenants of $66.9 million, or 15.0% of the total office CRE loan portfolio at the same date. At September 30, 2026, the average loan debt service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.7x and the average LTV was 49.15%.

The 449 loans in the office CRE portfolio at September 30, 2026 had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $399 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at September 30, 2026 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)


Loan Count


Loan Balance


% of Office CRE

Less than or equal to 50%


216


$ 148,601


33.3 %

Greater than 50% and less than or equal to 60%


77


130,024


29.1

Greater than 60% and less than or equal to 70%


80


113,224


25.3

Greater than 70% and less than or equal to 80%


60


40,307


9.0

Greater than 80%


16


14,820


3.3

Total


449


$ 446,976


100.0 %

There were 14 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $136.1 million at September 30, 2026 and $166.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and payoff of one loan. At September 30, 2026, 80.3% of the office CRE loan balance was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.1% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Office CRE loan balances that were classified as special mention or substandard were $8.2 million at September 30, 2026. There were no charge-offs within the office CRE portfolio during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company foreclosed on an office commercial real estate property located in Virginia with a carrying value of $10.8 million. The property had previously been reported as a nonperforming asset in prior periods and was transferred to other real estate owned ("OREO") during the quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $81.8 million and $67.2 million, or 1.27% and 1.09% of total assets, as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. Nonperforming assets included three large loans with an aggregate loan balance of $48.2 million. These nonaccrual loans primarily consist of multifamily real estate loans with collateral in Virginia and North Carolina. As of September 30, 2026, these loans had been partially charged-off by $3.9 million, reflecting updated, lower appraisals and carried specific reserves of $3.1 million. The decline in appraised values was driven by property-specific factors, including unanticipated capital investment requirements and financial stress among a tenant base disproportionately affected by inflation. Management believes these conditions are unique to the underlying properties and are not indicative of broader portfolio trends. When comparing September 30, 2026 to September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets increased $53.7 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $43.8 million, and an increase in other real estate and repossessed marine and auto assets of $9.9 million. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due, were $90.3 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $84.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $48.5 million at September 30, 2025.

Special mention loans decreased to $54.6 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $73.0 million at June 30, 2026 and compared to $71.0 million at September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, there were three special mention loans with individual balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $33.3 million. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company transferred a loan to nonperforming assets that was previously considered a special mention loan of $19.2 million. The remaining loans consist primarily of multifamily commercial real estate and other commercial real estate exposures.

The Bank's loan portfolio remains well positioned to benefit from higher interest rates through ongoing loan repricing. However, while interest rates remain elevated and the potential for additional rate increases persists, such conditions may place pressure on debt service capacity and liquidity for certain borrowers. Management continues to proactively engage with borrowers and, when appropriate may utilize prudent loan modifications to support repayment performance. In addition, the Bank routinely performs portfolio stress testing to evaluate the potential impact of varying interest rate and economic scenarios on borrower performance and overall credit quality. The Bank closely monitors portfolio performance and believes its disciplined underwriting standards, relationship-based lending approach, active credit oversight, and ongoing stress-testing practices provide a strong foundation for managing credit risk throughout changing interest rate environments.

Total deposits increased $296.6 million from June 30, 2026 to $5.70 billion at September 30, 2026 and increased $162.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025. The year-to-date increase in total deposits was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing checking of $216.9 million and an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $29.3 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $56.9 million and a decrease in time deposits of $16.8 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal and cannabis deposits, increased by $81.9 million, or 1.9%, during the same period.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, was $5.70 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $5.40 billion at June 30, 2026. The Company had no FHLB advances at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Brokered deposits were $803 thousand and $796 thousand at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.59 billion and $1.33 billion?at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

Uninsured deposits were $1.04 billion, or 18.3% of total deposits, at September 30, 2026. Uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $877.1 million, or 15.4% of total deposits, at September 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, available liquidity was $2.23 billion, including $912.7 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $38.0 million in secured borrowing capacity through the FRB Discount Window, $444.7 million in unsecured lines of credit with other correspondent banks, $379.9 million in unpledged securities and $455.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026 increased $29.4 million, or 5.0%, when compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by cash dividends paid, share repurchase activity and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses. As of September 30, 2026 and 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.60% and 9.19%, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets([2]) was 8.36%, compared to 8.06% and 7.80% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2026 were 12.06% and 14.53%, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $55.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $48.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an increase in interest on loans of $2.2 million, an increase in interest on deposits with other banks of $251 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $393 thousand. The increase in net interest income was $6.7 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025, and was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $3.1 million, an increase in interest on loans of $2.0 million and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $640 thousand. These favorable changes were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $166 thousand.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.78% for the third quarter of 2026 from 3.70% for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to higher interest income on loans and investment securities coupled with higher accelerated accretion related to loan payoffs. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.45% to 3.50%. Excluding accretion interest income, loan yields increased 4 bp and funding costs decreased 2 bps for the comparable periods. The Company's NIM increased to 3.78% for the third quarter of 2026 from 3.41% for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield increased to 5.47% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 5.41% for the third quarter of 2025, while the average cost of funds decreased 29 bps to 1.80% from 2.09% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The comparable amounts were $896 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 was due to higher multifamily loan-related charge-offs and specific reserves partially offset by favorable credit outlook. The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.21% of total loans at September 30, 2026 from 1.20% at June 30, 2026, and decreased compared to September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs increased to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $123 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 and $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a partial multifamily loan write-off in the third quarter 2026.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $7.7 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2026. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily related to lower banking revenue and fees for other bank services. Total noninterest income decreased $263 thousand during the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to lower mortgage-related activity.

