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WKN: 908712 | ISIN: US1972361026 | Ticker-Symbol: CM6
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:01
26,600 Euro
+3,10 % +0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:01 Uhr
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Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

$220 million


$229 million


$0.78


$0.82

Net income


Operating net income1


Earnings per common share -
diluted


Operating earnings per
common share - diluted1

CEO Commentary

"Our third quarter performance demonstrates the benefits of consistent execution and active balance sheet management," said Clint Stein, Chairman, CEO & President. "By remaining focused on relationship-driven growth, prudent loan and deposit pricing, and operational discipline, we continued to improve our profitability while maintaining strong credit quality and returning excess capital. Over the past year, we returned over $1 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, completing our existing buyback authorization in the process. Our Board of Directors has authorized a new $1.2 billion share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in our long-term strategy and our outlook for continued excess capital generation. We remain focused on growing our franchise in ways that strengthen customer relationships, enhance the quality of our balance sheet, and support attractive long-term returns for our shareholders."

Clint Stein, Chairman, CEO & President of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

3Q26 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q26)






Net Interest
Income and
NIM


  • Net interest income increased by $26 million
    from the prior quarter, due to higher income on
    loans and investment securities and lower
    funding costs.

  • Net interest margin was 4.11%, up 18 basis
    points from the prior quarter, due to higher
    yields on loans and investment securities and a
    favorable funding mix shift, as growth in
    customer deposits was used to pay down
    wholesale funding sources.





Non-Interest
Income and
Expense


  • Non-interest income decreased by $8 million.
    Excluding the impact of fair value and hedges,1
    non-interest income decreased by $4 million,
    due primarily to $3 million of death benefit
    proceeds recorded during the second quarter
    related to a single policy that did not recur in the
    third quarter.

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $5 million,
    due to lower merger expense.





Credit
Quality


  • Net charge-offs were 0.24% of average loans
    and leases (annualized), compared to 0.25% for
    the prior quarter.

  • Provision expense was $33 million, compared to
    $27 million for the prior quarter.

  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was
    0.39%, compared to 0.42% as of June 30, 2026.





Capital


  • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8%
    and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based
    capital ratio of 11.5%.

  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per
    common share on August 14, 2026, which was
    paid September 14, 2026.

  • Repurchased $199 million of common stock,
    completing our previously announced
    repurchase plan.





Notable
Items


  • Our second customer deposit campaign of
    2026, which began in June and ended in mid-
    August, brought over $700 million in new
    deposits to the bank.

  • Our Board of Directors authorized the
    repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of common
    stock under a new repurchase plan, which has
    no expiration date.

3Q26 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

3Q26


2Q26


3Q25

Return on average assets

1.34 %


1.27 %


0.67 %

Return on average common equity

11.78 %


10.99 %


6.19 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

16.43 %


15.29 %


8.58 %

Operating return on average assets1

1.40 %


1.33 %


1.42 %

Operating return on average common equity1

12.27 %


11.46 %


13.15 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

17.11 %


15.95 %


18.24 %

Net interest margin

4.11 %


3.93 %


3.84 %

Efficiency ratio

53.08 %


55.15 %


67.29 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1

51.34 %


52.92 %


52.32 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

3Q26


2Q26


3Q25

Net interest income

$615


$589


$505

Provision for credit losses

$33


$27


$70

Non-interest income

$80


$88


$77

Non-interest expense

$370


$375


$393

Pre-provision net revenue1

$325


$302


$189

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$337


$314


$270

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.78


$0.73


$0.40

Operating earnings per common share - diluted1

$0.82


$0.76


$0.85

Dividends paid per share

$0.37


$0.37


$0.36







BALANCE SHEET

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

3Q26


2Q26


3Q25

Total assets

$65,135


$65,380


$67,496

Loans and leases

$46,915


$47,166


$48,462

Deposits

$52,740


$52,056


$55,771

Book value per common share

$25.62


$26.70


$26.04

Tangible book value per common share1

$18.10


$19.22


$18.57

Organizational Update
During the third quarter, Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") opened two depository locations in Utah: a branch in Draper and a financial hub in Pleasant Grove. These openings support our continued organic expansion in key markets, while the closure of four branches reflects our ongoing efforts to optimize our physical presence.

Capital Update and Share Repurchase Authorization Announcement
In September 2026, Columbia Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia, issued $250 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes due in 2036. The notes bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 6.721% for the first five years, after which they will reset to the Five-Year U.S. Treasury Rate plus 195 basis points. The Company intends to use a portion of the proceeds to redeem approximately $240 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's junior subordinated debentures associated with certain trust preferred securities structures, with redemptions expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2026 and early 2027.

During the third quarter, Columbia completed its previously announced share repurchase plan, buying back 23.3 million common shares at an average price of $29.88 between November 2025 and September 30, 2026, representing 7.8% of outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2025. As such, Columbia's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of common stock under a new repurchase plan. COLB common share repurchases may be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing and exact amount of common share repurchases will be at the discretion of senior management and subject to various factors, including, without limitation, Columbia's capital position, financial performance, market conditions, and regulatory considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate Columbia to purchase any particular number of shares. The authorization has no expiration date, but may be suspended, terminated, or modified by the Board at any time.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $615 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $26 million from the second quarter of 2026, due to higher income on loans and investment securities and lower funding costs. Net interest income also benefited from $5 million of interest income related to the accelerated repayment of two acquired loans. In comparison, second quarter results included $4 million of interest income reversals that did not recur in the current quarter.

