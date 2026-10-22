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WKN: 856701 | ISIN: US7703231032 | Ticker-Symbol: RHJ
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:31
37,850 Euro
+12,65 % +4,250
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S&P SmallCap 600
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35,79037,78011:34
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Robert Half Reports Third-quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $50 million, or $0.49 per share, on revenues of $1.359 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $43 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $1.354 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $90 million, or $0.90 per share, on revenues of $3.996 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $4.076 billion.

"For the third quarter of 2026, global enterprise revenues were $1.359 billion, roughly flat with last year on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Talent solutions returned to adjusted year-over-year revenue growth for the first time since 2022, with revenues increasing 2 percent. Global enterprise earnings exceeded the midpoint of our third-quarter guidance.

"Hiring activity continues to improve, supported by gradually improving market conditions. Demand for risk and compliance consulting services also showed encouraging signs of improvement during the quarter. Our combination of innovative technology, specialized expertise and high-touch client service positions us well to deliver the talent and consulting solutions clients need to advance their business priorities.

"We want to recognize and thank our employees around the world for their continued dedication to our clients. Their commitment is reflected in Robert Half's recent accolades, including being named among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, Forbes' World's Best Employers and Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 5205953.

A recorded replay of the call will be available for audio replay beginning October 22 and will remain accessible for 12 months at https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32026. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations; currently available information; and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond the Company's control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted, or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED:


Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$ 1,359,297


$ 1,354,477


$ 3,995,841


$ 4,076,127

Costs of services

827,202


850,246


2,509,810


2,563,377









Gross margin

532,095


504,231


1,486,031


1,512,750









Selling, general and administrative expenses

457,247


490,643


1,436,571


1,458,740

Operating income

74,848


13,588


49,460


54,010

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred
compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and
expenses)

2,296


(47,621)


(90,355)


(85,104)

Interest income, net

(2,114)


(2,510)


(6,885)


(8,321)

Income before income taxes

74,666


63,719


146,700


147,435

Provision for income taxes

24,796


20,803


56,722


46,201









Net income

$ 49,870


$ 42,916


$ 89,978


$ 101,234









Diluted net income per share

$ 0.49


$ 0.43


$ 0.90


$ 1.01









Weighted average shares:








Basic

99,963


99,897


99,844


100,321

Diluted

100,940


100,041


100,383


100,529

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION








Contract talent solutions








Finance and accounting

$ 565,593


$ 553,364


$ 1,656,068


$ 1,671,923

Administrative and customer support

154,365


158,689


458,559


489,907

Technology

165,051


157,851


481,011


468,796

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(126,179)


(123,681)


(364,387)


(361,390)

Total contract talent solutions

758,830


746,223


2,231,251


2,269,236

Permanent placement talent solutions

116,946


110,125


343,941


336,929

Protiviti

483,521


498,129


1,420,649


1,469,962

Total service revenues

$ 1,359,297


$ 1,354,477


$ 3,995,841


$ 4,076,127



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



September 30,



2026


2025



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 321,291


$ 365,289

Accounts receivable, net


$ 826,156


$ 838,002

Total assets


$ 2,849,502


$ 2,846,378

Total current liabilities


$ 1,439,794


$ 1,364,925

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,208,970


$ 1,286,092



Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2026


2025



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Capital expenditures, including capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$ (46,863)


$ (62,243)

Net cash flows before financing activities


$ 47,147


$ 74,811

Repurchases of common stock


$ (6,770)


$ (92,069)

Dividends paid


$ (179,841)


$ (179,549)

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months EndedSeptember 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$ 298,230


$ 290,121


$ 298,230


$ 290,121


39.3 %


38.9 %


39.3 %


38.9 %


$ 872,405


$ 884,421


$ 872,405


$ 884,421


39.1 %


39.0 %


39.1 %


39.0 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

116,676


109,903


116,676


109,903


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


343,225


336,315


343,225


336,315


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Total talent solutions

414,906


400,024


414,906


400,024


47.4 %


46.7 %


47.4 %


46.7 %


1,215,630


1,220,736


1,215,630


1,220,736


47.2 %


46.8 %


47.2 %


46.8 %

Protiviti

117,189


104,207


116,451


114,627


24.2 %


20.9 %


24.1 %


23.0 %


270,401


292,014


291,047


311,196


19.0 %


19.9 %


20.5 %


21.2 %

Total

$ 532,095


$ 504,231


$ 531,357


$ 514,651


39.1 %


37.2 %


39.1 %


38.0 %


$ 1,486,031


$ 1,512,750


$ 1,506,677


$ 1,531,932


37.2 %


37.1 %


37.7 %


37.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$ 298,230

39.3 %


$ 116,676

99.8 %


$ 414,906

47.4 %


$ 117,189

24.2 %


$ 532,095

39.1 %


$ 290,121

38.9 %


$ 109,903

99.8 %


$ 400,024

46.7 %


$ 104,207

20.9 %


$ 504,231

37.2 %

Adjustments (1)

