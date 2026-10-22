Robert Half Reports Third-quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $50 million, or $0.49 per share, on revenues of $1.359 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $43 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $1.354 billion.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $90 million, or $0.90 per share, on revenues of $3.996 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $4.076 billion.
"For the third quarter of 2026, global enterprise revenues were $1.359 billion, roughly flat with last year on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Talent solutions returned to adjusted year-over-year revenue growth for the first time since 2022, with revenues increasing 2 percent. Global enterprise earnings exceeded the midpoint of our third-quarter guidance.
"Hiring activity continues to improve, supported by gradually improving market conditions. Demand for risk and compliance consulting services also showed encouraging signs of improvement during the quarter. Our combination of innovative technology, specialized expertise and high-touch client service positions us well to deliver the talent and consulting solutions clients need to advance their business priorities.
"We want to recognize and thank our employees around the world for their continued dedication to our clients. Their commitment is reflected in Robert Half's recent accolades, including being named among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, Forbes' World's Best Employers and Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women," Waddell concluded.
Robert Half management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 5205953.
A recorded replay of the call will be available for audio replay beginning October 22 and will remain accessible for 12 months at https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32026. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations; currently available information; and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond the Company's control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted, or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.
Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.
A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.
A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.
ATTACHED:
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenues
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,354,477
$ 3,995,841
$ 4,076,127
Costs of services
827,202
850,246
2,509,810
2,563,377
Gross margin
532,095
504,231
1,486,031
1,512,750
Selling, general and administrative expenses
457,247
490,643
1,436,571
1,458,740
Operating income
74,848
13,588
49,460
54,010
(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred
2,296
(47,621)
(90,355)
(85,104)
Interest income, net
(2,114)
(2,510)
(6,885)
(8,321)
Income before income taxes
74,666
63,719
146,700
147,435
Provision for income taxes
24,796
20,803
56,722
46,201
Net income
$ 49,870
$ 42,916
$ 89,978
$ 101,234
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.49
$ 0.43
$ 0.90
$ 1.01
Weighted average shares:
Basic
99,963
99,897
99,844
100,321
Diluted
100,940
100,041
100,383
100,529
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION
Contract talent solutions
Finance and accounting
$ 565,593
$ 553,364
$ 1,656,068
$ 1,671,923
Administrative and customer support
154,365
158,689
458,559
489,907
Technology
165,051
157,851
481,011
468,796
Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)
(126,179)
(123,681)
(364,387)
(361,390)
Total contract talent solutions
758,830
746,223
2,231,251
2,269,236
Permanent placement talent solutions
116,946
110,125
343,941
336,929
Protiviti
483,521
498,129
1,420,649
1,469,962
Total service revenues
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,354,477
$ 3,995,841
$ 4,076,127
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.
September 30,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 321,291
$ 365,289
Accounts receivable, net
$ 826,156
$ 838,002
Total assets
$ 2,849,502
$ 2,846,378
Total current liabilities
$ 1,439,794
$ 1,364,925
Total stockholders' equity
$ 1,208,970
$ 1,286,092
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Capital expenditures, including capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
$ (46,863)
$ (62,243)
Net cash flows before financing activities
$ 47,147
$ 74,811
Repurchases of common stock
$ (6,770)
$ (92,069)
Dividends paid
$ (179,841)
$ (179,549)
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.
The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.
Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:
- Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
- Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Three Months EndedSeptember 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
Gross Margin
Contract talent solutions
$ 298,230
$ 290,121
$ 298,230
$ 290,121
39.3 %
38.9 %
39.3 %
38.9 %
$ 872,405
$ 884,421
$ 872,405
$ 884,421
39.1 %
39.0 %
39.1 %
39.0 %
Permanent placement talent
116,676
109,903
116,676
109,903
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
343,225
336,315
343,225
336,315
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
Total talent solutions
414,906
400,024
414,906
400,024
47.4 %
46.7 %
47.4 %
46.7 %
1,215,630
1,220,736
1,215,630
1,220,736
47.2 %
46.8 %
47.2 %
46.8 %
Protiviti
117,189
104,207
116,451
114,627
24.2 %
20.9 %
24.1 %
23.0 %
270,401
292,014
291,047
311,196
19.0 %
19.9 %
20.5 %
21.2 %
Total
$ 532,095
$ 504,231
$ 531,357
$ 514,651
39.1 %
37.2 %
39.1 %
38.0 %
$ 1,486,031
$ 1,512,750
$ 1,506,677
$ 1,531,932
37.2 %
37.1 %
37.7 %
37.6 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 298,230
39.3 %
$ 116,676
99.8 %
$ 414,906
47.4 %
$ 117,189
24.2 %
$ 532,095
39.1 %
$ 290,121
38.9 %
$ 109,903
99.8 %
$ 400,024
46.7 %
$ 104,207
20.9 %
$ 504,231
37.2 %
Adjustments (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(738)
(0.1 %)
(738)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,420
2.1 %
10,420
0.8 %
As Adjusted
$ 298,230
39.3 %
$ 116,676
99.8 %
$ 414,906
47.4 %
$ 116,451
24.1 %
$ 531,357
39.1 %
$ 290,121
38.9 %
$ 109,903
99.8 %
$ 400,024
46.7 %
$ 114,627
23.0 %
$ 514,651
38.0 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 872,405
39.1 %
$ 343,225
99.8 %
$ 1,215,630
47.2 %
$ 270,401
19.0 %
$ 1,486,031
37.2 %
$ 884,421
39.0 %
$ 336,315
99.8 %
$ 1,220,736
46.8 %
$ 292,014
19.9 %
$ 1,512,750
37.1 %
Adjustments (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,646
1.5 %
20,646
0.5 %
-
-
-
-
-
-
19,182
1.3 %
19,182
0.5 %
As Adjusted
$ 872,405
39.1 %
$ 343,225
99.8 %
$ 1,215,630
47.2 %
$ 291,047
20.5 %
$ 1,506,677
37.7 %
$ 884,421
39.0 %
$ 336,315
99.8 %
$ 1,220,736
46.8 %
$ 311,196
21.2 %
$ 1,531,932
37.6 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Three Months EndedSeptember 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Contract talent solutions
$ 274,371
$ 306,844
$ 275,701
$ 273,755
36.2 %
41.1 %
36.3 %
36.7 %
$ 884,490
$ 901,927
$ 822,759
$ 842,941
39.6 %
39.7 %
36.9 %
37.1 %
Permanent placement talent
103,720
106,404
103,948
102,292
88.7 %
96.6 %
88.9 %
92.9 %
321,525
323,757
313,547
316,821
93.5 %
96.1 %
91.2 %
94.0 %
Total talent solutions
378,091
413,248
379,649
376,047
43.2 %
48.3 %
43.4 %
43.9 %
1,206,015
1,225,684
1,136,306
1,159,762
46.8 %
47.0 %
44.1 %
44.5 %
Protiviti
79,156
77,395
79,156
77,395
16.4 %
15.5 %
16.4 %
15.5 %
230,556
233,056
230,556
233,056
16.2 %
15.9 %
16.2 %
15.9 %
Total
$ 457,247
$ 490,643
$ 458,805
$ 453,442
33.6 %
36.2 %
33.8 %
33.5 %
$ 1,436,571
$ 1,458,740
$ 1,366,862
$ 1,392,818
36.0 %
35.8 %
34.2 %