Total noninterest expense of $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 decreased $405 thousand compared to $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, and increased $884 thousand compared to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional fees of $474 thousand and a decrease in amortization of intangible assets of $234 thousand, partially offset by an increase in software and processing costs of $466 thousand. The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in software and data processing costs of $646 thousand and an increase in other noninterest expense of $500 thousand. These were partially offset by a decrease in amortization of other intangible assets of $298 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025 was 56.15%, 57.76% and 61.00%, respectively. Adjusted efficiency ratios - non-GAAP([3]) for the same periods were 53.30%, 54.49% and 57.30%, respectively.

Review of Nine Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $160.6 million, an increase of $19.1 million, or 13.5%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $6.5 million, or 2.8%, which included an increase in interest on loans of $6.1 million, or 2.9%, and an increase in interest income on taxable investments of $668 thousand. These were partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $303 thousand, or 4.9%. The increase in interest on loans was primarily due to the increase in yields of 9 bps. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in interest on deposits of $11.4 million and lower interest on short-term borrowings of $1.8 million. These were partially offset by the increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $550 thousand. The decrease in short-term borrowings is due to lower FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt-related expenses that were classified as short-term borrowings in 2025.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.71% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Margins were higher due to a $99.1 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 6 bp increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $31.7 million was offset by a 43 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $50.3 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 103 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 28 basis points and 22 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, which resulted in NIM excluding accretion of 3.43% and 3.10% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $6.2 million and $5.5 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2026 was due to higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $5.8 million, compared to $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven by a partial multifamily loan write-off in the third quarter 2026.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased $729 thousand, or 3.0%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.4 million decrease in other noninterest income and a $737 thousand decrease in mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by a $692 thousand increase in trust and investment fee income and a $398 thousand increase in interchange credits. The decrease in other noninterest income is primarily due to valuation adjustments on equity securities and supplemental employee retirement plans.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased $5.5 million, or 5.3%, when compared to the same period in 2025. Noninterest expense line items increased primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.8 million and a $1.6 million increase in software and data processing expense. These increases were partially offset by lower amortization of intangible assets of $893 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 58.58% compared to 61.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted efficiency ratios - non-GAAP([4]) for the same periods were 55.41% and 57.73%, respectively.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future events or our future results that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We also may make forward-looking statements in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our senior management may make forward-looking statements orally to investors, analysts, representatives of the media, and others. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "target," "goal," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "would," or "may." Forward-looking statements include statements of our goals, intentions, or expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth, or operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors, which in many instances are beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind when reading this news release and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the following: local, regional and global business, economic and political conditions and geopolitical events; changes in laws, rules and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, and consumer spending and savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in monetary and fiscal policies; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory responses; changes in the demand for loans, deposits, and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; changes in FDIC assessments; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in income tax laws and regulations; our ability to manage effectively our capital and liquidity; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; changes in credit ratings assigned to us; competitive pressures among financial services companies; technology changes instituted by us, our counterparties, or competitors; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified employees; change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; our ability to maintain the security of our financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operational systems and facilities; our ability to effectively defend ourselves against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access our information or information of our customers or to disrupt our systems; our ability to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of our operational systems or those of third parties; our ability to control expenses; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; and the impact of natural or man-made disasters or calamities, including health emergencies, the spread of infectious diseases, epidemics or pandemics, an outbreak or escalation of hostilities or other geopolitical instabilities, the effects of climate change or extraordinary events beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.













(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)














Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs. 2025

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD





















Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$ 55,218


$ 53,005


$ 52,644


$ 50,294


$ 48,501


4.2 %


13.8 %


$ 160,867


$ 141,723


13.5 %

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


91


86


89


92


83


5.8


9.6


266


244


9.0

Net interest income


55,127


52,919


52,555


50,202


48,418


4.2


13.9


160,601


141,479


13.5

Provision for credit losses


5,268


896


85


2,827


2,992


487.9


76.1


6,249


5,548


12.6

Noninterest income


7,675


8,830


7,244


8,906


7,938


(13.1)


(3.3)


23,749


24,478


(3.0)

Noninterest expense


35,263


35,668


37,056


35,499


34,379


(1.1)


2.6


107,987


102,536


5.3

Income before income taxes


22,271


25,185


22,658


20,782


18,985


(11.6)


17.3


70,114


57,873


21.2

Income tax expense


5,500


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


(13.0)


18.6


17,390


14,254


22.0

NET INCOME


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


(11.1)


16.9


$ 52,724


$ 43,619


20.9






















Adjusted net income - non-GAAP(1)


$ 18,082


$ 20,344


$ 18,581


$ 17,416


$ 15,889


(11.1) %


13.8 %


$ 57,007


$ 48,585


17.3 %

Pre-tax pre-provision income - non-GAAP(1)


27,539


26,081


22,743


23,609


21,977


5.6


25.3


76,363


63,421


20.4






















Return on average assets - GAAP


1.08 %


1.24 %


1.12 %


1.02 %


0.95 %


(16) bp


13 bp


1.15 %


0.96 %


19 bp

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP


1.16


1.34


1.22


1.11


1.05


(18)


11


1.24


1.07


17

Return on average common equity - GAAP


10.65


12.38


11.55


10.79


9.96


(173)