-

-


-

-


-

-


(738)

(0.1 %)


(738)

-


-

-


-

-


-

-


10,420

2.1 %


10,420

0.8 %

As Adjusted

$ 298,230

39.3 %


$ 116,676

99.8 %


$ 414,906

47.4 %


$ 116,451

24.1 %


$ 531,357

39.1 %


$ 290,121

38.9 %


$ 109,903

99.8 %


$ 400,024

46.7 %


$ 114,627

23.0 %


$ 514,651

38.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$ 872,405

39.1 %


$ 343,225

99.8 %


$ 1,215,630

47.2 %


$ 270,401

19.0 %


$ 1,486,031

37.2 %


$ 884,421

39.0 %


$ 336,315

99.8 %


$ 1,220,736

46.8 %


$ 292,014

19.9 %


$ 1,512,750

37.1 %

Adjustments (1)

-

-


-

-


-

-


20,646

1.5 %


20,646

0.5 %


-

-


-

-


-

-


19,182

1.3 %


19,182

0.5 %

As Adjusted

$ 872,405

39.1 %


$ 343,225

99.8 %


$ 1,215,630

47.2 %


$ 291,047

20.5 %


$ 1,506,677

37.7 %


$ 884,421

39.0 %


$ 336,315

99.8 %


$ 1,220,736

46.8 %


$ 311,196

21.2 %


$ 1,531,932

37.6 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months EndedSeptember 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses
































Contract talent solutions

$ 274,371


$ 306,844


$ 275,701


$ 273,755


36.2 %


41.1 %


36.3 %


36.7 %


$ 884,490


$ 901,927


$ 822,759


$ 842,941


39.6 %


39.7 %


36.9 %


37.1 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

103,720


106,404


103,948


102,292


88.7 %


96.6 %


88.9 %


92.9 %


321,525


323,757


313,547


316,821


93.5 %


96.1 %


91.2 %


94.0 %

Total talent solutions

378,091


413,248


379,649


376,047


43.2 %


48.3 %


43.4 %


43.9 %


1,206,015


1,225,684


1,136,306


1,159,762


46.8 %


47.0 %


44.1 %


44.5 %

Protiviti

79,156


77,395


79,156


77,395


16.4 %


15.5 %


16.4 %


15.5 %


230,556


233,056


230,556


233,056


16.2 %


15.9 %


16.2 %


15.9 %

Total

$ 457,247


$ 490,643


$ 458,805


$ 453,442


33.6 %


36.2 %


33.8 %


33.5 %


$ 1,436,571


$ 1,458,740


$ 1,366,862


$ 1,392,818


36.0 %


35.8 %


34.2 %


34.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 274,371

36.2 %


$ 103,720

88.7 %


$ 378,091

43.2 %


$ 79,156

16.4 %


$ 457,247

33.6 %


$ 306,844

41.1 %


$ 106,404

96.6 %


$ 413,248

48.3 %


$ 77,395

15.5 %


$ 490,643

36.2 %

Adjustments (1)

1,330

0.1 %


228

0.2 %


1,558

0.2 %


-

-


1,558

0.2 %


(33,089)

(4.4 %)


(4,112)

(3.7 %)


(37,201)

(4.4 %)


-

-


(37,201)

(2.7 %)

As Adjusted

$ 275,701

36.3 %


$ 103,948

88.9 %


$ 379,649

43.4 %


$ 79,156

16.4 %


$ 458,805

33.8 %


$ 273,755

36.7 %


$ 102,292

92.9 %


$ 376,047

43.9 %


$ 77,395

15.5 %


$ 453,442

33.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 884,490

39.6 %


$ 321,525

93.5 %


$ 1,206,015

46.8 %


$ 230,556

16.2 %


$ 1,436,571

36.0 %


$ 901,927

39.7 %


$ 323,757

96.1 %


$ 1,225,684

47.0 %


$ 233,056

15.9 %


$ 1,458,740

35.8 %

Adjustments (1)