34.2 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 274,371
36.2 %
$ 103,720
88.7 %
$ 378,091
43.2 %
$ 79,156
16.4 %
$ 457,247
33.6 %
$ 306,844
41.1 %
$ 106,404
96.6 %
$ 413,248
48.3 %
$ 77,395
15.5 %
$ 490,643
36.2 %
Adjustments (1)
1,330
0.1 %
228
0.2 %
1,558
0.2 %
-
-
1,558
0.2 %
(33,089)
(4.4 %)
(4,112)
(3.7 %)
(37,201)
(4.4 %)
-
-
(37,201)
(2.7 %)
As Adjusted
$ 275,701
36.3 %
$ 103,948
88.9 %
$ 379,649
43.4 %
$ 79,156
16.4 %
$ 458,805
33.8 %
$ 273,755
36.7 %
$ 102,292
92.9 %
$ 376,047
43.9 %
$ 77,395
15.5 %
$ 453,442
33.5 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 884,490
39.6 %
$ 321,525
93.5 %
$ 1,206,015
46.8 %
$ 230,556
16.2 %
$ 1,436,571
36.0 %
$ 901,927
39.7 %
$ 323,757
96.1 %
$ 1,225,684
47.0 %
$ 233,056
15.9 %
$ 1,458,740
35.8 %
Adjustments (1)
(61,731)
(2.7 %)
(7,978)
(2.3 %)
(69,709)
(2.7 %)
-
-
(69,709)
(1.8 %)
(58,986)
(2.6 %)
(6,936)
(2.1 %)
(65,922)
(2.5 %)
-
-
(65,922)
(1.6 %)
As Adjusted
$ 822,759
36.9 %
$ 313,547
91.2 %
$ 1,136,306
44.1 %
$ 230,556
16.2 %
$ 1,366,862
34.2 %
$ 842,941
37.1 %
$ 316,821
94.0 %
$ 1,159,762
44.5 %
$ 233,056
15.9 %
$ 1,392,818
34.2 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Three Months EndedSeptember 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating (Loss) Income
Contract talent solutions
$ 23,859
$ (16,723)
$ 22,529
$ 16,366
3.1 %
(2.2 %)
3.0 %
2.2 %
$ (12,085)
$ (17,506)
$ 49,646
$ 41,480
(0.5 %)
(0.8 %)
2.2 %
1.8 %
Permanent placement talent
12,956
3,499
12,728
7,611
11.1 %
3.2 %
10.9 %
6.9 %
21,700
12,558
29,678
19,494
6.3 %
3.7 %
8.6 %
5.8 %
Total talent solutions
36,815
(13,224)
35,257
23,977
4.2 %
(1.5 %)
4.0 %
2.8 %
9,615
(4,948)
79,324
60,974
0.4 %
(0.2 %)
3.1 %
2.3 %
Protiviti
38,033
26,812
37,295
37,232
7.9 %
5.4 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
39,845
58,958
60,491
78,140
2.8 %
4.0 %
4.3 %
5.3 %
Total
$ 74,848
$ 13,588
$ 72,552
$ 61,209
5.5 %
1.0 %
5.3 %
4.5 %
$ 49,460
$ 54,010
$ 139,815
$ 139,114
1.2 %
1.3 %
3.5 %
3.4 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Operating (Loss) Income
As Reported
$ 23,859
3.1 %
$ 12,956
11.1 %
$ 36,815
4.2 %
$ 38,033
7.9 %
$ 74,848
5.5 %
$ (16,723)
(2.2 %)
$ 3,499
3.2 %
$ (13,224)
(1.5 %)
$ 26,812
5.4 %
$ 13,588
1.0 %
Adjustments (1)
(1,330)
(0.1 %)
(228)
(0.2 %)
(1,558)
(0.2 %)
(738)
(0.2 %)
(2,296)
(0.2 %)
33,089
4.4 %
4,112
3.7 %
37,201
4.3 %
10,420
2.1 %
47,621
3.5 %
As Adjusted
$ 22,529
3.0 %
$ 12,728
10.9 %
$ 35,257
4.0 %
$ 37,295
7.7 %
$ 72,552
5.3 %
$ 16,366
2.2 %
$ 7,611
6.9 %
$ 23,977
2.8 %
$ 37,232
7.5 %
$ 61,209
4.5 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Operating (Loss) Income
As Reported
$ (12,085)
(0.5 %)
$ 21,700
6.3 %
$ 9,615
0.4 %
$ 39,845
2.8 %
$ 49,460
1.2 %
$ (17,506)
(0.8 %)
$ 12,558
3.7 %
$ (4,948)
(0.2 %)
$ 58,958
4.0 %
$ 54,010
1.3 %
Adjustments (1)
61,731
2.7 %
7,978
2.3 %
69,709
2.7 %
20,646
1.5 %
90,355
2.3 %
58,986
2.6 %
6,936
2.1 %
65,922
2.5 %
19,182
1.3 %
85,104
2.1 %
As Adjusted
$ 49,646
2.2 %
$ 29,678
8.6 %
$ 79,324
3.1 %
$ 60,491
4.3 %
$ 139,815
3.5 %
$ 41,480
1.8 %
$ 19,494
5.8 %
$ 60,974
2.3 %