Columbia's net interest margin was 4.11% for the third quarter of 2026, up 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. The increase between periods reflects higher yields on loans and leases, driven by a continued shift in the portfolio mix toward higher-yielding relationship loans and repricing trends within the portfolio. Favorable funding mix trends also contributed to the increase, as customer deposits replaced higher-cost wholesale funding sources. Higher yields on taxable securities further benefited net interest margin, as the adverse impact of changes in prepayment speed expectations experienced during the second quarter did not recur in the third quarter. Third quarter net interest margin benefited by 3 basis points from the accelerated loan repayments discussed above. In comparison, interest income reversals reduced second quarter net interest margin by 3 basis points.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter to 1.95% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.96% for the second quarter of 2026. The decrease during the third quarter reflects our active management of deposit rates and a lower mix of higher-cost brokered and wholesale public deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.96% for both the month of September and as of September 30, 2026.

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter to 2.20% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.21% for the second quarter of 2026. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.21% for the month of September and 2.23% as of September 30, 2026. Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $80 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $8 million from the prior quarter. Quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which reflect interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulted in a net fair value loss of $7 million for the third quarter, compared to a net fair value loss of $3 million for the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was $87 million[2] for the third quarter of 2026, down $4 million from the prior quarter, due primarily to $3 million of death benefit proceeds recorded in other income during the second quarter related to a single policy that did not recur in the third quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $370 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $5 million from the prior quarter, due to lower merger expense. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and exit and disposal costs, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest expense was $365 million2, down $1 million from the prior quarter, due primarily to lower benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in other miscellaneous expenses. Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $65.1 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $65.4 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decrease reflects balance sheet optimization activity. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2026. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $26.0 billion as of September 30, 2026, representing 40% of total assets, 49% of total deposits, and 121% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $10.9 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $11.1 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decrease reflects a decline in the fair value of the portfolio and paydowns, which were not fully offset by the purchase of $639 million of investment securities. Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our investment securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $46.9 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $47.2 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decrease reflects continued expected runoff in below-market-rate transactional loans and lower commercial real estate balances, as elevated payoffs and competitive pricing pressures muted growth. Construction & development balances expanded during the quarter, and commercial loans, inclusive of owner-occupied commercial real estate, increased by 3% on an annualized basis relative to June 30, 2026, partially offsetting contraction in other portfolios. "Our bankers continued to deepen customer relationships and generate new business opportunities during the third quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "Commercial loan growth remained healthy, supported by strong customer engagement across our markets. While transactional loan payoffs moderated overall growth, we continued to grow in the ways we intend, increasing the proportion of relationship-based commercial loans within our portfolio." Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to transactional loans.

Total deposits were $52.7 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $52.1 billion as of June 30, 2026. The increase reflects strong customer balance growth, partially offset by intentional reductions in brokered deposits and wholesale public deposits, which declined to $622 million and $773 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $978 million and $928 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2026. "Deposit growth during the third quarter benefited from seasonal customer balance growth and new customer acquisition," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Our teams remain focused on understanding our customers' needs and delivering tailored solutions that create value beyond pricing, reinforcing the customer relationships that differentiate our franchise in an evolving interest rate environment." Customer deposit growth and other sources of cash enabled us to reduce borrowings to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $4.3 billion as of June 30, 2026. Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $480 million, or 1.02% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $475 million, or 1.01% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $33 million for the third quarter of 2026 and reflects loan portfolio runoff, credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.24% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 0.25% for the second quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $11 million for the third quarter, compared to $15 million for the second quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $17 million for the third quarter, compared to $15 million for the second quarter. Non-performing assets were $255 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $273 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026. Refer to the Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $25.62 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $26.70 as of June 30, 2026. During the third quarter, Columbia repurchased 6.5 million common shares under its prior repurchase plan at an average price of $30.65, representing 2.3% of outstanding common shares. Book value also was impacted by the change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(708) million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $(310) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $663 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $275 million as of June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per common share[3] was $18.10 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $19.22 as of June 30, 2026.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.8% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.5% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 13.5% and 11.7%, respectively, as of June 30, 2026. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2026 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call on October 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ock9xnut/

Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI681367d8eaa3452084f342f40e7ffe6c

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, renewed or continued high inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; risks related to our acquisition of Pacific Premier (the "Transaction"), including, among others, (i) any revenue synergies from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (ii) deposit attrition as a result of the Transaction; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking and state regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia and its Board of Directors.