(61,731)

(2.7 %)


(7,978)

(2.3 %)


(69,709)

(2.7 %)


-

-


(69,709)

(1.8 %)


(58,986)

(2.6 %)


(6,936)

(2.1 %)


(65,922)

(2.5 %)


-

-


(65,922)

(1.6 %)

As Adjusted

$ 822,759

36.9 %


$ 313,547

91.2 %


$ 1,136,306

44.1 %


$ 230,556

16.2 %


$ 1,366,862

34.2 %


$ 842,941

37.1 %


$ 316,821

94.0 %


$ 1,159,762

44.5 %


$ 233,056

15.9 %


$ 1,392,818

34.2 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months EndedSeptember 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating (Loss) Income
































Contract talent solutions

$ 23,859


$ (16,723)


$ 22,529


$ 16,366


3.1 %


(2.2 %)


3.0 %


2.2 %


$ (12,085)


$ (17,506)


$ 49,646


$ 41,480


(0.5 %)


(0.8 %)


2.2 %


1.8 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

12,956


3,499


12,728


7,611


11.1 %


3.2 %


10.9 %


6.9 %


21,700


12,558


29,678


19,494


6.3 %


3.7 %


8.6 %


5.8 %

Total talent solutions

36,815


(13,224)


35,257


23,977


4.2 %


(1.5 %)


4.0 %


2.8 %


9,615


(4,948)


79,324


60,974


0.4 %


(0.2 %)


3.1 %


2.3 %

Protiviti

38,033


26,812


37,295


37,232


7.9 %


5.4 %


7.7 %


7.5 %


39,845


58,958


60,491


78,140


2.8 %


4.0 %


4.3 %


5.3 %

Total

$ 74,848


$ 13,588


$ 72,552


$ 61,209


5.5 %


1.0 %


5.3 %


4.5 %


$ 49,460


$ 54,010


$ 139,815


$ 139,114


1.2 %


1.3 %


3.5 %


3.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating (Loss) Income






























As Reported

$ 23,859

3.1 %


$ 12,956

11.1 %


$ 36,815

4.2 %


$ 38,033

7.9 %


$ 74,848

5.5 %


$ (16,723)

(2.2 %)


$ 3,499

3.2 %


$ (13,224)

(1.5 %)


$ 26,812

5.4 %


$ 13,588

1.0 %

Adjustments (1)

(1,330)

(0.1 %)


(228)

(0.2 %)


(1,558)

(0.2 %)


(738)

(0.2 %)


(2,296)

(0.2 %)


33,089

4.4 %


4,112

3.7 %


37,201

4.3 %


10,420

2.1 %


47,621

3.5 %

As Adjusted

$ 22,529

3.0 %


$ 12,728

10.9 %


$ 35,257

4.0 %


$ 37,295

7.7 %


$ 72,552

5.3 %


$ 16,366

2.2 %


$ 7,611

6.9 %


$ 23,977

2.8 %


$ 37,232

7.5 %


$ 61,209

4.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating (Loss) Income






























As Reported

$ (12,085)

(0.5 %)


$ 21,700

6.3 %


$ 9,615

0.4 %


$ 39,845

2.8 %


$ 49,460

1.2 %


$ (17,506)

(0.8 %)


$ 12,558

3.7 %


$ (4,948)

(0.2 %)


$ 58,958

4.0 %


$ 54,010

1.3 %

Adjustments (1)

61,731

2.7 %


7,978

2.3 %


69,709

2.7 %


20,646

1.5 %


90,355

2.3 %


58,986

2.6 %


6,936

2.1 %


65,922

2.5 %


19,182

1.3 %


85,104

2.1 %

As Adjusted

$ 49,646

2.2 %


$ 29,678

8.6 %


$ 79,324

3.1 %


$ 60,491

4.3 %


$ 139,815

3.5 %


$ 41,480

1.8 %


$ 19,494

5.8 %


$ 60,974

2.3 %


$ 78,140

5.3 %


$ 139,114

3.4 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations are included in operating (loss) income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2025