$ 78,140
5.3 %
$ 139,114
3.4 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations are included in operating (loss) income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
2025
2026
2025
2026
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Global
Finance and accounting
-10.8
-9.9
-6.9
-4.3
-0.7
2.2
-10.8
-10.7
-7.8
-6.3
-1.3
1.5
Administrative and customer
-13.0
-11.1
-11.4
-9.8
-6.5
-2.7
-13.3
-12.1
-12.5
-11.8
-6.9
-3.1
Technology
0.3
-1.5
-1.0
0.8
2.4
4.6
0.4
-1.9
-1.2
-0.3
2.3
3.9
Elimination of intersegment
2.9
1.1
3.0
-0.9
1.3
2.0
2.5
0.2
2.2
-2.8
1.2
1.7
Total contract talent solutions
-11.1
-10.1
-8.2
-5.0
-1.6
1.7
-11.1
-10.9
-9.0
-6.8
-2.1
1.0
Permanent placement talent
-12.5
-10.7
-5.1
-2.8
2.9
6.2
-12.6
-11.4
-5.9
-4.7
2.5
5.6
Total talent solutions
-11.3
-10.2
-7.9
-4.7
-1.0
2.3
-11.3
-11.0
-8.6
-6.6
-1.5
1.6
Protiviti
1.8
-2.6
-2.0
-2.2
-4.9
-2.9
1.5
-3.4
-2.8
-3.8
-5.0
-3.3
Total
-7.0
-7.5
-5.8
-3.8
-2.4
0.4
-7.1
-8.3
-6.6
-5.6
-2.8
-0.2
United States
Contract talent solutions
-10.7
-10.3
-9.5
-7.6
-2.1
2.5
-10.7
-10.4
-9.2
-7.5
-1.8
1.9
Permanent placement talent
-13.2
-11.3
-5.8
-5.9
6.0
8.1
-13.2
-11.4
-5.5
-5.7
6.3
7.5
Total talent solutions
-11.0
-10.4
-9.0
-7.4
-1.1
3.2
-11.0
-10.5
-8.8
-7.3
-0.8
2.6
Protiviti
-0.7
-5.5
-5.9
-6.4
-5.8
-3.9
-0.7
-5.6
-5.6
-6.3
-5.5
-4.5
Total
-7.4
-8.6
-7.9
-7.1
-2.9
0.5
-7.4
-8.7
-7.6
-6.9
-2.5
-0.1
International
Contract talent solutions
-12.5
-9.7
-4.0
4.3
-0.1
-1.1
-12.9
-12.4
-8.7
-3.4
-3.5
-1.1
Permanent placement talent
-10.6
-9.0
-3.5
5.7
-4.8
1.3
-11.2
-11.2
-7.0
-0.9
-7.1
1.6
Total talent solutions
-12.2
-9.6
-3.9
4.5
-0.9
-0.7
-12.6
-12.2
-8.4
-3.0
-4.1
-0.7
Protiviti
13.1
11.1
14.7
16.0
-1.2
0.8
10.7
7.5
9.1
8.1
-3.1
1.9
Total
-5.3
-3.8
1.8
8.1
-1.0
-0.2
-6.3
-6.7
-3.0
0.4
-3.8
0.1
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - GLOBAL
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Finance and accounting
As Reported
-10.8
-9.9
-6.9
-4.3
-0.7
2.2
Billing Days Impact
0.4
-0.2
0.3
0.0
0.1
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.4
-0.6
-1.2
-2.0
-0.7
-0.1
As Adjusted
-10.8
-10.7
-7.8
-6.3
-1.3
1.5
Administrative and customer support
As Reported
-13.0
-11.1
-11.4
-9.8
-6.5
-2.7
Billing Days Impact
0.4
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.1
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.7
-1.0
-1.4
-2.0
-0.5
0.2
As Adjusted
-13.3
-12.1
-12.5
-11.8
-6.9
-3.1
Technology
As Reported
0.3
-1.5
-1.0
0.8
2.4
4.6
Billing Days Impact
0.5
-0.1
0.3
0.0
0.2
-0.7
Currency Impact
-0.4
-0.3
-0.5
-1.1
-0.3
0.0
As Adjusted
0.4
-1.9
-1.2
-0.3
2.3
3.9
Elimination of intersegment revenues
As Reported
2.9
1.1
3.0
-0.9
1.3
2.0
Billing Days Impact
0.5
-0.1
0.4
0.0
0.2
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.9
-0.8
-1.2
-1.9
-0.3
0.3
As Adjusted
2.5
0.2
2.2
-2.8
1.2
1.7
Total contract talent solutions
As Reported
-11.1
-10.1
-8.2
-5.0
-1.6
1.7
Billing Days Impact
0.4
-0.2
0.3
0.0
0.2
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.4
-0.6
-1.1
-1.8
-0.7
-0.1
As Adjusted
-11.1