1

"Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

2

"Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

3

"Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Income

8

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Financial Highlights

11

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

12

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

14

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

15

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

16

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

18

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

20

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

22

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$ 699


$ 683


$ 684


$ 722


$ 619


2 %


13 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

105


98


103


102


89


7 %


18 %

Exempt from federal income tax

11


12


12


12


8


(8) %


38 %

Dividends

4


4


3


3


4


- %


- %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

13


13


14


19


20


- %


(35) %

Total interest income

832


810


816


858


740


3 %


12 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

171


173


184


195


195


(1) %


(12) %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and
federal funds purchased

-


1


1


1


1


(100) %


(100) %

Borrowings

38


39


30


27


30


(3) %


27 %

Subordinated and junior subordinated debentures

8


8


7


8


9


- %


(11) %

Total interest expense

217


221


222


231


235


(2) %


(8) %

Net interest income

615


589


594


627


505


4 %


22 %

Provision for credit losses

33


27


28


23


70


22 %


(53) %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

24


23


20


24


21


4 %


14 %

Card-based fees

17


17


15


16


15


- %


13 %

Financial services and trust revenue

15


15


15


15


9


- %


67 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

9


7


12


7


7


29 %


29 %

(Loss) gain on investment securities, net

(8)


(1)


-


2


2


nm


(500) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

-


-


1


1


-


nm


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value

(3)


(1)


(2)


-


4


200 %


(175) %

BOLI income

9


9


9


9


6


- %


50 %

Other income

17


19


13


16


13


(11) %


31 %

Total non-interest income

80


88


83


90


77


(9) %


4 %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

191


196


196


201


171


(3) %


12 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

63


65


66


67


54


(3) %


17 %

FDIC assessments

9


9


9


4


8


- %


13 %

Intangible amortization

38


38


41


42


31


- %


23 %

Merger and restructuring expense

2


9


24


39


87


(78) %


(98) %

Other expenses

67


58


58


59


42


16 %


60 %

Total non-interest expense

370


375


394


412


393


(1) %


(6) %

Income before provision for income taxes

292


275


255


282


119


6 %


145 %

Provision for income taxes

72


67


63


67


23


7 %


213 %

Net income

$ 220


$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


6 %


129 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

279,221


285,558


290,933


295,376


237,838


(2) %


17 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

280,338


286,472


292,160


296,760


238,925


(2) %


17 %

Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.78


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


7 %


95 %

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.78


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


7 %


95 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)


Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over
Year

Interest income:







Loans and leases


$ 2,066


$ 1,736


19 %

Interest and dividends on investments:







Taxable


306


238


29 %

Exempt from federal income tax


35


22


59 %

Dividends


11


10


10 %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits


40


52


(23) %

Total interest income


2,458


2,058


19 %

Interest expense:







Deposits


528


552


(4) %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased


2


3


(33) %

Borrowings


107


101


6 %

Subordinated and junior subordinated debentures


23


26


(12) %

Total interest expense


660


682


(3) %

Net interest income


1,798


1,376


31 %

Provision for credit losses


88


127


(31) %

Non-interest income:







Service charges on deposits


67


60


12 %

Card-based fees


49


42


17 %

Financial services and trust revenue


45


20


125 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net


28


24


17 %

(Loss) gain on investment securities, net


(9)


4


(325) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net


1


-


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value


(6)


11


(155) %

BOLI income


27


16


69 %

Other income


49


31


58 %

Total non-interest income


251


208


21 %

Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


583


471


24 %

Occupancy and equipment, net


194


149


30 %

FDIC assessments


27


24


13 %

Intangible amortization


117


85


38 %

Merger and restructuring expense


35


109


(68) %

Legal settlement


-


55


(100) %

Other expenses


183


118


55 %

Total non-interest expense


1,139


1,011


13 %

Income before provision for income taxes


822


446


84 %

Provision for income taxes


202


111


82 %

Net income


$ 620


$ 335


85 %








Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)


285,128


218,694


30 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)


286,246


219,712


30 %

Earnings per common share - basic


$ 2.17


$ 1.53


42 %

Earnings per common share - diluted


$ 2.16


$ 1.53


41 %








nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$ 572


$ 648


$ 577


$ 511


$ 535


(12) %


7 %

Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments

1,165


1,121


1,522


1,869


1,808


4 %


(36) %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

128


126


124


113


112


2 %


14 %

Available for sale, at fair value

10,935


11,131


10,915


11,112


11,013


(2) %


(1) %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

17


17


18


18


18


- %


(6) %

Loans held for sale

45


61


81


262


340


(26) %


(87) %

Loans and leases

46,915


47,166


47,697


47,776


48,462


(1) %


(3) %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(462)


(458)


(459)


(466)


(473)


1 %


(2) %

Net loans and leases

46,453


46,708


47,238


47,310


47,989


(1) %


(3) %

Restricted equity securities

164


207


168


159


119


(21) %


38 %

Premises and equipment, net

421


424


426


422


416


(1) %


1 %

Goodwill

1,482


1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


- %


- %

Other intangible assets, net

595


633


671


712


754


(6) %


(21) %

Bank-owned life insurance

1,234


1,227


1,222


1,218


1,199


1 %


3 %

Other assets

1,924


1,595


1,583


1,644


1,712


21 %


12 %

Total assets

$ 65,135


$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


- %


(3) %

Liabilities:














Deposits














Non-interest-bearing

$ 17,507


$ 17,218


$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


2 %


(2) %

Interest-bearing

35,233


34,838


35,854


36,792


37,961


1 %


(7) %

Total deposits

52,740


52,056


53,489


54,211


55,771


1 %


(5) %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

165


189


162


207


167


(13) %


(1) %

Borrowings

3,300


4,250


3,400


3,200


2,300


(22) %


43 %

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

353


339


333


338


331


4 %


7 %

Subordinated and junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

343


97


97


97


107


254 %


221 %

Other liabilities

1,155


897


882


939


1,030


29 %


12 %

Total liabilities

58,056


57,828


58,363


58,992


59,706


- %


(3) %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

7,511


7,702


7,896


8,099


8,189


(2) %


(8) %

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

276


160


59


(26)