2026


2025


2026



Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3

Global

























Finance and accounting


-10.8


-9.9


-6.9


-4.3


-0.7


2.2


-10.8


-10.7


-7.8


-6.3


-1.3


1.5

Administrative and customer
support


-13.0


-11.1


-11.4


-9.8


-6.5


-2.7


-13.3


-12.1


-12.5


-11.8


-6.9


-3.1

Technology


0.3


-1.5


-1.0


0.8


2.4


4.6


0.4


-1.9


-1.2


-0.3


2.3


3.9

Elimination of intersegment
revenues (1)


2.9


1.1


3.0


-0.9


1.3


2.0


2.5


0.2


2.2


-2.8


1.2


1.7

Total contract talent solutions


-11.1


-10.1


-8.2


-5.0


-1.6


1.7


-11.1


-10.9


-9.0


-6.8


-2.1


1.0

Permanent placement talent
solutions


-12.5


-10.7


-5.1


-2.8


2.9


6.2


-12.6


-11.4


-5.9


-4.7


2.5


5.6

Total talent solutions


-11.3


-10.2


-7.9


-4.7


-1.0


2.3


-11.3


-11.0


-8.6


-6.6


-1.5


1.6

Protiviti


1.8


-2.6


-2.0


-2.2


-4.9


-2.9


1.5


-3.4


-2.8


-3.8


-5.0


-3.3

Total


-7.0


-7.5


-5.8


-3.8


-2.4


0.4


-7.1


-8.3


-6.6


-5.6


-2.8


-0.2


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


-10.7


-10.3


-9.5


-7.6


-2.1


2.5


-10.7


-10.4


-9.2


-7.5


-1.8


1.9

Permanent placement talent
solutions


-13.2


-11.3


-5.8


-5.9


6.0


8.1


-13.2


-11.4


-5.5


-5.7


6.3


7.5

Total talent solutions


-11.0


-10.4


-9.0


-7.4


-1.1


3.2


-11.0


-10.5


-8.8


-7.3


-0.8


2.6

Protiviti


-0.7


-5.5


-5.9


-6.4


-5.8


-3.9


-0.7


-5.6


-5.6


-6.3


-5.5


-4.5

Total


-7.4


-8.6


-7.9


-7.1


-2.9


0.5


-7.4


-8.7


-7.6


-6.9


-2.5


-0.1


























International

























Contract talent solutions


-12.5


-9.7


-4.0


4.3


-0.1


-1.1


-12.9


-12.4


-8.7


-3.4


-3.5


-1.1

Permanent placement talent
solutions


-10.6


-9.0


-3.5


5.7


-4.8


1.3


-11.2


-11.2


-7.0


-0.9


-7.1


1.6

Total talent solutions


-12.2


-9.6


-3.9


4.5


-0.9


-0.7


-12.6


-12.2


-8.4


-3.0


-4.1


-0.7

Protiviti


13.1


11.1


14.7


16.0


-1.2


0.8


10.7


7.5


9.1


8.1


-3.1


1.9

Total


-5.3


-3.8


1.8


8.1


-1.0


-0.2


-6.3


-6.7


-3.0


0.4


-3.8


0.1



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - GLOBAL



Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2026

Finance and accounting













As Reported


-10.8


-9.9


-6.9


-4.3


-0.7


2.2

Billing Days Impact


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.1


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.4


-0.6


-1.2


-2.0


-0.7


-0.1

As Adjusted


-10.8


-10.7


-7.8


-6.3


-1.3


1.5














Administrative and customer support













As Reported


-13.0


-11.1


-11.4


-9.8


-6.5


-2.7

Billing Days Impact


0.4


0.0


0.3


0.0


0.1


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.7


-1.0


-1.4


-2.0


-0.5


0.2

As Adjusted


-13.3


-12.1


-12.5


-11.8


-6.9


-3.1














Technology













As Reported


0.3


-1.5


-1.0


0.8


2.4


4.6

Billing Days Impact


0.5


-0.1


0.3


0.0


0.2


-0.7

Currency Impact


-0.4


-0.3


-0.5


-1.1


-0.3


0.0

As Adjusted


0.4


-1.9


-1.2


-0.3


2.3


3.9














Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


2.9


1.1


3.0


-0.9


1.3


2.0

Billing Days Impact


0.5


-0.1


0.4


0.0


0.2


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.9


-0.8


-1.2


-1.9


-0.3


0.3

As Adjusted


2.5


0.2


2.2


-2.8


1.2


1.7














Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


-11.1


-10.1


-8.2


-5.0


-1.6


1.7

Billing Days Impact


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.2


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.4


-0.6


-1.1


-1.8


-0.7


-0.1

As Adjusted


-11.1


-10.9


-9.0


-6.8


-2.1


1.0














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-12.5


-10.7


-5.1


-2.8


2.9


6.2