-10.9
-9.0
-6.8
-2.1
1.0
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
-12.5
-10.7
-5.1
-2.8
2.9
6.2
Billing Days Impact
0.5
-0.1
0.3
0.0
0.1
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.6
-0.6
-1.1
-1.9
-0.5
0.0
As Adjusted
-12.6
-11.4
-5.9
-4.7
2.5
5.6
Total talent solutions
As Reported
-11.3
-10.2
-7.9
-4.7
-1.0
2.3
Billing Days Impact
0.4
-0.2
0.4
0.0
0.2
-0.7
Currency Impact
-0.4
-0.6
-1.1
-1.9
-0.7
0.0
As Adjusted
-11.3
-11.0
-8.6
-6.6
-1.5
1.6
Protiviti
As Reported
1.8
-2.6
-2.0
-2.2
-4.9
-2.9
Billing Days Impact
0.4
-0.2
0.3
0.0
0.2
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.7
-0.6
-1.1
-1.6
-0.3
0.2
As Adjusted
1.5
-3.4
-2.8
-3.8
-5.0
-3.3
Total
As Reported
-7.0
-7.5
-5.8
-3.8
-2.4
0.4
Billing Days Impact
0.4
-0.2
0.3
0.0
0.1
-0.6
Currency Impact
-0.5
-0.6
-1.1
-1.8
-0.5
0.0
As Adjusted
-7.1
-8.3
-6.6
-5.6
-2.8
-0.2
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - UNITED STATES
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
-10.7
-10.3
-9.5
-7.6
-2.1
2.5
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.3
0.1
0.3
-0.6
Currency Impact
?
?
?
?
?
?
As Adjusted
-10.7
-10.4
-9.2
-7.5
-1.8
1.9
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
-13.2
-11.3
-5.8
-5.9
6.0
8.1
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.3
0.2
0.3
-0.6
Currency Impact
?
?
?
?
?
?
As Adjusted
-13.2
-11.4
-5.5
-5.7
6.3
7.5
Total talent solutions
As Reported
-11.0
-10.4
-9.0
-7.4
-1.1
3.2
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.2
0.1
0.3
-0.6
Currency Impact
?
?
?
?
?
?
As Adjusted
-11.0
-10.5
-8.8
-7.3
-0.8
2.6
Protiviti
As Reported
-0.7
-5.5
-5.9
-6.4
-5.8
-3.9
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.3
0.1
0.3
-0.6
Currency Impact
?
?
?
?
?
?
As Adjusted
-0.7
-5.6
-5.6
-6.3
-5.5
-4.5
Total
As Reported
-7.4
-8.6
-7.9
-7.1
-2.9
0.5
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.3
0.2
0.4
-0.6
Currency Impact
?
?
?
?
?
?
As Adjusted
-7.4
-8.7
-7.6
-6.9
-2.5
-0.1
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - INTERNATIONAL
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
-12.5
-9.7
-4.0
4.3
-0.1
-1.1
Billing Days Impact
1.4
0.0
0.1
0.6
-0.5
0.2
Currency Impact
-1.8
-2.7
-4.8
-8.3
-2.9
-0.2
As Adjusted
-12.9
-12.4
-8.7
-3.4
-3.5
-1.1
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
-10.6
-9.0
-3.5
5.7
-4.8
1.3
Billing Days Impact
1.4
0.0
0.2
0.6
-0.4
0.1
Currency Impact
-2.0
-2.2
-3.7
-7.2
-1.9
0.2
As Adjusted
-11.2
-11.2
-7.0
-0.9
-7.1
1.6
Total talent solutions
As Reported
-12.2
-9.6
-3.9
4.5
-0.9
-0.7
Billing Days Impact
1.4
0.0
0.1
0.7
-0.4
0.2
Currency Impact
-1.8
-2.6
-4.6
-8.2
-2.8
-0.2
As Adjusted
-12.6
-12.2
-8.4
-3.0
-4.1
-0.7
Protiviti
As Reported
13.1
11.1
14.7
16.0
-1.2
0.8
Billing Days Impact
1.7
0.0
0.1
0.7
-0.5
0.1
Currency Impact
-4.1
-3.6
-5.7
-8.6
-1.4
1.0
As Adjusted
10.7
7.5
9.1
8.1
-3.1
1.9
Total
As Reported
-5.3
-3.8
1.8
8.1
-1.0
-0.2
Billing Days Impact
1.5
0.0
0.2
0.6
-0.5
0.1
Currency Impact
-2.5
-2.9
-5.0
-8.3
-2.3
0.2
As Adjusted
-6.3
-6.7
-3.0
0.4
-3.8
0.1
SOURCE Robert Half