69


11.52


10.43


109

Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP(1)


13.37


15.66


14.83


14.10


13.27


(229)


10


14.60


14.09


51

Net interest spread


2.91


2.85


2.80


2.48


2.45


6


46


2.86


2.37


49

Net interest margin


3.78


3.70


3.64


3.43


3.41


8


37


3.71


3.32


39

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


56.15


57.76


61.97


60.06


61.00


(161)


(485)


58.58


61.78


(320)

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)


53.30


54.49


58.57


56.59


57.30


(119)


(400)


55.41


57.73


(232)

Noninterest income to average assets


0.49


0.58


0.48


0.57


0.52


(9)


(3)


0.52


0.54


(2)

Noninterest expense to average assets


2.26


2.35


2.43


2.27


2.27


(9)


(1)


2.35


2.26


9






















PER SHARE DATA





















Basic net income per common share


$ 0.50


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


(10.7) %


16.3 %


$ 1.58


$ 1.31


20.6 %

Diluted net income per common share


0.50


0.56


0.51


0.48


0.43


(10.7)


16.3


1.58


1.31


20.6

Dividends paid per common share


0.14


0.14


0.12


0.12


0.12


-


16.7


0.40


0.36


11.1

Book value per common share at period end


18.59


18.44


18.02


17.65


17.27


0.8


7.6


18.59


17.27


7.6

Tangible book value per common share at period end
- non-GAAP(1)


15.97


15.77


15.30


14.87


14.43


1.3


10.7


15.97


14.43


10.7

Common share market value at period end


22.39


22.95


18.68


17.68


16.41


(2.4)


36.4


22.39


16.41


36.4

Common share intraday price:





















High


$ 24.89


$ 23.45


$ 20.68


$ 19.22


$ 17.67


6.1 %


40.9 %


$ 24.89


$ 17.67


40.9 %

Low


21.91


17.91


17.25


14.93


14.96


22.3


46.5


17.25


11.47


50.4














(1)

See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter And Year (Unaudited) - Continued














Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs. 2025

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA





















Loans


$ 4,941,924


$ 4,872,566


$ 4,887,488


$ 4,909,619


$ 4,884,003


1.4 %


1.2 %


$ 4,900,859


$ 4,834,547


1.4 %

Investment securities


687,857


684,762


666,376


653,639


664,535


0.5


3.5


679,744


670,956


1.3

Earning assets


5,825,678


5,731,054


5,823,244


5,843,816


5,658,981


1.7


2.9


5,793,334


5,694,210


1.7

Assets


6,177,210


6,080,508


6,174,655


6,206,753


6,020,574


1.6


2.6


6,144,134


6,056,883


1.4

Deposits


5,416,072


5,332,544


5,438,914


5,452,082


5,280,252


1.6


2.6


5,395,759


5,331,498


1.2

FHLB advances


-


1,648


-


20,108


52,391


(100.0)


(100.0)


550


50,806


(98.9)

Subordinated debt & TRUPS


89,219


89,082


89,024


104,752


74,363


0.2


20.0


89,109


74,103


20.3

Stockholders' equity


624,644


611,320


600,212


584,209


571,247


2.2


9.3


612,148


559,301


9.4






















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net charge-offs


$ 4,849


$ 123


$ 847


$ 3,619


$ 1,825


3842.3 %


165.7 %


$ 5,819


$ 3,028


92.2 %






















Nonaccrual loans


$ 68,214


$ 64,818


$ 64,958


$ 39,960


$ 24,378


5.2 %


179.8 %







Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


80


20


-


255


153


300.0


(47.7)







Other real estate owned and repossessed property


13,475


2,362


3,414


2,992


3,552


470.5


279.4







Total nonperforming assets


$ 81,769


$ 67,200


$ 68,372


$ 43,207


$ 28,083


21.7


191.2







Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter And Year (Unaudited) - Continued














Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs 2025

CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





















Period-end equity to assets - GAAP


9.60 %


10.02 %


9.71 %


9.42 %


9.19 %


(42) bp


41 bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-
GAAP(1)


8.36


8.69


8.37


8.06


7.80


(33)


56




























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.39 %


0.01 %


0.07 %


0.29 %


0.15 %


38 bp


24 bp


0.16 %


0.08 %


8 bp






















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:





















Period-end loans


1.21 %


1.20 %


1.21 %


1.20 %


1.22 %


1 bp


(1) bp







Period-end nonaccrual loans


87.30 %


90.62 %


90.03 %


147.24 %


244.29 %


(332) bp


(15,699) bp







Period-end nonperforming assets


72.83 %


87.41 %


85.53 %


136.17 %


212.06 %


(1,458) bp


(13,923) bp




























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans


1.39 %


1.33 %


1.34 %


0.82 %


0.50 %


6 bp


89 bp







Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, other real
estate owned and repossessed property


1.66 %


1.38 %


1.41 %


0.88 %


0.57 %


28 bp


109 bp







Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total assets


1.06 %


1.05 %


1.05 %


0.64 %


0.39 %


1 bp


67 bp







Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets


1.27 %


1.09 %


1.10 %


0.69 %


0.45 %


18 bp


82 bp




















(1)

See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.