Billing Days Impact


0.5


-0.1


0.3


0.0


0.1


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.6


-0.6


-1.1


-1.9


-0.5


0.0

As Adjusted


-12.6


-11.4


-5.9


-4.7


2.5


5.6














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-11.3


-10.2


-7.9


-4.7


-1.0


2.3

Billing Days Impact


0.4


-0.2


0.4


0.0


0.2


-0.7

Currency Impact


-0.4


-0.6


-1.1


-1.9


-0.7


0.0

As Adjusted


-11.3


-11.0


-8.6


-6.6


-1.5


1.6














Protiviti













As Reported


1.8


-2.6


-2.0


-2.2


-4.9


-2.9

Billing Days Impact


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.2


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.7


-0.6


-1.1


-1.6


-0.3


0.2

As Adjusted


1.5


-3.4


-2.8


-3.8


-5.0


-3.3














Total













As Reported


-7.0


-7.5


-5.8


-3.8


-2.4


0.4

Billing Days Impact


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.1


-0.6

Currency Impact


-0.5


-0.6


-1.1


-1.8


-0.5


0.0

As Adjusted


-7.1


-8.3


-6.6


-5.6


-2.8


-0.2

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - UNITED STATES



Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2026

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-10.7


-10.3


-9.5


-7.6


-2.1


2.5

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.1


0.3


-0.6

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-10.7


-10.4


-9.2


-7.5


-1.8


1.9














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-13.2


-11.3


-5.8


-5.9


6.0


8.1

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.2


0.3


-0.6

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-13.2


-11.4


-5.5


-5.7


6.3


7.5














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-11.0


-10.4


-9.0


-7.4


-1.1


3.2

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.2


0.1


0.3


-0.6

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-11.0


-10.5


-8.8


-7.3


-0.8


2.6














Protiviti













As Reported


-0.7


-5.5


-5.9


-6.4


-5.8


-3.9

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.1


0.3


-0.6

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-0.7


-5.6


-5.6


-6.3


-5.5


-4.5














Total













As Reported


-7.4


-8.6


-7.9


-7.1


-2.9


0.5

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.2


0.4


-0.6

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-7.4


-8.7


-7.6


-6.9


-2.5


-0.1

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2026

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-12.5


-9.7


-4.0


4.3


-0.1


-1.1

Billing Days Impact


1.4


0.0


0.1


0.6


-0.5


0.2

Currency Impact


-1.8


-2.7


-4.8


-8.3


-2.9


-0.2

As Adjusted


-12.9


-12.4


-8.7


-3.4


-3.5


-1.1














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-10.6


-9.0


-3.5


5.7


-4.8


1.3

Billing Days Impact


1.4


0.0


0.2


0.6


-0.4


0.1

Currency Impact


-2.0


-2.2


-3.7


-7.2


-1.9


0.2

As Adjusted


-11.2


-11.2


-7.0


-0.9


-7.1


1.6














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-12.2


-9.6


-3.9


4.5


-0.9


-0.7

Billing Days Impact


1.4


0.0


0.1


0.7


-0.4


0.2

Currency Impact


-1.8


-2.6


-4.6


-8.2


-2.8


-0.2

As Adjusted


-12.6


-12.2


-8.4


-3.0


-4.1


-0.7














Protiviti













As Reported


13.1


11.1


14.7


16.0


-1.2


0.8

Billing Days Impact


1.7


0.0


0.1


0.7


-0.5


0.1

Currency Impact


-4.1


-3.6


-5.7


-8.6


-1.4


1.0

As Adjusted


10.7


7.5


9.1


8.1


-3.1


1.9














Total













As Reported


-5.3


-3.8


1.8


8.1


-1.0


-0.2

Billing Days Impact


1.5


0.0


0.2


0.6


-0.5


0.1

Currency Impact


-2.5


-2.9


-5.0


-8.3


-2.3


0.2

As Adjusted


-6.3


-6.7


-3.0


0.4


-3.8


0.1

SOURCE Robert Half

© 2026 PR Newswire
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