(131)


73 %


nm

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(708)


(310)


(291)


(233)


(268)


128 %


164 %

Total shareholders' equity

7,079


7,552


7,664


7,840


7,790


(6) %


(9) %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,135


$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


- %


(3) %















Common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands)

276,330


282,817


289,530


295,422


299,147


(2) %


(8) %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data:















Dividends


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.36


- %


3 %

Book value


$ 25.62


$ 26.70


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


(4) %


(2) %

Tangible book value (1)


$ 18.10


$ 19.22


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


(6) %


(3) %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio (2)


53.08 %


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


(2.07)


(14.21)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.25 %


2.29 %


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


(0.04)


(0.49)

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


1.34 %


1.27 %


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


0.07


0.67

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.98 %


1.85 %


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


0.13


0.66

Return on average common equity


11.78 %


10.99 %


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


0.79


5.59

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.43 %


15.29 %


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


1.14


7.85
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)


51.34 %


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


(1.58)


(0.98)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.22 %


2.24 %


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


(0.02)


0.08

Operating ROAA (1)


1.40 %


1.33 %


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


0.07


(0.02)

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


2.05 %


1.92 %


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


0.13


0.16

Operating return on average common equity (1)


12.27 %


11.46 %


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


0.81


(0.88)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


17.11 %


15.95 %


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


1.16


(1.13)
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.90 %


5.77 %


5.78 %


5.92 %


5.96 %


0.13


(0.06)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.55 %


5.40 %


5.44 %


5.55 %


5.62 %


0.15


(0.07)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.95 %


1.96 %


2.04 %


2.08 %


2.43 %


(0.01)


(0.48)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.20 %


2.21 %


2.24 %


2.27 %


2.65 %


(0.01)


(0.45)

Cost of total deposits


1.29 %


1.32 %


1.39 %


1.40 %


1.66 %


(0.03)


(0.37)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.51 %


1.55 %


1.56 %


1.57 %


1.87 %


(0.04)


(0.36)

Net interest margin (2)


4.11 %


3.93 %


3.96 %


4.06 %


3.84 %


0.18


0.27

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


2.23 %


2.33 %


2.59 %


3.12 %


3.41 %


(0.10)


(1.18)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.54 %


78.67 %


78.44 %


78.12 %


78.39 %


(0.13)


0.15

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


89.38 %


90.19 %


88.58 %


87.34 %


88.39 %


(0.81)


0.99

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


33.47 %


32.90 %


32.26 %


32.45 %


31.41 %


0.57


2.06

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


92.42 %


91.88 %


93.58 %


94.52 %


93.47 %


0.54


(1.05)
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.53 %


0.57 %


0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


(0.04)


0.13

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.39 %


0.42 %


0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


(0.03)


0.10

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


0.01


0.01

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


13.8 %


13.5 %


13.5 %


13.6 %


13.4 %


0.30


0.40

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.5 %


11.7 %


11.7 %


11.8 %


11.6 %


(0.20)


(0.10)



(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change



Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year

Per Common Share Data:







Dividends


$ 1.11


$ 1.08


2.78 %








Performance Ratios:







Efficiency ratio (2)


55.40 %


63.66 %


(8.26)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.32 %


2.54 %


(0.22)

Return on average assets


1.26 %


0.84 %


0.42

PPNR ROAA (1)


1.85 %


1.44 %


0.41

Return on average common equity


10.92 %


8.06 %


2.86

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.19 %


11.22 %


3.97








Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)







Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)


52.63 %


53.07 %


(0.44)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.24 %


2.12 %


0.12

Operating ROAA (1)


1.33 %


1.26 %


0.07

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.95 %


1.81 %


0.14

Operating return on average common equity (1)


11.53 %


12.10 %


(0.57)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.04 %


16.85 %


(0.81)








Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:







Yield on loans and leases


5.82 %


5.96 %


(0.14)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.46 %


5.58 %


(0.12)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.99 %


2.49 %


(0.50)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.22 %


2.74 %


(0.52)

Cost of total deposits


1.33 %


1.70 %


(0.37)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.54 %


1.94 %


(0.40)

Net interest margin (2)


4.00 %


3.73 %


0.27

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


2.38 %


3.18 %


(0.80)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.55 %


78.64 %


(0.09)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


89.37 %


89.55 %


(0.18)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.88 %


31.51 %


1.37

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


92.63 %


92.46 %


0.17




(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


(2)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate: (1)














Non-owner occupied term

$ 7,338


$ 7,584


$ 8,113


$ 8,206


$ 8,444


(3) %


(13) %

Owner occupied term

7,219


7,405


7,258


7,314


7,361


(3) %


(2) %

Multifamily

9,937


10,122


10,173


10,281


10,377


(2) %


(4) %

Construction & development

1,642


1,529


1,670


1,707


2,071


7 %


(21) %

Residential development

361


369


373


362


367


(2) %


(2) %

Commercial:














Term

7,097


7,004


6,887


6,713


6,590


1 %


8 %

Lines of credit & other

4,055


3,794


3,804


3,643


3,582


7 %


13 %

Leases & equipment finance

1,618


1,617


1,619


1,599


1,614


- %


- %

Residential:














Mortgage

5,313


5,402


5,483


5,624


5,722


(2) %


(7) %

Home equity loans & lines

2,179


2,176


2,147


2,149


2,153


- %


1 %

Consumer & other

156


164


170


178


181


(5) %


(14) %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 46,915


$ 47,166


$ 47,697


$ 47,776


$ 48,462


(1) %


(3) %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate: (1)














Non-owner occupied term

16 %


16 %


17 %


17 %


18 %





Owner occupied term

16 %


16 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Multifamily

21 %


22 %


21 %


22 %


21 %





Construction & development

3 %


3 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Residential development

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term

15 %


15 %


15 %


14 %


14 %





Lines of credit & other

9 %


8 %


8 %


8 %


7 %





Leases & equipment finance

3 %


3 %


3 %


3 %


3 %





Residential:














Mortgage

11 %


11 %


11 %


12 %


12 %





Home equity loans & lines

5 %


5 %


5 %


4 %


4 %





Consumer & other

- %


- %


- %


- %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %







(1)

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company aligned the presentation of certain loans with its established loan classification methodology. This resulted in approximately $174 million of loans being reported within different commercial real estate loan categories, primarily multifamily loans, with a corresponding decrease in non-owner occupied term loans.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 17,507


$ 17,218


$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


2 %


(2) %

Demand, interest bearing

11,616


11,093


10,860


10,763


11,675


5 %


(1) %

Money market

16,935


16,415


16,843


17,013


16,816


3 %


1 %

Savings

2,375


2,392


2,437


2,442


2,504


(1) %


(5) %

Time

4,307


4,938


5,714


6,574


6,966


(13) %


(38) %

Total

$ 52,740


$ 52,056


$ 53,489


$ 54,211


$ 55,771


1 %


(5) %















Total core deposits (1)

$ 50,644


$ 49,488


$ 50,245


$ 50,174


$ 51,535


2 %


(2) %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

33 %


33 %


33 %


32 %


32 %





Demand, interest bearing

22 %


21 %


20 %


20 %


21 %





Money market

32 %


32 %


31 %


31 %


30 %





Savings

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Time

8 %


9 %


11 %


12 %


12 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %







(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Non-performing assets: (1)














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate

$ 84


$ 96


$ 91


$ 50


$ 53


(13) %


58 %


Commercial

73


84


96


66


67


(13) %


9 %


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

157


180


187


116


120


(13) %


31 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)















Commercial real estate

1


4


3


2


-


(75) %


nm


Commercial

16


4


2


8


5


300 %


220 %


Residential (2)

76


80


69


72


71


(5) %


7 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2)

93


88


74


82


76


6 %


22 %

Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)

250


268


261


198


196


(7) %


28 %

Other real estate owned

5


5


3


2


3


0 %


67 %

Total non-performing assets (1), (2)

$ 255


$ 273


$ 264


$ 200


$ 199


(7) %


28 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 95


$ 125


$ 168


$ 94


$ 85


(24) %


12 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.20 %


0.27 %


0.35 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


(0.07)


0.02

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2)

0.53 %


0.57 %


0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


(0.04)


0.13

Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)

0.39 %


0.42 %


0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


(0.03)


0.10

Non-accrual loans and leases to total loans and leases(2)

0.33 %


0.38 %


0.39 %


0.24 %


0.25 %


(0.05)


0.08



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $71 million, $78 million, $88 million, $79 million, and $70 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.



(2)

Excludes certain mortgage loans that carry a government guarantee, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $4 million, $4 million, $4 million, $3 million, and $2 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$ 458


$ 459


$ 466


$ 473


$ 421


0 %


9 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

-


-


-


-


5


nm


(100) %

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

32


29


28


23


69


10 %


(54) %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate

-


(1)


-


(8)


(3)


nm


nm


Commercial

(33)


(32)


(39)


(23)


(22)


3 %


50 %


Residential

-


-


-


(1)


-


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(3)


(2)


(1)


(1)


(2)


50 %


50 %


Total charge-offs

(36)


(35)


(40)


(33)


(27)


3 %


33 %

Recoveries















Commercial real estate

1


-


-


-


-


nm


nm


Commercial

7


4


4


3


4


75 %


75 %


Residential

-


-


-


-


-


nm


nm


Consumer & other

-


1


1


-


1


(100) %


(100) %


Total recoveries

8


5


5


3


5


60 %


60 %

Net charge-offs















Commercial real estate

1


(1)


-


(8)


(3)


nm


nm


Commercial

(26)


(28)


(35)


(20)


(18)


(7) %


44 %


Residential

-


-


-


(1)


-


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(3)


(1)


-


(1)


(1)


200 %


200 %


Total net charge-offs

(28)


(30)


(35)


(30)


(22)


(7) %


27 %

Balance, end of period

$ 462


$ 458


$ 459


$ 466


$ 473


1 %


(2) %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$ 17


$ 19


$ 19


$ 19


$ 18


(11) %


(6) %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

1


(2)


-


-


1


nm


0 %

Balance, end of period

18


17


19


19


19


6 %


(5) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 480


$ 475


$ 478


$ 485


$ 492


1 %


(2) %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.24 %


0.25 %


0.30 %


0.25 %


0.22 %


(0.01)


0.02

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

22.22 %


14.29 %


12.50 %


9.09 %


18.52 %


7.93


3.70

ACLLL to loans and leases

0.98 %


0.97 %


0.96 %


0.98 %


0.98 %


0.01


-

ACL to loans and leases

1.02 %


1.01 %


1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


0.01


0.01



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)


Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)







Balance, beginning of period


$ 466


$ 425


10 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

-


5


(100) %

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases


89


124


(28) %

Charge-offs








Commercial real estate


(1)


(3)


(67) %


Commercial


(104)


(88)


18 %


Residential


-


(1)


nm


Consumer & other


(6)


(4)


50 %


Total charge-offs


(111)


(96)


16 %

Recoveries








Commercial real estate


1


-


nm


Commercial


15


13


15 %


Residential


-


-


nm


Consumer & other


2


2


0 %


Total recoveries


18


15


20 %

Net charge-offs








Commercial real estate


-


(3)


nm


Commercial


(89)


(75)


19 %


Residential


-


(1)


nm


Consumer & other


(4)


(2)


100 %


Total net charge-offs


(93)


(81)


15 %

Balance, end of period


$ 462


$ 473


(2) %

Reserve for unfunded commitments







Balance, beginning of period


$ 19


$ 16


19 %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(1)


3


(133) %

Balance, end of period


18


19


(5) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$ 480


$ 492


(2) %








Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.26 %


0.28 %


(0.02)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs


16.22 %


15.63 %


0.59



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Average Balance


Interest Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates


Average Balance


Interest Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates


Average Balance


Interest Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$ 57


$ 1


6.39 %


$ 66


$ -


6.86 %


$ 80


$ 1


7.14 %

Loans and leases (1)

46,951


698


5.90 %


47,419


683


5.77 %


41,164


618


5.96 %

Taxable securities

10,251


109


4.27 %


10,173


102


3.97 %


8,523


93


4.35 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

1,188


13


4.75 %


1,219


15


4.63 %


950


10


4.26 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,333


13


3.74 %


1,402


13


3.71 %


1,793


20


4.40 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

59,780


$ 834


5.55 %


60,279


$ 813


5.40 %


52,510


$ 742


5.62 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,096






2,136






1,719





Other assets

3,241






3,217






2,594





Total assets

$ 65,117






$ 65,632






$ 56,823





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 11,373


$ 48


1.70 %


$ 11,002


$ 45


1.65 %


$ 9,630


$ 53


2.17 %

Money market deposits

16,578


89


2.11 %


16,658


87


2.10 %


13,476


83


2.46 %

Savings deposits

2,392


1


0.16 %


2,413


1


0.14 %


2,358


1


0.16 %

Time deposits

4,605


33


2.89 %


5,205


40


3.03 %


6,481


58


3.57 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

34,948


171


1.95 %


35,278


173


1.96 %


31,945


195


2.43 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

173


-


1.75 %


163


1


1.65 %


176


1


2.15 %

Borrowings

3,664


38


4.02 %


4,050


39


3.90 %


2,648


30


4.54 %

Subordinated and junior subordinated debentures

471


8


6.99 %


431


8


7.07 %


430


9


7.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

39,256


$ 217


2.20 %


39,922


$ 221


2.21 %


35,199


$ 235


2.65 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

17,584






17,301






14,627





Other liabilities

870






815






840





Total liabilities

57,710






58,038






50,666





Common equity

7,407






7,594






6,157





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,117






$ 65,632






$ 56,823





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 617






$ 592






$ 507



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





3.35 %






3.19 %






2.97 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





4.11 %






3.93 %






3.84 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.



(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Average Balance


Interest Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates


Average Balance


Interest Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:












Loans held for sale

$ 104


$ 4


5.78 %


$ 69


$ 3


6.74 %

Loans and leases (1)

47,358


2,062


5.82 %


38,843


1,733


5.96 %

Taxable securities

10,174


317


4.15 %


8,053


248


4.11 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

1,220


42


4.63 %


856


26


4.04 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,437


40


3.69 %


1,570


52


4.44 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

60,293


$ 2,465


5.46 %


49,391


$ 2,062


5.58 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,136






1,565





Other assets

3,222






2,340





Total assets

$ 65,651






$ 53,296





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 11,054


$ 136


1.65 %


$ 8,832


$ 147


2.23 %

Money market deposits

16,694


264


2.11 %


12,295


225


2.44 %

Savings deposits

2,416


3


0.14 %


2,332


2


0.13 %

Time deposits

5,402


125


3.10 %


6,249


178


3.81 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

35,566


528


1.99 %


29,708


552


2.49 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

174


2


1.76 %


192


3


2.09 %

Borrowings

3,597


107


3.96 %


2,913


101


4.63 %

Subordinated and junior subordinated debentures

446


23


7.03 %


432


26


7.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

39,783


$ 660


2.22 %


33,245


$ 682


2.74 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

17,422






13,668





Other liabilities

852






826





Total liabilities

58,057






47,739





Common equity

7,594






5,557





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,651






$ 53,296





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,805






$ 1,380



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





3.24 %






2.84 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





4.00 %






3.73 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.