($ in thousands)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025

Company Amounts















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


$ 551,179


$ 541,577


$ 525,849


$ 510,729


$ 496,709


1.77 %


10.97 %

Tier 1 Capital


581,585


571,904


556,096


540,897


526,794


1.69


10.40

Total Capital


700,776


691,720


674,811


660,451


627,055


1.31


11.76

Risk-Weighted Assets


4,822,726


4,882,618


4,794,374


4,852,573


4,867,237


(1.23)


(0.91)
















Company Ratios















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


11.43 %


11.09 %


10.97 %


10.52 %


10.21 %


34 bp


122 bp

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.06


11.71


11.60


11.15


10.82


35


124

Total Capital to RWA


14.53


14.17


14.08


13.61


12.88


36


165

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


9.52


9.52


9.12


8.82


8.86


-


66
















Bank Amounts















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


$ 609,420


$ 600,541


$ 583,733


$ 569,183


$ 559,212


1.48 %


8.98 %

Tier 1 Capital


609,420


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212


1.48


8.98

Total Capital


669,663


661,531


643,627


629,746


620,034


1.23


8.00

Risk-Weighted Assets


4,818,352


4,879,247


4,791,223


4,844,639


4,864,871


(1.25)


(0.96)
















Bank Ratios















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.65 %


12.31 %


12.18 %


11.75 %


11.49 %


34 bp


116 bp

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.65


12.31


12.18


11.75


11.49


34


116

Total Capital to RWA


13.90


13.56


13.43


13.00


12.75


34


115

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


9.99


10.00


9.58


9.30


9.41


(1)


58

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets














September 30,
2026


September 30,
2026













compared to


compared to

($ in thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

ASSETS


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)




(unaudited)





Cash and due from banks


$ 58,235


$ 53,335


$ 44,054


$ 50,164


$ 62,289


9.2 %


(6.5) %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


396,816


204,335


296,768


305,402


354,224


94.2


12.0

Cash and cash equivalents


455,051


257,670


340,822


355,566


416,513


76.6


9.3

Investment securities:















Available for sale, at fair value


380,838


287,369


264,026


220,358


181,720


32.5


109.6

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit
losses


356,183


366,213


393,615


414,827


433,440


(2.7)


(17.8)

Equity securities, at fair value


6,031


6,218


6,195


6,186


6,113


(3.0)


(1.3)

Restricted securities, at cost


18,003


18,003


18,003


17,989


20,364


-


(11.6)

Loans held for sale, at fair value


14,865


30,827


24,034


32,540


21,500


(51.8)


(30.9)

Loans held for investment


4,902,662


4,877,749


4,848,030


4,900,302


4,882,969


0.5


0.4

Less: allowance for credit losses


(59,554)


(58,737)


(58,481)


(58,836)


(59,554)


1.4


-

Loans, net


4,843,108


4,819,012


4,789,549


4,841,466


4,823,415


0.5


0.4
















Premises and equipment, net


79,048


79,580


80,137


80,168


80,812


(0.7)


(2.2)

Goodwill


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


-


-

Other intangible assets, net


24,026


25,767


27,742


29,722


31,722


(6.8)


(24.3)

Right-of-use assets


9,322


9,691


10,102


10,523


10,896


(3.8)


(14.4)

Cash surrender value on life insurance


107,162


107,724


106,684


105,839


105,055


(0.5)


2.0

Accrued interest receivable


20,891


20,021


20,676


18,551


20,408


4.3


2.4

Deferred income taxes


32,587


30,657


29,752


29,825


30,328


6.3


7.4

Other assets


43,979


29,413


31,460


31,992


32,927


49.5


33.6

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 6,454,360


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


4.9


2.8

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued














September 30,
2026


September 30,
2026













compared to


compared to

($ in thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

LIABILITIES


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)




(unaudited)





Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing


$ 1,617,258


$ 1,606,809


$ 1,567,425


$ 1,587,953


$ 1,594,212


0.7 %


1.4 %

Interest-bearing checking


1,069,480


833,602


812,847


852,585


851,963


28.3


25.5

Money market and savings


1,758,063


1,710,570


1,795,619


1,814,928


1,790,001


2.8


(1.8)

Time deposits


1,250,723


1,247,973


1,274,766


1,267,487


1,281,132


0.2


(2.4)

Brokered deposits


803


796


10,963


10,911


10,857


0.9


(92.6)

Total deposits


5,696,327


5,399,750


5,461,620


5,533,864


5,528,165


5.5


3.0

FHLB advances


-


-


-


-


50,000


-


(100.0)

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in
junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net


30,406


30,327


30,247


30,168


30,085


0.3


1.1

Subordinated debt, net


58,893


58,825


58,782


58,893


44,409


0.1


32.6

Total borrowings


89,299


89,152


89,029


89,061


124,494


0.2


(28.3)

Lease liabilities


9,829


10,199


10,608


11,027


11,395


(3.6)


(13.7)

Other liabilities


39,606


36,255


42,092


34,993


37,218


9.2


6.4

TOTAL LIABILITIES


5,835,061


5,535,356


5,603,349


5,668,945


5,701,272


5.4


2.3

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share


333


334


335


334


334


(0.3)


(0.3)

Additional paid-in capital


357,207


361,048


361,013


360,554


359,939


(1.1)


(0.8)

Retained earnings


272,851


260,782


246,636


233,578


221,693


4.6


23.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(11,092)


(6,089)


(5,270)


(4,593)


(4,759)


82.2


133.1

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


619,299


616,075


602,714


589,873


577,207


0.5


7.3

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY


$ 6,454,360


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


4.9


2.8
















Shares of common stock issued and outstanding


33,305,321


33,416,336


33,451,063


33,413,503


33,421,672


(0.3) %


(0.3) %

Book value per common share at period end


$ 18.59


$ 18.44


$ 18.02


$ 17.65


$ 17.27


0.8


7.6

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)














Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


2026


2025


% Change

INTEREST INCOME





















Interest on loans


$ 72,655


$ 70,456


$ 70,814


$ 72,092


$ 70,693


3.1 %


2.8 %


$ 213,925


$ 207,816


2.9 %

Interest and dividends on taxable investment
securities


5,535


5,387


5,114


5,010


5,036


2.7


9.9


16,036


15,368


4.3

Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment
securities


6


6


6


6


6


-


-


18


18


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


1,851


1,600


2,458


2,810


1,215


15.7


52.3


5,909


6,212


(4.9)

Total interest income


80,047


77,449


78,392


79,918


76,950


3.4


4.0


235,888


229,414


2.8






















INTEREST EXPENSE





















Interest on deposits


23,336


22,943


24,264


27,289


26,474


1.7


(11.9)


70,543


81,914


(13.9)

Interest on short-term borrowings


-


16


-


246


640


(100.0)


(100.0)


16


1,843


(99.1)

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,584


1,571


1,573


2,181


1,418


0.8


11.7


4,728


4,178


13.2

Total interest expense


24,920


24,530


25,837


29,716


28,532


1.6


(12.7)


75,287


87,935


(14.4)






















NET INTEREST INCOME


55,127


52,919


52,555


50,202


48,418


4.2


13.9


160,601


141,479


13.5

Provision for credit losses


5,268


896


85


2,827


2,992


487.9


76.1


6,249


5,548


12.6

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES


49,859


52,023


52,470


47,375


45,426


(4.2)


9.8


154,352


135,931


13.6






















NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts


1,731


1,651


1,596


1,663


1,599


4.8


8.3


4,978


4,632


7.5

Trust and investment fee income


1,115


1,103


1,137


1,042


898


1.1


24.2


3,355


2,663


26.0

Mortgage banking revenue


1,156


1,554


1,450


1,181


1,278


(25.6)


(9.5)


4,160


4,897


(15.1)

Interchange credits


1,963


1,960


1,698


1,862


1,858


0.2


5.7


5,621


5,223


7.6

Other noninterest income


1,710


2,562


1,363


3,158


2,305


(33.3)


(25.8)


5,635


7,063


(20.2)

Total noninterest income


$ 7,675


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


(13.1)


(3.3)


$ 23,749


$ 24,478


(3.0)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued













Q3 2026 vs.


Q3 2026 vs.


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


2026


2025


% Change

NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits


$ 18,475


$ 18,462


$ 19,639


$ 18,582


$ 18,642


0.1 %


(0.9) %


$ 56,576


$ 52,824


7.1 %

Occupancy expense


2,366


2,495


2,567


2,461


2,406


(5.2)


(1.7)


7,428


7,416


0.2

Furniture and equipment expense


971


966


855


792


892


0.5


8.9


2,792


2,542


9.8

Software and data processing


5,801


5,335


5,140


5,197


5,155


8.7


12.5


16,276


14,665


11.0

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,741


1,975


1,980


2,000


2,039


(11.8)


(14.6)


5,696


6,589


(13.6)

Legal and professional fees


881


1,355


1,605


1,237


989


(35.0)


(10.9)


3,841


3,827


0.4

FDIC insurance premium expense


805


968


995


845


794


(16.8)


1.4


2,768


2,908


(4.8)

Marketing and advertising


376


275


311


367


315


36.7


19.4


962


953


0.9

Fraud losses


245


147


111


227


45


66.7


444.4


503


233


115.9

Other noninterest expense


3,602


3,690


3,853


3,791


3,102


(2.4)


16.1


11,145


10,579


5.4

Total noninterest expense


35,263


35,668


37,056


35,499


34,379


(1.1)


2.6


107,987


102,536


5.3






















Income before income taxes


22,271


25,185


22,658


20,782


18,985


(11.6)


17.3


70,114


57,873


21.2

Income tax expense


5,500


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


(13.0)


18.6


17,390


14,254


22.0

NET INCOME


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


(11.1)


16.9


$ 52,724


$ 43,619


20.9






















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


33,382,278


33,451,484


33,428,444


33,426,198


33,419,291


(0.2) %


(0.1) %


33,420,566


33,381,568


0.1 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


33,417,440


33,478,698


33,447,767


33,446,103


33,435,862


(0.2) %


(0.1) %


33,444,164


33,392,298


0.2 %






















Basic net income per common share


$ 0.50


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


(10.7) %


16.3 %


$ 1.58


$ 1.31


20.6 %

Diluted net income per common share


$ 0.50


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


(10.7) %


16.3 %


$ 1.58


$ 1.31


20.6 %

Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.14


$ 0.14


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


- %


16.7 %


$ 0.40


$ 0.36


11.1 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Earning assets



















Loans(1), (2), (3)



















Commercial real estate


$ 2,618,370


$ 38,804


5.88 %


$ 2,586,937


$ 38,169


5.92 %


$ 2,615,409


$ 37,917


5.75 %

Residential real estate


1,515,040


21,674


5.72


1,484,165


20,276


5.46


1,407,076


19,671


5.59

Construction


341,366


5,548


6.45


338,695


5,454


6.46


347,574


5,848


6.68

Commercial


224,741


3,253


5.74


208,349


3,041


5.85


219,002


3,370


6.10

Consumer


239,114


3,372


5.59


250,295


3,491


5.59


289,729


3,858


5.28

Credit cards


3,293


93


11.17


4,125


110


10.69


5,213


110


8.36

Total loans


4,941,924


72,744


5.85


4,872,566


70,541


5.80


4,884,003


70,774


5.76




















Investment securities



















Taxable


687,213


5,535


3.22


684,116


5,387


3.15


663,884


5,036


3.03

Tax-exempt(1)


644


8


4.97


646


7


4.33


651


8


4.92

Interest-bearing deposits


195,897


1,851


3.75


173,726


1,600


3.69


110,443


1,215


4.36

Total earning assets


5,825,678


80,138


5.47


5,731,054


77,535


5.42


5,658,981


77,033


5.41

Cash and due from banks


48,015






43,885






49,405





Other assets


362,218






364,155






370,952





Allowance for credit losses


(58,701)






(58,586)






(58,764)





Total assets


$ 6,177,210






$ 6,080,508






$ 6,020,574





Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued


Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Interest-bearing liabilities



















Interest-bearing checking


$ 792,764


$ 5,056


2.53 %


$ 733,877


$ 4,560


2.49 %


$ 689,906


$ 5,157


2.97 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,738,159


8,334


1.90


1,744,356


8,079


1.86


1,714,161


9,277


2.15

Time deposits


1,245,785


9,938


3.16


1,258,086


10,288


3.28


1,277,403


11,935


3.71

Brokered deposits


798


8


4.01


4,033


16


1.59


10,891


105


3.83

Interest-bearing deposits(4)


3,777,506


23,336


2.45


3,740,352


22,943


2.46


3,692,361


26,474


2.84

FHLB advances


-


-


-


1,648


16


3.88


52,391


640


4.85

Subordinated debt and guaranteed
preferred beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)


89,219


1,584


7.04


89,082


1,571


7.07


74,363


1,418


7.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,866,725


24,920


2.56


3,831,082


24,530


2.57


3,819,115


28,532


2.96

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,638,566






1,592,192






1,587,891





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


47,275






45,914






42,321





Stockholders' equity


624,644






611,320






571,247





Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity


$ 6,177,210






$ 6,080,508






$ 6,020,574
























Net interest spread






2.91 %






2.85 %






2.45 %

Net interest margin






3.78






3.70






3.41

Net interest margin excluding
accretion(3)






3.50






3.45






3.22

Cost of funds






1.80






1.81






2.09

Cost of deposits






1.71






1.73






1.99

Cost of debt






7.04






7.02






6.44














(1)

All amounts are reported on a taxable-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.1 million, $3.8 million and $3.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero, zero and $280 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $79 thousand, $79 thousand and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued




Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Earning assets













Loans(1), (2), (3)













Commercial real estate


$ 2,602,270


$ 116,002


5.96 %


$ 2,576,893


$ 110,983


5.76 %

Residential real estate


1,483,344


61,261


5.51


1,377,904


57,063


5.52

Construction


342,654


16,633


6.49


350,883


17,069


6.50

Commercial


218,223


9,590


5.88


225,322


10,719


6.36

Consumer


250,443


10,397


5.55


297,543


11,917


5.35

Credit cards


3,925


303


10.31


6,002


304


6.76

Total loans


4,900,859


214,186


5.84


4,834,547


208,055


5.75














Investment securities













Taxable


679,098


16,036


3.15


670,304


15,368


3.06

Tax-exempt(1)


646


23


4.80


652


23


4.75

Interest-bearing deposits


212,731


5,909


3.71


188,707


6,212


4.40

Total earning assets


5,793,334


236,154


5.45


5,694,210


229,658


5.39

Cash and due from banks


45,375






47,752





Other assets


364,101






373,398





Allowance for credit losses


(58,676)






(58,477)





Total assets


$ 6,144,134






$ 6,056,883





Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued




Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing checking


$ 769,162


$ 14,456


2.51 %


$ 756,235


$ 17,879


3.16 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,764,592


25,109


1.90


1,753,594


28,872


2.20

Time deposits


1,257,918


30,850


3.28


1,248,405


34,966


3.74

Brokered deposits


5,215


128


3.28


6,911


197


3.81

Interest-bearing deposits(4)


3,796,887


70,543


2.48


3,765,145


81,914


2.91

FHLB advances


550


16


3.82


50,806


1,843


4.85

Subordinated debt and TRUPS(4)


89,109


4,728


7.09


74,103


4,178


7.54

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,886,546


75,287


2.59


3,890,054


87,935


3.02

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,598,872






1,566,353





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


46,568






41,175





Stockholders' equity


612,148






559,301





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 6,144,134






$ 6,056,883


















Net interest spread






2.86 %






2.37 %

Net interest margin






3.71






3.32

Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)






3.43






3.10

Cost of funds






1.84






2.15

Cost of deposits






1.75






2.05

Cost of debt






7.07






6.44














(1)

All amounts are reported on a taxable-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $12.2 million and $11.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero and $1.0 million of amortization of deposit discounts and $238 thousand and $695 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


2026


2025

The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1):

Net income


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 52,724


$ 43,619

Annualized net income (A)


$ 66,537


$ 75,667


$ 69,301


$ 63,030


$ 56,924


$ 70,492


$ 58,318
















Net income


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 52,724


$ 43,619

Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax


1,311


1,479


1,493


1,529


1,541


4,283


4,966

Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets
- non-GAAP


18,082


20,344


18,581


17,416


15,889


57,007


48,585

Annualized net income excluding amortization of other
intangible assets - non-GAAP (B)