(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $4 million for the same period in 2025.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


%

($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$ 5


$ 6


$ 5


$ 5


$ 5


(17) %


- %

Servicing

6


5


6


6


5


20 %


20 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

13


1


6


(1)


-


nm


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(12)


(2)


(2)


-


-


500 %


nm

Total

$ 9


$ 7


$ 12


$ 7


$ 7


29 %


29 %















Closed loan volume for sale

$ 172


$ 195


$ 171


$ 176


$ 166


(12) %


4 %

Gain on sale margin

2.91 %


3.08 %


2.92 %


2.84 %


3.01 %


-0.17


-0.10















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$ 105


$ 105


$ 99


$ 101


$ 103


- %


2 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

3


2


3


2


1


50 %


200 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

13


1


6


(1)


-


nm


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 118


$ 105


$ 105


$ 99


$ 101


12 %


17 %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 7,686


$ 7,734


$ 7,812


$ 7,755


$ 7,797


(1) %


(1) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.54 %


1.36 %


1.34 %


1.28 %


1.30 %


0.18


0.24



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$ 16


$ 14


14 %

Servicing

17


17


0 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9)


(9)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

20


(3)


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(16)


5


(420) %

Total

$ 28


$ 24


17 %







Closed loan volume for sale

$ 538


$ 466


15 %

Gain on sale margin

2.97 %


3.00 %


(0.03)







Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$ 99


$ 108


(8) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

8


5


60 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9)


(9)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

20


(3)


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 118


$ 101


17 %



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Tangible Capital, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, except per-share data)



Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$ 7,079


$ 7,552


$ 7,664


$ 7,840


$ 7,790


(6) %


(9) %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


- %


- %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



595


633


671


712


754


(6) %


(21) %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$ 5,002


$ 5,437


$ 5,511


$ 5,646


$ 5,555


(8) %


(10) %

















Total assets

c


$ 65,135


$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


- %


(3) %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


- %


- %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



595


633


671


712


754


(6) %


(21) %

Tangible assets

d


$ 63,058


$ 63,265


$ 63,874


$ 64,638


$ 65,261


- %


(3) %

Common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands)

e


276,330


282,817


289,530


295,422


299,147


(2) %


(8) %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / c


10.87 %


11.55 %


11.61 %


11.73 %


11.54 %


(0.68)


(0.67)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

b / d


7.93 %


8.59 %


8.63 %


8.73 %


8.51 %


(0.66)


(0.58)

Book value per common share

a / e


$ 25.62


$ 26.70


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


(4) %


(2) %

Tangible book value per common share

b / e


$ 18.10


$ 19.22


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


(6) %


(3) %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















(Loss) gain on investment securities, net



$ (8)


$ (1)


$ -


$ 2


$ 2


nm


(500) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



3


-


-


1


(1)


nm


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value



(3)


(1)


(2)


-


4


200 %


(175) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



13


1


6


(1)


-


nm


nm

MSR hedge loss



(12)


(2)


(2)


-


-


500 %


nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (7)


$ (3)


$ 2


$ 2


$ 5


133 %


(240) %

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger and restructuring expense



$ 2


$ 9


$ 24


$ 39


$ 87


(78) %


(98) %

Exit and disposal costs



3


-


1


1


-


nm


nm

FDIC special assessment



-


-


-


(5)


(1)


nm


nm

Legal settlement and other non-operating expense



-


-


-


4


-


nm


nm

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 5


$ 9


$ 25


$ 39


$ 86


(44) %


(94) %

















Net interest income

c


$ 615


$ 589


$ 594


$ 627


$ 505


4 %


22 %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 80


$ 88


$ 83


$ 90


$ 77


(9) %


4 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


7


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


133 %


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 87


$ 91


$ 81


$ 88


$ 72


(4) %


21 %

















Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 695


$ 677


$ 677


$ 717


$ 582


3 %


19 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 702


$ 680


$ 675


$ 715


$ 577


3 %


22 %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 370


$ 375


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


(1) %


(6) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(5)


(9)


(25)


(39)


(86)


(44) %


(94) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 365


$ 366


$ 369


$ 373


$ 307


- %


19 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 220


$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


6 %


129 %

Provision for income taxes



72


67


63


67


23


7 %


213 %

Income before provision for income taxes



292


275


255


282


119


6 %


145 %

Provision for credit losses



33


27


28


23


70


22 %


(53) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


325


302


283


305


189


8 %


72 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


7


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


133 %


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5


9


25


39


86


(44) %


(94) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 337


$ 314


$ 306


$ 342


$ 270


7 %


25 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 220


$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


6 %


129 %

Acquisition-related provision expense



-


-


-


-


70


nm


(100) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


7


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


133 %


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5


9


25


39


86


(44) %


(94) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(3)


(3)


(6)


(9)


(43)


- %


(93) %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 229


$ 217


$ 209


$ 243


$ 204


6 %


12 %



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Average assets

n


$ 65,117


$ 65,632


$ 66,215


$ 67,114


$ 56,823


(1) %


15 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,096


2,136


2,175


2,217


1,719


(2) %


22 %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 63,021


$ 63,496


$ 64,040


$ 64,897


$ 55,104


(1) %


14 %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 7,407


$ 7,594


$ 7,786


$ 7,814


$ 6,157


(2) %


20 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,096


2,136


2,175


2,217


1,719


(2) %


22 %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 5,311


$ 5,458


$ 5,611


$ 5,597


$ 4,438


(3) %


20 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

r


279,221


285,558


290,933


295,376


237,838


(2) %


17 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

s


280,338


286,472


292,160


296,760


238,925


(2) %


17 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings per share - basic

j / r


$ 0.78


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


7 %


95 %

Earnings per share - diluted

j / s


$ 0.78


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


7 %


95 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


53.08 %


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


(2.07)