$ 71,738


$ 81,600


$ 75,356


$ 69,096


$ 63,038


$ 76,218


$ 64,958
















Net income


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 52,724


$ 43,619

Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax


1,311


1,479


1,493


1,529


1,541


4,283


4,966

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP


18,082


20,344


18,581


17,416


15,889


57,007


48,585

Annualized adjusted net income - non-GAAP (C)


$ 71,738


$ 81,600


$ 75,356


$ 69,096


$ 63,038


$ 76,218


$ 64,958
















Net income


$ 16,771


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 52,724


$ 43,619

Less: income tax expense


5,500


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


17,390


14,254

Less: provision for credit losses


5,268


896


85


2,827


2,992


6,249


5,548

Pre-tax pre-provision income - non-GAAP


$ 27,539


$ 26,081


$ 22,743


$ 23,609


$ 21,977


$ 76,363


$ 63,421
















Return on average assets - GAAP


1.08 %


1.24 %


1.12 %


1.02 %


0.95 %


1.15 %


0.96 %

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP


1.16 %


1.34 %


1.22 %


1.11 %


1.05 %


1.24 %


1.07 %
















Average assets


$ 6,177,210


$ 6,080,508


$ 6,174,655


$ 6,206,753


$ 6,020,574


$ 6,144,134


$ 6,056,883
















Average stockholders' equity (D)


$ 624,644


$ 611,320


$ 600,212


$ 584,209


$ 571,247


$ 612,148


$ 559,301

Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible


(88,226)


(90,088)


(92,086)


(94,059)


(96,074)


(90,119)


(98,260)

Average tangible common equity (E)


$ 536,418


$ 521,232


$ 508,126


$ 490,150


$ 475,173


$ 522,029


$ 461,041
















Return on average common equity - GAAP (A)/(D)


10.65 %


12.38 %


11.55 %


10.79 %


9.96 %


11.52 %


10.43 %

Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP
(B)/(E)


13.37 %


15.66 %


14.83 %


14.10 %


13.27 %


14.60 %


14.09 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued





Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


2026


2025

The following reconciles efficiency ratio - GAAP and adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(2), and reconciles net interest margin - GAAP and net interest margin - non-GAAP(3):

Noninterest expense (F)


$ 35,263


$ 35,668


$ 37,056


$ 35,499


$ 34,379


$ 107,987


$ 102,536

Less: amortization of other intangible assets


(1,741)


(1,975)


(1,980)


(2,000)


(2,039)


(5,696)


(6,589)

Adjusted noninterest expense (G)


$ 33,522


$ 33,693


$ 35,076


$ 33,499


$ 32,340


$ 102,291


$ 95,947
















Net interest income (H)


$ 55,127


$ 52,919


$ 52,555


$ 50,202


$ 48,418


$ 160,601


$ 141,479

Add: taxable-equivalent adjustment


91


86


89


92


83


266


244

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (I)


55,218


53,005


52,644


50,294


48,501


160,867


141,723

Less: accretion interest income


(4,008)


(3,688)


(4,263)


(2,752)


(2,811)


(11,958)


(9,542)

Adjusted net interest income (J)


$ 51,210


$ 49,317


$ 48,381


$ 47,542


$ 45,690


$ 148,909


$ 132,181
















Noninterest income (K)


$ 7,675


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


$ 23,749


$ 24,478

Adjusted noninterest income (L)


$ 7,675


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


$ 23,749


$ 24,478
















Total earning assets (M)


$ 5,825,678


$ 5,731,054


$ 5,823,244


$ 5,843,816


$ 5,658,981


$ 5,793,334


$ 5,694,210
















Efficiency ratio - GAAP (F)/(H)+(K)


56.15 %


57.76 %


61.97 %


60.06 %


61.00 %


58.58 %


61.78 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (G)/(I)+(L)


53.30 %


54.49 %


58.57 %


56.59 %


57.30 %


55.41 %


57.73 %
















Net interest margin - GAAP (I)/(M)


3.78 %


3.70 %


3.64 %


3.43 %


3.41 %


3.71 %


3.32 %

Net interest margin excluding accretion - non-GAAP
(J)/(M)(3)


3.50 %


3.45 %


3.35 %


3.24 %


3.22 %


3.43 %


3.10 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025

The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1):

Stockholders' equity (N)


$ 619,299


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(87,292)


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)

Tangible common equity (O)


$ 532,007


$ 527,042


$ 511,706


$ 496,885


$ 482,219












Shares of common stock outstanding (P)


33,305,321


33,416,336


33,451,063


33,413,503


33,421,672












Book value per common share - GAAP (N)/(P)


$ 18.59


$ 18.44


$ 18.02


$ 17.65


$ 17.27

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP (O)/(P)


$ 15.97


$ 15.77


$ 15.30


$ 14.87


$ 14.43












The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1):

Stockholders' equity (Q)


$ 619,299


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(87,292)


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)

Tangible common equity (R)


$ 532,007


$ 527,042


$ 511,706


$ 496,885


$ 482,219












Assets (S)


$ 6,454,360


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(87,292)


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)

Tangible assets (T)


$ 6,367,068


$ 6,062,398


$ 6,115,055


$ 6,165,830


$ 6,183,491












Period-end equity to assets - GAAP (Q)/(S)