(14.21)

Non-interest expense to average assets

h / n


2.25 %


2.29 %


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


(0.04)


(0.49)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.34 %


1.27 %


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


0.07


0.67

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.38 %


1.31 %


1.22 %


1.31 %


0.69 %


0.07


0.69

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.98 %


1.85 %


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


0.13


0.66

Return on average common equity

j / p


11.78 %


10.99 %


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


0.79


5.59

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


16.43 %


15.29 %


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


1.14


7.85

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings per share - basic

m / r


$ 0.82


$ 0.76


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.86


8 %


(5) %

Operating earnings per share - diluted

m / s


$ 0.82


$ 0.76


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.85


8 %


(4) %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)

u / y


51.34 %


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


(1.58)


(0.98)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i / n


2.22 %


2.24 %


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


(0.02)


0.08

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.40 %


1.33 %


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


0.07


(0.02)

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.44 %


1.37 %


1.32 %


1.49 %


1.47 %


0.07


(0.03)

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


2.05 %


1.92 %


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


0.13


0.16

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


12.27 %


11.46 %


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


0.81


(0.88)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


17.11 %


15.95 %


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


1.16


(1.13)



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 370


$ 375


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


(1) %


(6) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(5)


(9)


(25)


(39)


(86)


(44) %


(94) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


365


366


369


373


307


- %


19 %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(2)


(3)


(4)


(3)


(3)


(33) %


(33) %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 363


$ 363


$ 365


$ 370


$ 304


- %


19 %

















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 617


$ 592


$ 596


$ 629


$ 507


4 %


22 %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


80


88


83


90


77


(9) %


4 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


3


3


3


3


2


- %


50 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


700


683


682


722


586


2 %


19 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


7


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


133 %


nm

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 707


$ 686


$ 680


$ 720


$ 581


3 %


22 %

















Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


53.08 %


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


(2.07)


(14.21)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

u / y


51.34 %


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


(1.58)


(0.98)



















nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments








(Loss) gain on investment securities, net



$ (9)


$ 4


(325) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



3


(3)


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value



(6)


11


(155) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



20


(3)


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(16)


5


(420) %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (8)


$ 14


(157) %









Non-Interest Expense Adjustments








Merger and restructuring expense



$ 35


$ 109


(68) %

Exit and disposal costs



4


1


300 %

FDIC special assessment



-


(1)


nm

Legal settlement and other non-operating expense



-


55


(100) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 39


$ 164


(76) %









Net interest income

c


$ 1,798


$ 1,376


31 %









Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 251


$ 208


21 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8


(14)


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 259


$ 194


34 %









Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 2,049


$ 1,584


29 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 2,057


$ 1,570


31 %









Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 1,139


$ 1,011


13 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(39)


(164)


(76) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 1,100


$ 847


30 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 620


$ 335


85 %

Provision for income taxes



202


111


82 %

Income before provision for income taxes



822


446


84 %

Provision for credit losses



88


127


(31) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


910


573


59 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8


(14)


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


39


164


(76) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 957


$ 723


32 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 620


$ 335


85 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8


(14)


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


39


164


(76) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(12)


(52)


(77) %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 655


$ 503


30 %



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued


Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted


(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended


% Change


($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year


Average assets

n


$ 65,651


$ 53,296


23 %


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,136


1,565


36 %


Average tangible assets

o


$ 63,515


$ 51,731


23 %











Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 7,594


$ 5,557


37 %


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,136


1,565


36 %


Average tangible common equity

q


$ 5,458


$ 3,992


37 %











Weighted average basic shares outstanding

r


285,128


218,694


30 %


Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

s


286,246


219,712


30 %











Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics









Earnings per share - basic

j / r


$ 2.17


$ 1.53


42 %


Earnings per share - diluted

j / s


$ 2.16


$ 1.53


41 %


Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


55.40 %


63.66 %


(8.26)


Non-interest expense to average assets

h/n


2.32 %


2.54 %


(0.22)


Return on average assets

j / n


1.26 %


0.84 %


0.42


Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.31 %


0.87 %


0.44


PPNR return on average assets

k/n


1.85 %


1.44 %


0.41


Return on average common equity

j / p


10.92 %


8.06 %


2.86


Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


15.19 %


11.22 %


3.97











Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics









Operating earnings per share - basic

m / r


$ 2.30


$ 2.30


- %


Operating earnings per share - diluted

m / s


$ 2.29


$ 2.29


- %


Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)

u / y


52.63 %


53.07 %


(0.44)


Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i/n


2.24 %


2.12 %


0.12


Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.33 %


1.26 %


0.07


Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.38 %


1.30 %


0.08


Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.95 %


1.81 %


0.14


Operating return on average common equity

m / p


11.53 %


12.10 %


(0.57)


Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


16.04 %


16.85 %


(0.81)




(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended


% change

($ in millions)



Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025


Year over Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 1,139


$ 1,011


13 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(39)


(164)


(76) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


1,100


847


30 %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(9)


(9)


- %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 1,091


$ 838


30 %









Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 1,805


$ 1,380


31 %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


251


208


21 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


9


5


80 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


2,065


1,593


30 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8


(14)


nm

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 2,073


$ 1,579


31 %









Efficiency ratio (1)

h /f


55.40 %


63.66 %


(8.26)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

u / y


52.63 %


53.07 %


(0.44)



nm

= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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