9.60 %


10.02 %


9.71 %


9.42 %


9.19 %

Period-end tangible common equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (R)/(T)


8.36 %


8.69 %


8.37 %


8.06 %


7.80 %














(1)

Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

(2)

Management believes that reporting adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

(3)

Management believes that reporting net interest margin excluding accretion more closely represents the ongoing earning power of the Company's core loan portfolio.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company











($ in thousands)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025

Common equity


$ 619,299


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207

Goodwill(1)


(60,938)


(61,000)


(61,061)


(61,123)


(61,176)

Core deposit intangible(2)


(18,274)


(19,587)


(21,074)


(22,566)


(24,041)

DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards


-


-


-


(48)


(40)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


11,092


6,089


5,270


4,593


4,759

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


551,179


541,577


525,849


510,729


496,709

TRUPS


30,406


30,327


30,247


30,168


30,085

Tier 1 Capital


581,585


571,904


556,096


540,897


526,794

Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments


60,298


60,991


59,933


60,661


60,852

Subordinated debt


58,893


58,825


58,782


58,893


39,409

Total Capital


$ 700,776


$ 691,720


$ 674,811


$ 660,451


$ 627,055












Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


$ 4,822,726


$ 4,882,618


$ 4,794,374


$ 4,852,573


$ 4,867,237

Average Assets ("AA")


6,107,556


6,007,717


6,098,196


6,129,306


5,942,911












Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA


11.43 %


11.09 %


10.97 %


10.52 %


10.21 %

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.06


11.71


11.60


11.15


10.82

Total Capital to RWA


14.53


14.17


14.08


13.61


12.88

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


9.52


9.52


9.12


8.82


8.86

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank











($ in thousands)


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025

Common equity


$ 677,540


$ 675,039


$ 660,598


$ 648,279


$ 639,670

Goodwill(1)


(60,938)


(61,000)


(61,061)


(61,123)


(61,176)

Core deposit intangible(2)


(18,274)


(19,587)


(21,074)


(22,566)


(24,041)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


11,092


6,089


5,270


4,593


4,759

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


609,420


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212

Tier 1 Capital


609,420


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212

Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments


60,243


60,990


59,894


60,563


60,822

Total Capital


$ 669,663


$ 661,531


$ 643,627


$ 629,746


$ 620,034












Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


$ 4,818,352


$ 4,879,247


$ 4,791,223


$ 4,844,639


$ 4,864,871

Average Assets ("AA")


6,102,777


6,002,596


6,093,905


6,122,775


5,939,890














(1)

Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.

(2)

Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)

Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:


($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


% of Total
Loans


June 30,
2026


% of Total
Loans


March 31,
2026


% of Total
Loans


December 31,
2025


% of Total
Loans


September 30,
2025


% of Total
Loans

Commercial real estate


$ 2,581,473


52.66 %


$ 2,603,014


53.37 %


$ 2,599,815


53.62 %


$ 2,643,996


53.95 %


$ 2,642,601


54.12 %

Residential real estate


1,498,469


30.56


1,470,401


30.15


1,425,733


29.41


1,414,964


28.88


1,383,348


28.33

Construction


352,073


7.18


337,779


6.92


342,835


7.07


344,903


7.04


352,116


7.21

Commercial


236,276


4.82


220,712


4.52


220,833


4.56


226,006


4.61


221,598


4.54

Consumer


231,703


4.73


241,751


4.96


254,478


5.25


265,912


5.43


278,242


5.70

Credit cards


2,668


0.05


4,092


0.08


4,336


0.09


4,521


0.09


5,064


0.10

Total loans


4,902,662


100.00 %


4,877,749


100.00 %


4,848,030


100.00 %


4,900,302


100.00 %


4,882,969


100.00 %

Less: allowance for
credit losses


(59,554)




(58,737)




(58,481)




(58,836)




(59,554)



Total loans, net


$ 4,843,108




$ 4,819,012




$ 4,789,549




$ 4,841,466




$ 4,823,415



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:



($ in thousands)


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025












Substandard


$ 90,301


$ 84,285


$ 82,337


$ 57,366


$ 48,470

Total classified loans


90,301


84,285


82,337


57,366


48,470

Special mention loans


54,648


72,957


97,771


73,401


70,997

Total classified and special mention loans


$ 144,949


$ 157,242


$ 180,108


$ 130,767


$ 119,467












Classified loans


$ 90,301


$ 84,285


$ 82,337


$ 57,366


$ 48,470

Other real estate owned


10,781


-


69


113


120

Repossessed assets


2,694


2,362


3,345


2,879


3,432

Total classified assets


$ 103,776


$ 86,647


$ 85,751


$ 60,358


$ 52,022












Nonaccrual loans


$ 68,214


$ 64,818


$ 64,958


$ 39,960


$ 24,378

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing


80


20


-


255


153

Other real estate owned


10,781


-


69


113


120

Repossessed assets


2,694


2,362


3,345


2,879


3,432

Total nonperforming assets


$ 81,769


$ 67,200


$ 68,372


$ 43,207


$ 28,083

Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans
("BEFD")


107


140


5,263


5,311


6,704

Total nonperforming assets and BEFD modifications


$ 81,876


$ 67,340


$ 73,635


$ 48,518


$ 34,787












Total assets


$ 6,454,360


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479












Classified assets to total assets


1.61 %


1.41 %


1.38 %


0.96 %


0.83 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.27 %


1.09 %


1.10 %


0.69 %


0.45 %

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.